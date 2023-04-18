Wolfsburg vs Arsenal Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the potential line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg between Wolfsburg and Arsenal.
Wolfsburg and Arsenal meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg on Sunday 23 April at VfL Wolfsburg Arena.
Wolfsburg vs Arsenal at a glance
When: Sunday 23 April (15:30 CET kick-off)
Where: VfL Wolfsburg Arena, Wolfsburg
What: UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg
How to follow / Where to watch: Build-up and live stream from DAZN can be found here
Second leg: 18:45 CET, Monday 1 May, Arsenal Stadium
What do you need to know?
Wolfsburg, making their debut, got the better of Arsenal in the 2012/13 semi-finals on their way to the first of two titles. Until this season that was the Gunners' most recent appearance in the last four, not helped by also losing to Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals a year ago, but Arsenal knocked out Bayern to ensure a return to the semis despite the long-term absences of Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead, and an injury to Kim Little, who now is also out for the rest of the campaign.
Wolfsburg themselves are coming off a stunning 5-0 German Cup semi-final win at Bayern at the weekend in which they were missing Alex Popp, injured on international duty. Former Arsenal players Jill Roord and Dominique Janssen are set to line up against their old club, while Gunners defender Noelle Maritz appeared more than 100 times for Wolfsburg.
Form guide
Wolfsburg
Last six games (most recent result first): WWDLWW
Last match: Bayern 0-5 Wolfsburg, 15/04 (German Cup semi-final)
Next match: Duisburg vs Wolfsburg, 19/04
Where they stand: 2nd in Frauen-Bundesliga, German Cup final
Arsenal
Last six games (most recent result first): WWWLWW
Last match: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City, 02/04
Next match: Manchester United vs Arsenal, 19/04
Where they stand: 3rd in Women's Super League, League Cup winners
Where to watch
Every game in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League from the group stage onwards is broadcast live in most territories on streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentre and on UEFA.tv for all UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.
Possible line-ups
Wolfsburg: Frohms; Wilms, Hendrich, Janssen, Rauch; Oberdorf, Lattwein; Huth, Roord, Jónsdóttir, Pajor
Arsenal: Zinsberger; Maritz, Wubben-Moy, Rafaelle, McCabe; Williamson, Kühl; Pelova, Maanum, Foord; Blackstenius
View from the camps
Where is the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
Eindhoven's PSV Stadium will stage the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final at 16:00 CET on Saturday 3 June.
First opened in 1910, the 35,000-capacity PSV Stadium has a long history of hosting major matches, including the UEFA Cup finals of 1978 (second leg) and 2006, the second leg of the 1988 UEFA Super Cup and three games at UEFA EURO 2000.
On 6 April 2018, 30,238 fans at the home of PSV Eindhoven watched the Netherlands beat Northern Ireland on the way to the FIFA Women's World Cup, a record crowd for any UEFA-organised women's qualifier. On 1 June 2019, a then Dutch record women's football attendance of 30,640 saw the Netherlands face Australia in a friendly at the stadium.