UEFA Women's Player of the Year nominee: the case for Beth Mead

Beth Mead is one of three top nominees for the 2021/22 UEFA Women's Player of the Year award. UEFA.com analyses why she is in the running alongside Lena Oberdorf and Alexia Putellas.

Why she was nominated

Mead began 2021/22 having been overlooked for Great Britain's Olympic squad but ended it as the star of England's UEFA Women's EURO 2022 victory. Even before the summer tournament, right-sided attacker Mead had a spectacular Arsenal season with 14 goals and 19 assists, thriving under new coach Jonas Eidevall and overwhelmingly voted the Gunners' player of the season as they pushed Chelsea all the way in the title race and made the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals. She created 72 chances in the Women's Super League season, 24 more than the next best.

But it was for her country that the 27-year-old truly shone on the highest stage. From Sarina Wiegman's September appointment as coach to the eve of the home EURO finals, Mead scored 14 goals in 13 appearances, already an England single-season record. Her combination with Lucy Bronze on the right, whether coming inside to score or supplying others, made Mead a nightmare to handle.

Then at Women's EURO, Mead scored the only goal of the opener against Austria at Old Trafford, three more in the 8-0 defeat of Norway, another against Northern Ireland to set a new group stage record tally of five and then another in the 4-0 semi-final elimination of Sweden. Her six goals equalled Inka Grings's competition record, and although Alex Popp also matched that tally, Mead's finals-leading five assists ensured she finished Top Scorer to add to her award as Player of the Tournament and, of course, England's own triumph.

2021/22 in numbers

Achievements

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 winner, Top Scorer and Player of the Tournament

UEFA Women's Champions League (including rounds 1 and 2)



Appearances: 11

Goals: 1

Assists: 7

Player of the Match awards : 0

UEFA Women's EURO 2022

Appearances: 6

Goals: 6

Assists: 5

Player of the Match awards: 2

Domestic league

Appearances: 22

Goals: 11

Assists: 8

Key performance

England 8-0 Norway

Five days after lighting up Old Trafford against Austria, Mead and England hit new heights against Norway in Brighton & Hove. She menaced highly-fancied opponents on the right and set up Lauren Hemp for the second goal before her fellow winger crossed for Mead to head in and make it four just past the half-hour.

A fine solo effort followed soon after and the hat-trick was complete near the end as Mead pounced on a rebound. A near-perfect individual attacking display to inspire the tournament's record win; neither England nor Mead looked back from there.