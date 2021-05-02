Women's Champions League final: Chelsea vs Barcelona
Sunday 2 May 2021
Article summary
There will be a new name on the trophy this year as Chelsea play Barcelona in Gothenburg on 16 May.
Chelsea will play Barcelona in the UEFA Women's Champions League final at 21:00 CET on Sunday 16 May at Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg.
Neither team have previously lifted this trophy but the winners will be the first club to have clinched both the men's and women's UEFA Champions Leagues. Chelsea are in their debut final while Barcelona have reached the showpiece once before, losing 4-1 to Lyon in Budapest two years ago.
Lyon's five-year reign is over, however, after they lost in the quarter-finals to Paris Saint-Germain, themselves then beaten by Barça. As for Chelsea, they defeated Bayern München in the last four, meaning this will be the first final without either a German or French team since the 2007, when Arsenal – with current Chelsea manager Emma Hayes on their coaching staff – defeated Sweden's Umeå.
Meet the teams
Round of 32: Benfica 8-0agg
Round of 16: Atlético 3-0agg
Quarter-finals: Wolfsburg 5-1agg
Semi-finals: Bayern München 5-3agg
Season top scorer: Fran Kirby (6)
Previous best: semi-finals (2017/18, 2018/19)
2019/20: did not enter
- Only the second English finalists after London rivals Arsenal took the title in 2007.
Round of 32: PSV Eindhoven 8-2agg
Round of 16: Fortuna Hjørring 9-0agg
Quarter-finals: Manchester City 4-2agg
Semi-finals: Paris Saint-Germain 3-2agg
Season top scorer: Jenni Hermoso (6)
Previous best: runners-up (2018/19)
2019/20: semi-finals
- Were the first finalists from Spain in 2019 and now hope to be the champions from a fifth different nation after Germany, Sweden, England and France.
Gothenburg 2021
Venue: Gamla Ullevi
Past finals
UEFA Women's Champions League
2019/20: Wolfsburg (FRA) 1-3 Lyon (FRA) – San Sebastián
2018/19: Lyon (FRA) 4-1 Barcelona (ESP) – Budapest
2017/18: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-4 aet Lyon (FRA) – Kyiv
2016/17: Lyon (FRA) 0-0 aet, 7-6 pens Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) – Cardiff
2015/16: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-1 aet, 3-4 pens Lyon (FRA) – Reggio Emilia
2014/15: FFC Frankfurt (GER) 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) – Berlin
2013/14: Tyresö (SWE) 3-4 Wolfsburg (GER) – Lisbon
2012/13: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-0 Lyon (FRA) – London (Chelsea)
2011/12: Lyon (FRA) 2-0 FFC Frankfurt (GER) – Munich
2010/11: Lyon (FRA) 2-0 Turbine Potsdam (GER) – London (Fulham)
2009/10: Lyon (FRA) 0-0 aet, 6-7 pens Turbine Potsdam (GER) – Getafe
UEFA Women's Cup
2008/09: Zvezda-2005 (RUS) 1-7 agg Duisburg (GER)
2007/08: Umeå (SWE) 3-4 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)
2006/07: Umeå (SWE) 0-1 agg Arsenal (ENG)
2005/06: Turbine Potsdam (GER) 2-7 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)
2004/05: Djurgården (SWE) 1-5 agg Turbine Potsdam (GER)
2003/04: Umeå (SWE) 8-0 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)
2002/03: Umeå (SWE) 7-1 agg Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)
2001/02: Umeå (SWE) 0-2 FFC Frankfurt (GER) – Frankfurt
Next season
The UEFA Women's Champions League will have a radical new format and financial model for 2021/22: read more.