Wolfsburg vs Paris Saint-Germain Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Wolfsburg and Paris Saint-Germain meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 30 March at VfL Wolfsburg Arena.

Wolfsburg vs Paris at a glance When: Thursday 30 March (18:45 CET kick-off)

Where: VfL Wolsburg Arena

What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg

Semi-final: vs Bayern München or Arsenal (22/23 & 29/30 April)

What do you need to know?

Wolfsburg edged a nervy first leg 1-0 at Parc des Princes thanks to a Dominique Janssen penalty, after Élisa de Almeida had been dismissed for the handball that conceded it. Her suspension is bad news for a Paris team already missing defenders Paulina Dudek and Amanda Ilestedt due to injury.

On top of that, Jackie Groenen was helped off during Sunday's game with Montpellier, another potential blow for a side dealing with Marie-Antoinette Katoto's long-term absence.

All three European games between these clubs have been away wins, after both legs of their 2014/15 semi-final ended similarly, and Paris need that run to continue if they are to progress as they did eight years ago.

Another positive omen for Paris is that the only previous time they lost a first leg at home in this competition, they went on to win the tie: against Lyon in the 2020/21 quarter-finals, a success that ended their French rivals' five-year reign.

On the other hand, Wolfsburg have never gone out in Europe after winning the first leg of a knockout tie. However, their 1-0 weekend loss at Bayern, more comprehensive than the scoreline suggests, knocked Wolfsburg off the top of the Bundesliga.

Highlights: Paris 0-1 Wolfsburg

Form guide

Wolfsburg

Last six games (most recent result first): LWWWLW

Last match: Bayern München 1-0 Wolfsburg, 25/03

Where they stand: 2nd in Frauen-Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals

Paris

Last six games (most recent result first): WLWWWW

Last match: Montpellier 0-1 Paris, 26/03

Where they stand: 2nd in Division 1 Féminine, French Cup final

Predicted line-ups

Wolfsburg: Frohms; Hendrich, Hegering, Janssen, Rauch; Oberdorf, Lattwein; Huth, Roord, Popp; Pajor

Misses next game if booked: Lattwein, Popp

Paris: Bouhaddi; Lawrence, Georgieva, Geyoro, Karchaoui; Hamraoui, Jean-François, Fazer; Baltimore, Diani, Bachmann

Suspended: De Almeida

Misses next game if booked: Ilestedt

View from the camps

Sakina Karchaoui, Paris defender: "In every position, we played well as a team [in the first leg] and I have no doubt, if we repeat that, that we can reach the semi-finals.”

