What to look out for on UEFA Women's Champions League Matchday 5
Monday 12 December 2022
Article summary
We preview the action as the group stage continues with more teams aiming to join Wolfsburg in the last eight.
Article top media content
Article body
Wolfsburg are through to the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals and several more group qualification slots could be filled on Thursday and Friday. We preview the action.
Thursday 15 December:
Group C
Juventus vs Zürich (18:45), Arsenal vs Lyon (21:00)
Group D
Rosengård vs Bayern (18:45), Benfica vs Barcelona (21:00)
Friday 16 December:
Group A
Vllaznia vs Chelsea (18:45), Paris vs Real Madrid (21:00)
Group B
Roma vs St. Pölten (18:45), Wolfsburg vs Slavia Praha (21:00)
All times CET
Can Lyon avenge Arsenal
There was a sensation on the very opening night of the group stage when Lyon, starting the defence of their eighth title, suffered their record European defeat 5-1 at home to Arsenal. The Gunners have a fine pedigree themselves, of course, but such a scoreline was barely thinkable. As they welcome Lyon to Arsenal Stadium, the home side know as long as they avoid a loss as heavy as that which they inflicted on OL, they will definitely be through.
A draw would clinch first place for Arsenal and although their double goalscorer at Lyon, Beth Mead, is out injured, Vivianne Miedema is now in form with a run of goals in her last four games including in both games against Juventus, notably the winner last week at home. Depleted Lyon, however, still have much to do to avoid a shock group exit but a win, even if Juve beat Zürich to prevent early progress for OL, would ensure the holders would only need a home draw against the Italian champions on Matchday 6. It would also get Lyon back on track after Sunday's late home loss to Paris Saint-Germain.
Benfica's biggest test
While Arsenal were winning 5-1 at Lyon, Benfica were losing 9-0 to Barcelona. The Eagles could have been forgiven for a certain pessimism, especially after then seeing a two-goal lead disappear in a 3-2 home defeat by Bayern, but two wins against Rosengård have suddenly put Benfica within three points of the top two.
That was because Barcelona's nine-game perfect group record was ended at Bayern. Of course, Benfica still face a massive task and anything less than a defeat of the Blaugrana might end their hopes, but just to show that Matchday 1 result was a freak and that the Portuguese champions can stand up to Europe's elite would be a big signal that their ambition to be a future force is coming to fruition.
Winner takes all at Parc des Princes
Paris taking on Madrid at Parc des Princes was always going to be a big game between two teams that got through the same group last season, but the stakes are ratcheting up. A year ago neither team so much as conceded a goal, let alone dropped a point, against anyone else in their section (and Paris did not even do that versus Madrid) but this time Chelsea are a point at Vllaznia away from sealing one of the qualifying positions, having defeated both their main challengers.
Paris began by losing at home to Chelsea and drawing 0-0 in the Spanish capital but a pair of wins and nine unanswered goals against Vllaznia have left the French side two points ahead of Madrid, meaning a home win would book progress, on top of that Sunday victory at Lyon that took them top in France. But Madrid, who came close to beating Chelsea on Matchday 4, will fancy their chances, and would certainly welcome being in contention on the final night, when they host Vllaznia and Paris visit Stamford Bridge.
When are the rest of the Women's Champions League group stage draws and games?
Group stage matchday 6
21/22 December
Quarter-final & semi-final draw
13:00 CET, 20 January, Nyon
Quarter-finals
First leg: 21/22 March
Second leg: 29/30 March
Semi-finals
First leg: 22/23 April
Second leg: 29/30 April
Final (PSV Stadion, Eindhoven)
Saturday 3 June (18:00 CET)
Briefing notes
• Wolfsburg are the only team definitely through and once again could be joined in the quarter-finals by compatriots Bayern, should they follow up their 3-1 defeat of Barcelona with victory against eliminated Rosengård (unless Benfica do pull off that upset win).
• Neither Roma nor St. Pölten have reached the quarter-finals before (in fact the Italian side are on debut). But one of them will be joining Wolfsburg in the Group B top two, and it will be Roma unless St. Pölten can win in Italy to keep their own hopes alive.
• A point would be enough for Chelsea at Vllaznia to get through their group. And it would come exactly a year to the day after the 4-0 loss at Wolfsburg that left the 2020/21 runners-up heartbreakingly eliminated in the 2021/22 group stage, on a night when they could have afforded even a one-goal defeat.
Where is the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
Eindhoven's PSV Stadium will stage the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final at 18:00 CET on Saturday 3 June.
First opened in 1910, the 35,000-capacity PSV Stadium has a long history of hosting major matches, including the UEFA Cup finals of 1978 (second leg) and 2006, the second leg of the 1988 UEFA Super Cup and three games at UEFA EURO 2000.
On 6 April 2018, 30,238 fans at the home of PSV Eindhoven watched the Netherlands beat Northern Ireland on the way to the FIFA Women's World Cup, a record crowd for any UEFA-organised women's qualifier. On 2 June 2019, a then Dutch record women's football attendance of 30,640 saw the Netherlands face Australia in a friendly at the stadium.