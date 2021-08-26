Alexia Putellas named 2020/21 Women's Champions League Midfielder of the Season

Alexia Putellas has been named the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League Midfielder of the Season at the UEFA Awards ceremony in Istanbul.

The engine in Barça's midfield, whether on the left, as a playmaker or assigned to be a marauding forward, Putellas lifted the trophy as captain after the 4-0 final win against Chelsea in May. The 27-year-old scored a penalty to make it 2-0 and set up the third in Gothenburg despite having been an injury doubt. She was also named in the Squad of the Season for a second time in three years.

Putellas had finished seventh in the voting for the inaugural edition of this award last term, which was won by Dzsenifer Marozsán, who again made the top ten. Alexia narrowly pipped Barcelona midfield colleague Aitana Bonmatí with Chelsea’s Ji So-yun third.

Midfielder of the Season voting

1 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) – 78 points

2 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona) – 65 points

3 Ji So-yun (Chelsea) – 15 points4 Sam Mewis (Manchester City) – 14 points

5 Sara Däbritz (Paris Saint-Germain) – 12 points

6 Patri Guijarro (Barcelona) – 11 points

= Sophie Ingle (Chelsea) – 11 points

8 Kheira Hamraoui (Barcelona) – 9 points

9 Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain) – 7 points

10 Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon) – 6 points

Clubs listed are those that players took the pitch for during the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League (i.e. not including as unused substitute).

Putellas’s 2020/21 in numbers

Appearances: 6

Minutes: 483

Goals: 1

Assists: 5

Roll of honour

2020/21 – Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

2019/20 ─ Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon)

How the award works

The jury comprised the coaches of the clubs that participated in the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 and 20 journalists specialising in women's football and selected by the ESM group. Jury members chose their top three players, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third one. The coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own teams.

The other awards

UEFA Men's Player of the Year: Jorginho (Chelsea & Italy)

UEFA Women's Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona & Spain)

UEFA Men's Coach of the Year: Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

UEFA Women's Coach of the Year: Lluís Cortés (Barcelona)

UEFA Women's Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season: Sandra Paños (Barcelona)

UEFA Women's Champions League Defender of the Season: Irene Paredes (Barcelona)

UEFA Women's Champions League Forward of the Season: Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona)

UEFA Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

UEFA Champions League Defender of the Season: Rúben Dias (Man. City)

UEFA Champions League Men's Midfielder of the Season: N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

UEFA Champions League Men's Forward of the Season: Erling Haaland (Dortmund)

UEFA President's Award: Danish medical team, Simon Kjær