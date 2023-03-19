Paris Saint-Germain vs Wolfsburg Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups

Paris Saint-Germain and Wolfsburg meet in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 22 March at Parc des Princes.

Paris vs Wolfsburg at a glance When: Wednesday 22 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Parc des Princes, Paris

What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg

Second leg: Thursday 30 March (18:45 CET kick-off), Wolfsburg Arena

What do you need to know

Considering the ubiquity of both these clubs at this stage, it is surprising that this is only the second time they have collided in Europe after the 2014/15 semi-final where Paris came through after away wins in both legs. Paris missed out on quarter-final seeding after bookending their group campaign with defeats by Chelsea, a side Wolfsburg eliminated at that stage last season.

Those Chelsea losses have been the only Paris defeats in 2022/23, however, other than in the Trophée des Championnes against Lyon, despite the continued absence of Marie-Antoinette Katoto. Ramona Bachmann, their quarter-final hero against Bayern last term, will doubtless be keen to repeat the trick against one of her former clubs.

Wolfsburg suffered a rare loss at home to Hoffenheim earlier this month, their first league defeat in more than a year, but have generally looked excellent this season with competition top scorer Ewa Pajor and Alex Popp both in the goals.

Form guide

Paris

Last six games (most recent result first): WWWWWW

Last match: Paris 1-0 Thonon Évian Grand Genève, 18/03 (French Cup semi-final)

Where they stand: 2nd in Division 1 Féminine , French Cup final

Wolfsburg

Last six games: WWLWWW

Last match: Wolfsburg 5-0 Turbine Potsdam, 17/03

Where they stand: 1st in Frauen Bundesliga, German Cup semi-final

Squad changes

Paris

In: Korbin Albert, Amalie Vangsgaard, Barbora Votíková

Out: Estelle Cascarino, Magnaba Folquet, Alice Pinguet, Bénédicte Simon, Lydia Williams, Lina Yang

Wolfsburg

In: None

Out: None

Predicted line-ups

Paris: Bouhaddi; Lawrence, Élisa de Almeida, Geyoro, Li Mengwen; Groenen, Jean-François, Bachmann; Baltimore, Diani, Martens

Wolfsburg: Frohms; Wims, Hendrich, Janssen, Rauch; Oberdorf, Lattwein; Huth, Roord, Popp; Pajor

View from the camps

Tommy Stroot, Wolfsburg coach: "When you go through their team, PSG have very high individual quality. We're looking forward to a top-class game."

Wolfsburg vs Paris 2014/15 flashback

