UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Wolfsburg Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups

Sunday, 19 March 2023

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg between Paris and Wolfsburg.

Paris's Jackie Groenen, who had two Bundesliga spells, will take on Wolfsburg and Marina Hegering
Paris's Jackie Groenen, who had two Bundesliga spells, will take on Wolfsburg and Marina Hegering UEFA

Paris Saint-Germain and Wolfsburg meet in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 22 March at Parc des Princes.

Paris vs Wolfsburg at a glance

When: Wednesday 22 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Parc des Princes, Paris
What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg
How to follow / Where to watch: Build-up and live stream from DAZN can be found here
Second leg: Thursday 30 March (18:45 CET kick-off), Wolfsburg Arena

What do you need to know

Considering the ubiquity of both these clubs at this stage, it is surprising that this is only the second time they have collided in Europe after the 2014/15 semi-final where Paris came through after away wins in both legs. Paris missed out on quarter-final seeding after bookending their group campaign with defeats by Chelsea, a side Wolfsburg eliminated at that stage last season.

Those Chelsea losses have been the only Paris defeats in 2022/23, however, other than in the Trophée des Championnes against Lyon, despite the continued absence of Marie-Antoinette Katoto. Ramona Bachmann, their quarter-final hero against Bayern last term, will doubtless be keen to repeat the trick against one of her former clubs.

Wolfsburg suffered a rare loss at home to Hoffenheim earlier this month, their first league defeat in more than a year, but have generally looked excellent this season with competition top scorer Ewa Pajor and Alex Popp both in the goals.

Watch all Paris' group stage goals

Meet the quarter-finalists

Form guide

Paris
Last six games (most recent result first): WWWWWW
Last match: Paris 1-0 Thonon Évian Grand Genève, 18/03 (French Cup semi-final)
Where they stand: 2nd in Division 1 Féminine , French Cup final

Wolfsburg
Last six games: WWLWWW
Last match: Wolfsburg 5-0 Turbine Potsdam, 17/03
Where they stand: 1st in Frauen Bundesliga, German Cup semi-final

Where to watch

Every game in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League from the group stage onwards is broadcast live in most territories on streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentre and on UEFA.tv for all UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.

Squad changes

Paris
In: Korbin Albert, Amalie Vangsgaard, Barbora Votíková
Out: Estelle Cascarino, Magnaba Folquet, Alice Pinguet, Bénédicte Simon, Lydia Williams, Lina Yang

Wolfsburg
In: None
Out: None

Watch all Wolfsburg's group stage goals

Predicted line-ups

Paris: Bouhaddi; Lawrence, Élisa de Almeida, Geyoro, Li Mengwen; Groenen, Jean-François, Bachmann; Baltimore, Diani, Martens

Wolfsburg: Frohms; Wims, Hendrich, Janssen, Rauch; Oberdorf, Lattwein; Huth, Roord, Popp; Pajor

Bracket Predictor

View from the camps

Tommy Stroot, Wolfsburg coach: "When you go through their team, PSG have very high individual quality. We're looking forward to a top-class game."

Wolfsburg vs Paris 2014/15 flashback
Final tickets on sale

Where is the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?

Eindhoven's PSV Stadium will stage the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final at 16:00 CET on Saturday 3 June.

First opened in 1910, the 35,000-capacity PSV Stadium has a long history of hosting major matches, including the UEFA Cup finals of 1978 (second leg) and 2006, the second leg of the 1988 UEFA Super Cup and three games at UEFA EURO 2000.

On 6 April 2018, 30,238 fans at the home of PSV Eindhoven watched the Netherlands beat Northern Ireland on the way to the FIFA Women's World Cup, a record crowd for any UEFA-organised women's qualifier. On 1 June 2019, a then Dutch record women's football attendance of 30,640 saw the Netherlands face Australia in a friendly at the stadium.

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Sunday, 19 March 2023

Selected for you

Quarter-final lowdown
Live 20/02/2023

Quarter-final lowdown

We pick out the key storylines from the ties.
Final tickets now on sale
Live 13/02/2023

Final tickets now on sale

Tickets for the 3 June final in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, have gone on sale.
Women's Champions League transfers
Live 02/02/2023

Women's Champions League transfers

All the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finalists' winter transfers.
Meet the quarter-finalists
Live 10/02/2023

Meet the quarter-finalists

Meet the eight teams in March's UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals.