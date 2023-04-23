Arsenal vs Wolfsburg Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Arsenal and Wolfsburg meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg on Monday 1 May at Arsenal Stadium.

Wolfsburg vs Arsenal at a glance When: Monday 1 May (18:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Arsenal Stadium, London

What: UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg

How to follow / Where to watch: Build-up and live stream from DAZN can be found here

Final: vs Chelsea or Barcelona, 16:00 CET, Saturday 3 June, PSV Stadium, Eindhoven

What do you need to know?

Seriously depleted by injury and 2-0 down in the first half of the opening leg, Arsenal looked to be waving goodbye to their hopes of repeating their 2006/07 title. But after those early goals from Ewa Pajor and Sveindís Jónsdóttir, the Gunners fought back to claim a 2-2 draw thanks to Rafaelle's header just before half-time and Stina Blackstenius's well-worked equaliser.

A likely British record crowd for a game in this competition of around 50,000 is expected at Arsenal Stadium as the hosts attempt aim to win a tie against Wolfsburg for the first time, having lost in the 2012/13 semis and last season's quarter-finals.

The long-term absences of Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema, Kim Little and Leah Williamson would leave a huge hole in any team, not least as Caitlin Foord and Lina Hurtig were also missing in the first leg. Nevertheless, Jonas Eidevall's patched-up Gunners showed spirit to achieve a result no less impressive than their 5-1 group win at Lyon. Particularly effective was centre-back Jen Beattie, a rare starter these days but a player who featured in both legs of the 2012/13 quarter-final.

First-leg highlights: Wolfsburg 2-2 Arsenal

Two-time champions Wolfsburg are missing midfielder Lena Lattwein but hope to be able to field Beattie's fellow 2012/13 veteran Alex Popp, who sat out the first leg through injury. Aiming to reach a sixth final, the German side are unbeaten in seven competitive trips to England (and London) in this competition. Above all, they will hope to avoid the quarter-final fate of compatriots Bayern, who travelled to Arsenal 1-0 up but lost 2-0.

Form guide

Arsenal

Last six games (most recent result first): DLWWWL

Last match: Wolfsburg 2-2 Arsenal, 23/04 (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg)

Where they stand: 4th in Women's Super League, League Cup winners

Wolfsburg

Last six games (most recent result first): DWWWDL

Last match: Wolfsburg 2-2 Arsenal, 23/04 (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg)

Where they stand: 2nd in Frauen-Bundesliga, German Cup final

Where to watch Every game in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League from the group stage onwards is broadcast live in most territories on streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentre and on UEFA.tv for all UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.

Possible line-ups

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Maritz, Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Rafaelle; Maanum, Wälti, Catley; Pelova, Blackstenius, McCabe

Wolfsburg: Frohms; Wilms, Hendrich, Janssen, Rauch; Oberdorf, Roord; Popp, Huth, Jónsdóttir; Pajor

View from the camps

Jonas Eidevall, Arsenal coach: "We love playing in front of our supporters. I think we have a very good chance of selling out. We need everyone to help support the team and give us those extra inches. Together, we can make it possible to once again take Arsenal to a Champions League final. That's our dream.”

Tommy Stroot, Wolfsburg coach: "Having our fans behind us always helps and is definitely a factor. But we don't want to be reliant on that. We're up against Arsenal, in London, and want to make sure that we reach the final."

Jen Beattie, Arsenal defender: "We've absolutely loved every game we've played at [Arsenal Stadium]. There's 45,000-plus sold so far and the atmosphere's been incredible. Even the away fans that travelled [in the first leg were] unbelievable, especially hearing them towards the end of the game. I've no doubt they'll be unbelievable again for us."