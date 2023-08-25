2022/23 UEFA Women's Player of the Year nominees announced: Aitana Bonmatí, Olga Carmona, Sam Kerr

Aitana Bonmatí, Olga Carmona and Sam Kerr are the three nominees for the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Player of the Year award.

2022/23 UEFA Women's Player of the Year nominees*

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain & Barcelona)

Olga Carmona (Spain & Real Madrid)

Sam Kerr (Australia & Chelsea) *Listed in alphabetical order

The winner will be named – along with the UEFA Women's Coach of the Year, UEFA Men's Player of the Year and UEFA Men's Coach of the Year – during the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony in Monaco on Thursday 31 August.

Women's Coach of the Year

How was the shortlist selected?

An initial shortlist of players was selected by the UEFA technical observers based on their performance during the 2022/23 season at club and/or national team level. The top three nominees were voted for by a jury composed of the coaches of clubs participating in the group stage of the UEFA Women's Champions League, together with the coaches of the women's national teams of UEFA's member associations. A group of journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) were also part of the jury.

Coaches and journalists were asked to select their top three players from the shortlist by allocating them five points, three points and one point respectively. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and the journalists. The coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own team.

The rest of the players who received votes

4 Mary Earps (England & Manchester United) – 55 points

5= Salma Paralluelo (Spain & Barcelona) – 48 points

5= Alexandra Popp (Germany & Wolfsburg) – 48 points

7 Keira Walsh (England & Barcelona) – 24 points

8 Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway & Barcelona) – 11 points

9 Rachel Daly (England & Aston Villa) – 8 points

10 Ewa Pajor (Poland & Wolfsburg) – 5 points

11 Kadidiatou Diani (France & Paris Saint-Germain, now at Lyon) – 4 points