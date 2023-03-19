Paris Saint-Germain vs Wolfsburg Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups
Sunday, 19 March 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg between Paris and Wolfsburg.
Paris Saint-Germain and Wolfsburg meet in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 22 March at Parc des Princes.
Paris vs Wolfsburg at a glance
When: Wednesday 22 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Parc des Princes, Paris
What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg
How to follow / Where to watch: Build-up and live stream from DAZN can be found here
Second leg: Thursday 30 March (18:45 CET kick-off), Wolfsburg Arena
What do you need to know
Considering the ubiquity of both these clubs at this stage, it is surprising that this is only the second time they have collided in Europe after the 2014/15 semi-final where Paris came through after away wins in both legs. Paris missed out on quarter-final seeding after bookending their group campaign with defeats by Chelsea, a side Wolfsburg eliminated at that stage last season.
Those Chelsea losses have been the only Paris defeats in 2022/23, however, other than in the Trophée des Championnes against Lyon, despite the continued absence of Marie-Antoinette Katoto. Ramona Bachmann, their quarter-final hero against Bayern last term, will doubtless be keen to repeat the trick against one of her former clubs.
Wolfsburg suffered a rare loss at home to Hoffenheim earlier this month, their first league defeat in more than a year, but have generally looked excellent this season with competition top scorer Ewa Pajor and Alex Popp both in the goals.
Form guide
Paris
Last six games (most recent result first): WWWWWW
Last match: Paris 1-0 Thonon Évian Grand Genève, 18/03 (French Cup semi-final)
Where they stand: 2nd in Division 1 Féminine , French Cup final
Wolfsburg
Last six games: WWLWWW
Last match: Wolfsburg 5-0 Turbine Potsdam, 17/03
Where they stand: 1st in Frauen Bundesliga, German Cup semi-final
Where to watch
Every game in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League from the group stage onwards is broadcast live in most territories on streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentre and on UEFA.tv for all UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.
Squad changes
Paris
In: Korbin Albert, Amalie Vangsgaard, Barbora Votíková
Out: Estelle Cascarino, Magnaba Folquet, Alice Pinguet, Bénédicte Simon, Lydia Williams, Lina Yang
Wolfsburg
In: None
Out: None
Predicted line-ups
Paris: Bouhaddi; Lawrence, Élisa de Almeida, Geyoro, Li Mengwen; Groenen, Jean-François, Bachmann; Baltimore, Diani, Martens
Wolfsburg: Frohms; Wims, Hendrich, Janssen, Rauch; Oberdorf, Lattwein; Huth, Roord, Popp; Pajor
View from the camps
Tommy Stroot, Wolfsburg coach: "When you go through their team, PSG have very high individual quality. We're looking forward to a top-class game."
