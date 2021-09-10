Meet the UEFA Women's Champions League group contenders

The 16 history-making teams that will take part in the first UEFA Women's Champions League group stage from October are confirmed.

Holders Barcelona and fellow direct entrants Bayern München, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have been joined by the 12 round 2 winners, among them former champions Arsenal, Lyon and Wolfsburg. All will be involved in Monday's group stage draw, streamed live at 13:00 CET on Monday, with group fixtures running between 5 October and 16 December.

We introduce the contenders that will compete in the four groups.

Pot 1 – direct group entrants

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 2

How they qualified: Holders, Spanish champions

Last season: Winners

Domestic honours: 6 x League champions, 8 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Winners (2020/21)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): ﻿4

How they qualified: French champions

Last season: Semi-finals

Domestic honours: 1 x League champions, 2 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Runners-up (2014/15, 2016/17)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): ﻿5

How they qualified: German champions

Last season: Semi-finals

Domestic honours: 4 x League champions, 1 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Semi-finals

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): ﻿7

How they qualified: English champions

Last season: Runners-up

Domestic honours: 4 x League champions, 2 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Runners-up (2020/21)

Top five goals of the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League

Pot 2

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): ﻿1

How they qualified: Runners-up, France; W4-2agg vs Levante

Last season: Quarter-finals

Domestic honours: 14 x League champions, 9 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Winners (2010/11, 2011/12, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, record)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): ﻿3

How they qualified: Runners-up, Germany; W6-3agg vs Bordeaux

Last season: Quarter-finals

Domestic honours: 6 x League champions, 8 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Winners (2012/13, 2013/14)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): ﻿22

How they qualified: Third place, England; W4-0 vs Okzhetpes, W3-1 vs PSV Eindhoven, W7-0agg vs Slavia Praha

Last season: Not in competition

Domestic honours: 15 x League champions, 14 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Winners (2006/07)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 30

How they qualified: Icelandic champions; W7-0 vs KÍ Klaksvík, W8-1 vs Gintra ,W4-1agg vs Osijek

Last season: Not in competition

Domestic honours: 18 x League champions, 12 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Quarter-finals

Pot 3

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21)﻿: 31

How they qualified: Swedish champions; W6-3agg vs Vålerenga

Last season: Round of 32

Domestic honours: 1 x League champions, 3 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Quarter-finals

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): ﻿33

How they qualified: Italian champions; W12-0 vs Kamenica Sasa, W4-1 vs St. Pölten, W3-0agg vs Vllaznia

Last season: Round of 32

Domestic honours: 4 x League champions, 1 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Round of 32

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): N/A

How they qualified: third place, Germany; W1-0 vs Valur, W2-0 vs AC Milan, W6-3agg vs Rosengård

Last season: Not in competition

Domestic honours: Best league finish – 3rd place

Previous European best: Debut

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): ﻿N/A

How they qualified: Runners-up, Spain; W2-1agg vs Manchester City

Last season: Not in competition

Domestic honours: Best league finish – 2nd place

Previous European best: Debut

Listen to the new Women’s Champions League anthem

Pot 4

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): ﻿52

How they qualified: Ukrainian champions; W5-1 vs NSA Sofia, W4-1 vs Pomurje Beltinci, W5-2agg vs Apollon LFC

Last season: Not in competition

Domestic honours: 10 x League champions, 12 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Round of 32

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): ﻿57

How they qualified: Swiss champions; W1-0 vs Glentoran, W1-0 vs Åland United, W3-2agg vs Glasgow City

Last season: Round of 32

Domestic honours: 1 x League champions

Previous European best: Round of 32

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): ﻿N/A

How they qualified: Danish champions; W3-0agg vs Sparta Praha

Last season: Not in competition

Domestic honours: 1 x League champions

Previous European best: Debut

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2020/21): 70

How they qualified: Portuguese champions; W4-0 vs Qiryat-Gat, W7-0 vs Racing FC Union Luxembourg, W5-1agg vs Twente

Last season: Round of 32

Domestic honours: 1 x League champions, 1 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Round of 32

Cup winners refers only to main FA national cup in each country.