Women's Champions League: meet the quarter-finalists
Wednesday 10 March 2021
We profile the contenders ahead Friday's draw, which will set the path to Gothenburg on 16 May.
The draw for the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals onward is streamed live from 12:00 CET on Friday: we profile the contenders for glory in Gothenburg.
Through so far: Barcelona (ESP), Bayern München (GER), Chelsea (ENG), Lyon (FRA, holders), Rosengård (SWE), Wolfsburg (GER)
Match dates
Quarter-finals: 23/24 March & 31 March/1 April
Semi-finals: 24/25 April & 1/2 May
Final: 16 May (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)
Barcelona
Round of 32: PSV Eindhoven 8-2agg
Round of 16: Fortuna Hjørring 9-0agg
Previous best: runners-up (2018/19)
2019/20: semi-finals
Quarter-final record: W3 L3
- Sixth quarter-final in a row
Bayern München
Round of 32: Ajax 6-1agg
Round of 16: BIIK-Kazygurt 9-1agg
Previous best: semi-finals (2018/19)
2019/20: quarter-finals
Quarter-final record: W1 L2
- The only German entrants never to win this competition.
Chelsea
Round of 32: Benfica 8-0agg
Round of 16: Atlético 3-0agg
Previous best: semi-finals (2017/18, 2018/19)
2019/20: did not enter
Quarter-final record: W2 L0
- Have only ever been knocked out by Lyon or Wolfsburg.
Lyon (holders)
Round of 32: Juventus 6-2agg
Round of 16: Brøndby 5-1agg
Previous best: winners (2010/11, 2011/12, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20)
2019/20: winners
Round of 16 record: W11 L0
- In the round of 16 Lyon became the first team to record 400 goals in this competition and set a new mark of 30 UEFA Women's Champions League matches unbeaten.
Rosengård
Round of 32: Lanchkhuti 17-0agg
Round of 16: St. Pölten 4-2agg
Previous best: semi-finals (2002/03 as Malmö FF)
2019/20: did not enter
Quarter-final record: W1 L5
- The first Swedish quarter-finalists since 2017/18, up to which point the Damallsvenskan had never failed to have a team in the last eight.
Wolfsburg
Round of 32: Spartak Subotica 7-0agg
Round of 16: LSK Kvinner 4-0agg
Previous best: winners (2012/13, 2013/14)
2019/20: runners-up
Quarter-final record: W9 L0
- Their final defeat by Lyon last year made it five seasons in a row that Wolfsburg have been knocked out by OL, whom they beat to lift the trophy in 2013.
Tie completed Thursday: Manchester City vs Fiorentina (first leg 3-0)
Manchester City
Round of 32: Göteborg 5-1agg
Previous best: semi-finals (2016/17, 2017/18)
2019/20: round of 16
Quarter-final record: W2 L0
- Their quarter-final wins in 2017 and 2018 were both followed by last-four defeats against Lyon.
Fiorentina
Round of 32: Slavia Praha 3-2agg
Previous best: round of 16
2019/20: round of 32
Round of 16 record: W0 L2
- Knocked out Slavia with a Daniela Sabatino goal deep in added time to win the away second leg 1-0 but have been eliminated by English clubs in the last two seasons.
Tie completed 17 March: Sparta Praha vs Paris Saint-Germain (first leg 0-5)
Sparta Praha
Round of 32: Glasgow City 3-1agg
Previous best: quarter-finals (2005/06)
2019/20: round of 32
Quarter-final record: W0 L1
- Lost their previous quarter-final to Djurgården.
Paris Saint-Germain
Round of 32: Górnik Łęczna 8-1agg
Previous best: runners-up (2014/15, 2016/17)
2019/20: semi-finals
Quarter-final record: W4 L1
- Formiga, already the oldest outfielder to play in the knockout rounds, turned 43 on 3 March.