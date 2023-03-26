Barcelona vs Roma Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Sunday, 26 March 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg between Barcelona and Roma.
Barcelona and Roma meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday 29 March at Camp Nou.
Barcelona vs Roma at a glance
When: Wednesday 29 March (18:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Camp Nou, Barcelona
What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg
How to follow / Where to watch: Build-up and live stream from DAZN can be found here
Semi-final: vs Lyon or Chelsea (22/23 & 29/30 April)
What do you need to know?
Barcelona have won all their four UEFA Women's Champions League games at Camp Nou over the last 12 months, totalling 19 goals in front of a combined 258,888 fans. Salma Paralluelo chose a good time to open her European account with her fine finish at the Stadio Olimpico last week for a 1-0 win.
Roma, though, were more than a credit to the Italian record crowd of close to 40,000. Even if they could not wipe out the deficit on the night, they served notice that the debutants might just possibly deny the Blaugrana a fifth straight semi-final.
Much focus will be on long-time Barcelona player Vicky Losada, now at Roma, as she hopes to finally make her Camp Nou bow having missed out while still at the club when they faced Espanyol there in January 2021 (Roma's other ex-Barcelona player, Andressa Alves, was already in the Italian capital by then).
The odds favour the home side (still perfect in the Liga after defeating Real Madrid on Saturday), but Roma pushed Wolfsburg hard in the group stage and might yet give Barcelona their sternest Camp Nou test yet.
Form guide
Barcelona
Last six games: WWWWWW
Last match: Barcelona 1-0 Real Madrid, 25/03
Where they stand: 1st in Spanish Liga
Roma
Last six games (most recent result first): LWWLWW
Last match: Roma 0-1 Barcelona, 21/03 (Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg)
Where they stand: 1st in Serie A, Coppa Italia final
Where to watch
Every game in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League from the group stage onwards is broadcast live in most territories on streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentre and on UEFA.tv for all UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.
Predicted line-ups
Barcelona: Paños; Bronze, Paredes, León, Rolfö; Bonmatí, Walsh, Guijarro; Graham Hansen, Oshoala, Paralluelo
Roma: Ceasar; Bartoli, Wenninger, Linari, Minami; Serturini, Giugliano, Losada, Haavi; Andressa Alves, Giacinti
View from the camps
Where is the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
Eindhoven's PSV Stadium will stage the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final at 16:00 CET on Saturday 3 June.
First opened in 1910, the 35,000-capacity PSV Stadium has a long history of hosting major matches, including the UEFA Cup finals of 1978 (second leg) and 2006, the second leg of the 1988 UEFA Super Cup and three games at UEFA EURO 2000.
On 6 April 2018, 30,238 fans at the home of PSV Eindhoven watched the Netherlands beat Northern Ireland on the way to the FIFA Women's World Cup, a record crowd for any UEFA-organised women's qualifier. On 1 June 2019, a then Dutch record women's football attendance of 30,640 saw the Netherlands face Australia in a friendly at the stadium.