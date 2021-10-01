UEFA Women's Champions League: What to look out for on Matchday 1

Twenty years on from the first-ever matches in the inaugural UEFA Women's Cup of 2001/02, the successor UEFA Women's Champions League takes another big step forward on Tuesday and Wednesday as the new group stage begins.

Playing home and away until mid-December, and broadcast live across the world by DAZN/YouTube, the 16 competing clubs will be under the spotlight like never before. UEFA.com picks out some of the big games that kick off the action.

All kick-off times CET

Tuesday 5 October

Group C: Hoffenheim vs HB Køge (18:45), Barcelona vs Arsenal (21:00)

Group D: Häcken vs Lyon (18:45), Benfica vs Bayern München (21:00)

Wednesday 6 October

Group A: Servette vs Juventus (18:45), Chelsea vs Wolfsburg (21:00)

Group B: WFC Kharkiv vs Real Madrid (18:45), Breidablik vs Paris Saint-Germain (21:00)

What to look out for

Jennifer Beattie celebrates scoring against Barcelona in 2012 with Kim Little Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Champions back where they began

Barcelona lifted the trophy for the first time in May with a 4-0 defeat of Chelsea in Gothenburg. It was a far cry from their debut European tie when another London club, Arsenal, won 3-0 in Barcelona and 4-0 at home in the 2012/13 round of 32. Jennifer Beattie, who opened the scoring in that first game at the old Mini Estadi, could be involved for the Gunners along with another veteran of that match, Kim Little, though fellow survivor Jordan Nobbs has an ankle injury. Newly-crowned UEFA Women's Player of the Year Alexia Putellas and Melanie Serrano both featured for Barcelona in that debut game as well as in last season's final. A lot has changed since for them and their club, while after a period more often than not away from the European elite, an Arsenal squad spearheaded by Vivianne Miedema are very much back.

Watch highlights of Lyon's seven final wins and trophy lifts

Lyon in unfamiliar territory

The round 2 tie with Levante was the first time Lyon had played a UEFA Women's Champions League fixture as anything other than title holders since the 2016 final more than five years earlier. Their long reign was ended by Paris Saint-Germain in last season's quarter-finals but Lyon have wasted no time in rebuilding. Former player Sonia Bompastor became coach late last term and while stalwarts Sarah Bouhaddi, Dzsenifer Marozsán and Eugénie Le Sommer have been loaned for the autumn to American sister club OL Reign, fresh signings include Daniëlle van de Donk, Damaris Egurrola and – from Paris – Signe Bruun and goalkeeper Christiane Endler. After Griedge Mbock Bathy's return in defence, Ada Hegerberg is also close to a comeback after 20 months out. BK Häcken are a newcomer to the competition but not a new club: they took over Swedish champions Göteborg FC early this year.

Pernille Harder helped Chelsea end their hoodoo against her former club Wolfsburg last season Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Looks familiar for Chelsea and Wolfsburg

Chelsea's first three European campaigns, between 2015/16 and 2017/18, were all curtailed at different stages by two-time champions Wolfsburg. However, they got their revenge last spring in the quarter-finals with 2-1 and 3-0 wins in a tie where both legs were played in Budapest and contained a goal from Pernille Harder, who had left Wolfsburg for Chelsea just after the 2020 final. Now the clubs' ninth meeting will make this the most-played fixture in competition history, one ahead of Wolfsburg vs Lyon (whose eight encounters include three one-off finals). With Chelsea having reached a first final last season and Wolfsburg aiming to put a rare disappointing campaign behind them under new coach Tommy Stroot, this is a collision of two sides with justifiable ambitions of success in Turin next May. However, Wolfsburg will be without key striker Ewa Pajor, who was badly missed during her injury absence last season.

New faces

• It's a new format and, appropriately, three teams have made the group stage on their very first European entries. Real Madrid, in their second season under that name, beating Manchester City to claim a place caught the eye, while the other two debutants face off with Hoffenheim meeting HB Køge, who were only promoted to the Danish top division in 2020 and promptly broke a two-decade Brondby-Fortuna Hjørring duopoly to lift the league title

Benfica are making history for Portugal SL Benfica

• Two other teams are making a bit of history. Benfica, who only started a female team in 2018, are making their second European appearance but are the first side from Portugal to be among the last 16 in UEFA women's club competition. They face Bayern while the other beaten semi-finalists last season, Paris, are up against Breidablik, the first team from Iceland to make a major men's or women's UEFA club group stage.

Key dates

Group stage

Matchday 1: 5/6 October

Matchday 2: 13/14 October

Matchday 3: 9/10 November

Matchday 4: 17/18 November

Matchday 5: 8/9 December

Matchday 6: 15/16 December

Women's Champions League to revolutionise game

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

20 December

Quarter-finals

First leg: 22/23 March

Second leg: 30/31 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 23/24 April

Second leg: 30 April/1 May

Final (Juventus Stadium, Turin)

Date tbc