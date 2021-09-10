Meet the UEFA Women's Champions League group contenders
Friday 10 September 2021
Article summary
The 16 teams who will compete in the new group stage are confirmed: we introduce the clubs in Monday's draw.
Article top media content
Article body
The 16 history-making teams that will take part in the first UEFA Women's Champions League group stage from October are confirmed.
Holders Barcelona and fellow direct entrants Bayern München, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have been joined by the 12 round 2 winners, among them former champions Arsenal, Lyon and Wolfsburg. All will be involved in Monday's group stage draw, streamed live at 13:00 CET on Monday, with group fixtures running between 5 October and 16 December.
We introduce the contenders that will compete in the four groups.DAZN/YouTube: watch all the games
Pot 1 – direct group entrants
Barcelona (ESP, holders)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 2
How they qualified: Holders, Spanish champions
Last season: Winners
Domestic honours: 6 x League champions, 8 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Winners (2020/21)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 4
How they qualified: French champions
Last season: Semi-finals
Domestic honours: 1 x League champions, 2 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Runners-up (2014/15, 2016/17)
Bayern München (GER)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 5
How they qualified: German champions
Last season: Semi-finals
Domestic honours: 4 x League champions, 1 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Semi-finals
Chelsea (ENG)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 7
How they qualified: English champions
Last season: Runners-up
Domestic honours: 4 x League champions, 2 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Runners-up (2020/21)
Pot 2
Lyon (FRA)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 1
How they qualified: Runners-up, France; W4-2agg vs Levante
Last season: Quarter-finals
Domestic honours: 14 x League champions, 9 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Winners (2010/11, 2011/12, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, record)
Wolfsburg (GER)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 3
How they qualified: Runners-up, Germany; W6-3agg vs Bordeaux
Last season: Quarter-finals
Domestic honours: 6 x League champions, 8 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Winners (2012/13, 2013/14)
Arsenal (ENG)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 22
How they qualified: Third place, England; W4-0 vs Okzhetpes, W3-1 vs PSV Eindhoven, W7-0agg vs Slavia Praha
Last season: Not in competition
Domestic honours: 15 x League champions, 14 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Winners (2006/07)
Breidablik (ISL)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 30
How they qualified: Icelandic champions; W7-0 vs KÍ Klaksvík, W8-1 vs Gintra ,W4-1agg vs Osijek
Last season: Not in competition
Domestic honours: 18 x League champions, 12 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Quarter-finals
Pot 3
Häcken (SWE)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 31
How they qualified: Swedish champions; W6-3agg vs Vålerenga
Last season: Round of 32
Domestic honours: 1 x League champions, 3 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Quarter-finals
Juventus (ITA)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 33
How they qualified: Italian champions; W12-0 vs Kamenica Sasa, W4-1 vs St. Pölten, W3-0agg vs Vllaznia
Last season: Round of 32
Domestic honours: 4 x League champions, 1 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Round of 32
Hoffenheim (GER)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): N/A
How they qualified: third place, Germany; W1-0 vs Valur, W2-0 vs AC Milan, W6-3agg vs Rosengård
Last season: Not in competition
Domestic honours: Best league finish – 3rd place
Previous European best: Debut
Real Madrid (ESP)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): N/A
How they qualified: Runners-up, Spain; W2-1agg vs Manchester City
Last season: Not in competition
Domestic honours: Best league finish – 2nd place
Previous European best: Debut
Pot 4
WFC Kharkiv (UKR)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 52
How they qualified: Ukrainian champions; W5-1 vs NSA Sofia, W4-1 vs Pomurje Beltinci, W5-2agg vs Apollon LFC
Last season: Not in competition
Domestic honours: 10 x League champions, 12 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Round of 32
Servette FCCF (SUI)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 57
How they qualified: Swiss champions; W1-0 vs Glentoran, W1-0 vs Åland United, W3-2agg vs Glasgow City
Last season: Round of 32
Domestic honours: 1 x League champions
Previous European best: Round of 32
HB Køge (DEN)
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): N/A
How they qualified: Danish champions; W3-0agg vs Sparta Praha
Last season: Not in competition
Domestic honours: 1 x League champions
Previous European best: Debut
UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 70
How they qualified: Portuguese champions; W4-0 vs Qiryat-Gat, W7-0 vs Racing FC Union Luxembourg, W5-1agg vs Twente
Last season: Round of 32
Domestic honours: 1 x League champions, 1 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Round of 32
Cup winners refers only to main FA national cup in each country.