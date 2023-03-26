Barcelona vs Roma Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Barcelona and Roma meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday 29 March at Camp Nou.

Barcelona vs Roma at a glance When: Wednesday 29 March (18:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Camp Nou, Barcelona

What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg

Semi-final: vs Lyon or Chelsea (22/23 & 29/30 April)

What do you need to know?

Barcelona have won all their four UEFA Women's Champions League games at Camp Nou over the last 12 months, totalling 19 goals in front of a combined 258,888 fans. Salma Paralluelo chose a good time to open her European account with her fine finish at the Stadio Olimpico last week for a 1-0 win.

Roma, though, were more than a credit to the Italian record crowd of close to 40,000. Even if they could not wipe out the deficit on the night, they served notice that the debutants might just possibly deny the Blaugrana a fifth straight semi-final.

Much focus will be on long-time Barcelona player Vicky Losada, now at Roma, as she hopes to finally make her Camp Nou bow having missed out while still at the club when they faced Espanyol there in January 2021 (Roma's other ex-Barcelona player, Andressa Alves, was already in the Italian capital by then).

The odds favour the home side (still perfect in the Liga after defeating Real Madrid on Saturday), but Roma pushed Wolfsburg hard in the group stage and might yet give Barcelona their sternest Camp Nou test yet.

Highlights: Roma 0-1 Barcelona

Form guide

Barcelona

Last six games: WWWWWW

Last match: Barcelona 1-0 Real Madrid, 25/03

Where they stand: 1st in Spanish Liga

Roma

Last six games (most recent result first): LWWLWW

Last match: Roma 0-1 Barcelona, 21/03 (Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg)

Where they stand: 1st in Serie A, Coppa Italia final

Predicted line-ups

Barcelona: Paños; Bronze, Paredes, León, Rolfö; Bonmatí, Walsh, Guijarro; Graham Hansen, Oshoala, Paralluelo

Roma: Ceasar; Bartoli, Wenninger, Linari, Minami; Serturini, Giugliano, Losada, Haavi; Andressa Alves, Giacinti

Paralluelo: 'Roma could have won'

View from the camps

