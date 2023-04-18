Wolfsburg vs Arsenal Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Wolfsburg and Arsenal meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg on Sunday 23 April at VfL Wolfsburg Arena.

Wolfsburg vs Arsenal at a glance When: Sunday 23 April (15:30 CET kick-off)

Where: VfL Wolfsburg Arena, Wolfsburg

What: UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg

When: Sunday 23 April (15:30 CET kick-off)

Second leg: 18:45 CET, Monday 1 May, Arsenal Stadium

What do you need to know?

Wolfsburg, making their debut, got the better of Arsenal in the 2012/13 semi-finals on their way to the first of two titles. Until this season that was the Gunners' most recent appearance in the last four, not helped by also losing to Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals a year ago, but Arsenal knocked out Bayern to ensure a return to the semis despite the long-term absences of Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead, and an injury to Kim Little, who now is also out for the rest of the campaign.

Wolfsburg themselves are coming off a stunning 5-0 German Cup semi-final win at Bayern at the weekend in which they were missing Alex Popp, injured on international duty. Former Arsenal players Jill Roord and Dominique Janssen are set to line up against their old club, while Gunners defender Noelle Maritz appeared more than 100 times for Wolfsburg.

2022 quarter-final highlights: Wolfsburg 2-0 Arsenal

Form guide

Wolfsburg

Last six games (most recent result first): WWDLWW

Last match: Bayern 0-5 Wolfsburg, 15/04 (German Cup semi-final)

Next match: Duisburg vs Wolfsburg, 19/04

Where they stand: 2nd in Frauen-Bundesliga, German Cup final

Arsenal

Last six games (most recent result first): WWWLWW

Last match: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City, 02/04

Next match: Manchester United vs Arsenal, 19/04

Where they stand: 3rd in Women's Super League, League Cup winners

Possible line-ups

Wolfsburg: Frohms; Wilms, Hendrich, Janssen, Rauch; Oberdorf, Lattwein; Huth, Roord, Jónsdóttir, Pajor

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Maritz, Wubben-Moy, Rafaelle, McCabe; Williamson, Kühl; Pelova, Maanum, Foord; Blackstenius

View from the camps

