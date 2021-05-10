Women's Champions League final: Chelsea vs Barcelona

Chelsea will play Barcelona in the UEFA Women's Champions League final at 21:00 CET on Sunday 16 May at Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg.

Neither team have previously lifted this trophy but the winners will be the first club to have clinched both the men's and women's UEFA Champions Leagues. Chelsea are in their debut final while Barcelona have reached the showpiece once before, losing 4-1 to Lyon in Budapest two years ago.

Lyon's five-year reign is over, however, after they lost in the quarter-finals to Paris Saint-Germain, themselves then beaten by Barça. As for Chelsea, they defeated Bayern München in the last four, meaning this will be the first final without either a German or French team since the 2007, when Arsenal – with current Chelsea manager Emma Hayes on their coaching staff – defeated Sweden's Umeå.

Meet the teams

CHELSEA

Pernille Harder struck late to edge Chelsea ahead in their semi-final with Bayern AFP via Getty Images

Round of 32: Benfica 8-0agg

Round of 16: Atlético 3-0agg

Quarter-finals: Wolfsburg 5-1agg

Semi-finals: Bayern München 5-3agg

Season top scorer: Fran Kirby (6)

Previous best: semi-finals (2017/18, 2018/19)

2019/20: did not enter



Only the second English finalists after London rivals Arsenal took the title in 2007.

Last six games: WWWLDW

Last match: Chelsea 5-0 Reading, 09/05

Where they stand: FA Women's Super League champions, FA Women's Cup round of 16, FA WSL Cup winners

BARCELONA

Barcelona celebrate reaching the final Getty Images

Round of 32: PSV Eindhoven 8-2agg

Round of 16: Fortuna Hjørring 9-0agg

Quarter-finals: Manchester City 4-2agg

Semi-finals: Paris Saint-Germain 3-2agg

Season top scorer: Jenni Hermoso (6)

Previous best: runners-up (2018/19)

2019/20: semi-finals

Were the first finalists from Spain in 2019 and now hope to be the champions from a fifth different nation after Germany, Sweden, England and France.

Last six games: WWWWDW

Last match: Granadilla Tenerife 0-1 Barcelona, 09/05

Where they stand: Primera División champions, Copa de la Reina semi-final

Referee: Riem Hussein (Germany)

Assistants: Katrin Rafalski (Germany), Sara Telek (Austria)

Fourth Official: Katalin Kulcsár (Hungary)

VAR: Bastian Dankert (Germany)

Assistant VAR: Christian Dingert (Germany)

Reserve Assistant Referee: Julia Magnusson (Sweden)

Gothenburg 2021

Venue: Gamla Ullevi

UEFA Women's Champions League

2019/20: Wolfsburg (FRA) 1-3 Lyon (FRA) – San Sebastián

2018/19: Lyon (FRA) 4-1 Barcelona (ESP) – Budapest

2017/18: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-4 aet Lyon (FRA) – Kyiv

2016/17: Lyon (FRA) 0-0 aet, 7-6 pens Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) – Cardiff

2015/16: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-1 aet, 3-4 pens Lyon (FRA) – Reggio Emilia

2014/15: FFC Frankfurt (GER) 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) – Berlin

2013/14: Tyresö (SWE) 3-4 Wolfsburg (GER) – Lisbon

2012/13: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-0 Lyon (FRA) – London (Chelsea)

2011/12: Lyon (FRA) 2-0 FFC Frankfurt (GER) – Munich

2010/11: Lyon (FRA) 2-0 Turbine Potsdam (GER) – London (Fulham)

2009/10: Lyon (FRA) 0-0 aet, 6-7 pens Turbine Potsdam (GER) – Getafe

UEFA Women's Cup

2008/09: Zvezda-2005 (RUS) 1-7 agg Duisburg (GER)

2007/08: Umeå (SWE) 3-4 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)

2006/07: Umeå (SWE) 0-1 agg Arsenal (ENG)

2005/06: Turbine Potsdam (GER) 2-7 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)

2004/05: Djurgården (SWE) 1-5 agg Turbine Potsdam (GER)

2003/04: Umeå (SWE) 8-0 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)

2002/03: Umeå (SWE) 7-1 agg Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)

2001/02: Umeå (SWE) 0-2 FFC Frankfurt (GER) – Frankfurt

