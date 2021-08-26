Jenni Hermoso named 2020/21 Women's Champions League Forward of the Season

Jenni Hermoso has been named the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League Forward of the Season at the UEFA Awards ceremony in Istanbul.

Hermoso finished as joint-top scorer on six goals with Chelsea’s Fran Kirby as Barcelona won the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the first time. The 31-year-old, both Barça and Spain’s all-time leading scorer, struck in all four rounds of her club’s run to the Gothenburg final against Chelsea, including a round of 16 hat-trick against Fortuna Hjørring.

She had come joint-eighth with club-mate Caroline Graham Hansen in the voting for the inaugural award last season; this time they were both part of an all-Barcelona top three, Lieke Martens coming second.

Forward of the Season voting

1 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) – 70 points

2 Lieke Martens (Barcelona) – 42 points

3 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona) – 39 points

4 Fran Kirby (Chelsea) – 34 points

5 Pernille Harder (Chelsea) – 25 points

6 Sam Kerr (Chelsea) – 21 points

7 Lauren Hemp (Manchester City) – 10 points

8 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain) – 6 points

9 Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain) – 3 points

= Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona) – 3 points

Clubs listed are those that players took the pitch for during the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League (i.e. not including as unused substitute).

Forward of the Season nominees

Hermoso’s 2020/21 in numbers

Appearances: 7

Minutes: 512

Goals: 6

Assists: 0

Roll of honour

2020/21 – Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona)

2019/20 ─ Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg)

How the award works

The jury comprised the coaches of the clubs that participated in the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 and 20 journalists specialising in women's football and selected by the ESM group. Jury members chose their top three players, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third one. The coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own teams.

The other awards

UEFA Men's Player of the Year: Jorginho (Chelsea & Italy)

UEFA Women's Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona & Spain)

UEFA Men's Coach of the Year: Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

UEFA Women's Coach of the Year: Lluís Cortés (Barcelona)

UEFA Women's Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season: Sandra Paños (Barcelona)

UEFA Women's Champions League Defender of the Season: Irene Paredes (Barcelona)

UEFA Women's Champions League Midfielder of the Season: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

UEFA Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

UEFA Champions League Defender of the Season: Rúben Dias (Man. City)

UEFA Champions League Men's Midfielder of the Season: N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

Men's Forward of the Season: Erling Haaland (Dortmund)

UEFA President's Award: Danish medical team, Simon Kjær