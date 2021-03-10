Women's Champions League: meet the quarter-finalists

The draw for the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals onward is streamed live from 12:00 CET on Friday: we profile the contenders for glory in Gothenburg.

Through so far: Barcelona (ESP), Bayern München (GER), Chelsea (ENG), Lyon (FRA, holders), Rosengård (SWE), Wolfsburg (GER)

Match dates

Quarter-finals: 23/24 March & 31 March/1 April

Semi-finals: 24/25 April & 1/2 May

Final: 16 May (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)

Round of 32: PSV Eindhoven 8-2agg

Round of 16: Fortuna Hjørring 9-0agg

Previous best: runners-up (2018/19)

2019/20: semi-finals

Quarter-final record: W3 L3

Sixth quarter-final in a row

Bayern are into their fourth quarter-final Getty Images

Round of 32: Ajax 6-1agg

Round of 16: BIIK-Kazygurt 9-1agg

Previous best: semi-finals (2018/19)

2019/20: quarter-finals

Quarter-final record: W1 L2

The only German entrants never to win this competition.

Round of 32: Benfica 8-0agg

Round of 16: Atlético 3-0agg

Previous best: semi-finals (2017/18, 2018/19)

2019/20: did not enter

Quarter-final record: W2 L0



Have only ever been knocked out by Lyon or Wolfsburg.

Round of 32: Juventus 6-2agg

Round of 16: Brøndby 5-1agg

Previous best: winners (2010/11, 2011/12, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20)

2019/20: winners

Round of 16 record: W11 L0

In the round of 16 Lyon became the first team to record 400 goals in this competition and set a new mark of 30 UEFA Women's Champions League matches unbeaten.

Round of 32: Lanchkhuti 17-0agg

Round of 16: St. Pölten 4-2agg

Previous best: semi-finals (2002/03 as Malmö FF)

2019/20: did not enter

Quarter-final record: W1 L5

The first Swedish quarter-finalists since 2017/18, up to which point the Damallsvenskan had never failed to have a team in the last eight.

Round of 32: Spartak Subotica 7-0agg

Round of 16: LSK Kvinner 4-0agg

Previous best: winners (2012/13, 2013/14)

2019/20: runners-up

Quarter-final record: W9 L0

Their final defeat by Lyon last year made it five seasons in a row that Wolfsburg have been knocked out by OL, whom they beat to lift the trophy in 2013.

Tie completed Thursday: Manchester City vs Fiorentina (first leg 3-0)

Round of 32: Göteborg 5-1agg

Previous best: semi-finals (2016/17, 2017/18)

2019/20: round of 16

Quarter-final record: W2 L0

Their quarter-final wins in 2017 and 2018 were both followed by last-four defeats against Lyon.

Round of 32: Slavia Praha 3-2agg

Previous best: round of 16

2019/20: round of 32

Round of 16 record: W0 L2

Knocked out Slavia with a Daniela Sabatino goal deep in added time to win the away second leg 1-0 but have been eliminated by English clubs in the last two seasons.

Tie completed 17 March: Sparta Praha vs Paris Saint-Germain (first leg 0-5)



Round of 32: Glasgow City 3-1agg

Previous best: quarter-finals (2005/06)

2019/20: round of 32

Quarter-final record: W0 L1

Lost their previous quarter-final to Djurgården.

Round of 32: Górnik Łęczna 8-1agg

Previous best: runners-up (2014/15, 2016/17)

2019/20: semi-finals

Quarter-final record: W4 L1