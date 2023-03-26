Wolfsburg vs Paris Saint-Germain Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Sunday, 26 March 2023
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg between Wolfsburg and Paris.
Article top media content
Article body
Wolfsburg and Paris Saint-Germain meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 30 March at VfL Wolfsburg Arena.
Wolfsburg vs Paris at a glance
When: Thursday 30 March (18:45 CET kick-off)
Where: VfL Wolsburg Arena
What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg
How to follow / Where to watch: Build-up and live stream from DAZN can be found here
Semi-final: vs Bayern München or Arsenal (22/23 & 29/30 April)
What do you need to know?
Wolfsburg edged a nervy first leg 1-0 at Parc des Princes thanks to a Dominique Janssen penalty, after Élisa de Almeida had been dismissed for the handball that conceded it. Her suspension is bad news for a Paris team already missing defenders Paulina Dudek and Amanda Ilestedt due to injury.
On top of that, Jackie Groenen was helped off during Sunday's game with Montpellier, another potential blow for a side dealing with Marie-Antoinette Katoto's long-term absence.
All three European games between these clubs have been away wins, after both legs of their 2014/15 semi-final ended similarly, and Paris need that run to continue if they are to progress as they did eight years ago.
Another positive omen for Paris is that the only previous time they lost a first leg at home in this competition, they went on to win the tie: against Lyon in the 2020/21 quarter-finals, a success that ended their French rivals' five-year reign.
On the other hand, Wolfsburg have never gone out in Europe after winning the first leg of a knockout tie. However, their 1-0 weekend loss at Bayern, more comprehensive than the scoreline suggests, knocked Wolfsburg off the top of the Bundesliga.
Form guide
Wolfsburg
Last six games (most recent result first): LWWWLW
Last match: Bayern München 1-0 Wolfsburg, 25/03
Where they stand: 2nd in Frauen-Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals
Paris
Last six games (most recent result first): WLWWWW
Last match: Montpellier 0-1 Paris, 26/03
Where they stand: 2nd in Division 1 Féminine, French Cup final
Where to watch
Every game in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League from the group stage onwards is broadcast live in most territories on streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentre and on UEFA.tv for all UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.
Predicted line-ups
Wolfsburg: Frohms; Hendrich, Hegering, Janssen, Rauch; Oberdorf, Lattwein; Huth, Roord, Popp; Pajor
Misses next game if booked: Lattwein, Popp
Paris: Bouhaddi; Lawrence, Georgieva, Geyoro, Karchaoui; Hamraoui, Jean-François, Fazer; Baltimore, Diani, Bachmann
Suspended: De Almeida
Misses next game if booked: Ilestedt
View from the camps
Sakina Karchaoui, Paris defender: "In every position, we played well as a team [in the first leg] and I have no doubt, if we repeat that, that we can reach the semi-finals.”
Where is the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
Eindhoven's PSV Stadium will stage the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final at 16:00 CET on Saturday 3 June.
First opened in 1910, the 35,000-capacity PSV Stadium has a long history of hosting major matches, including the UEFA Cup finals of 1978 (second leg) and 2006, the second leg of the 1988 UEFA Super Cup and three games at UEFA EURO 2000.
On 6 April 2018, 30,238 fans at the home of PSV Eindhoven watched the Netherlands beat Northern Ireland on the way to the FIFA Women's World Cup, a record crowd for any UEFA-organised women's qualifier. On 1 June 2019, a then Dutch record women's football attendance of 30,640 saw the Netherlands face Australia in a friendly at the stadium.