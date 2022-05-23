Alexia Putellas named 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League Player of the Season

UEFA's Technical Observer panel has named Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas as their 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League Player of the Season.

The versatile 28-year-old midfielder, so often crucial to Barcelona's attack both out wide and centrally, ended as the new-look competition's top scorer with 11 goals and two assists. Indeed, her combined tally of 13 for goals and assists was also the highest figure this season.

Top Scorer: All Alexia Putellas' goals

She scored in eight of her ten European appearances this term, including the last goal of the tournament, which proved to be the consolation in the holders' 3-1 final loss to Lyon in Turin. In a career full of achievements already, this is also the first season in which Alexia has hit more than 30 goals in all competitions.

Across the 2021/22 Women's Champions League (group stage to final), Alexia covered a total distance of 53.2km – a figure topped only by team-mate Aitana Bonmatí, showing the graft behind the style. Her inspirational all-round attacking play and leadership have previously won the Spanish international all the major individual honours, including the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Player of the Year award.