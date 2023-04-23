Arsenal vs Wolfsburg Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups
Sunday, April 23, 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the potential line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final decider between Arsenal and Wolfsburg.
Arsenal and Wolfsburg meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg on Monday 1 May at Arsenal Stadium.
Wolfsburg vs Arsenal at a glance
When: Monday 1 May (18:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Arsenal Stadium, London
What: UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg
How to follow / Where to watch: Build-up and live stream from DAZN can be found here
Final: vs Chelsea or Barcelona, 16:00 CET, Saturday 3 June, PSV Stadium, Eindhoven
What do you need to know?
Seriously depleted by injury and 2-0 down in the first half of the opening leg, Arsenal looked to be waving goodbye to their hopes of repeating their 2006/07 title. But after those early goals from Ewa Pajor and Sveindís Jónsdóttir, the Gunners fought back to claim a 2-2 draw thanks to Rafaelle's header just before half-time and Stina Blackstenius's well-worked equaliser.
A likely British record crowd for a game in this competition of around 50,000 is expected at Arsenal Stadium as the hosts attempt aim to win a tie against Wolfsburg for the first time, having lost in the 2012/13 semis and last season's quarter-finals.
The long-term absences of Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema, Kim Little and Leah Williamson would leave a huge hole in any team, not least as Caitlin Foord and Lina Hurtig were also missing in the first leg. Nevertheless, Jonas Eidevall's patched-up Gunners showed spirit to achieve a result no less impressive than their 5-1 group win at Lyon. Particularly effective was centre-back Jen Beattie, a rare starter these days but a player who featured in both legs of the 2012/13 quarter-final.
Two-time champions Wolfsburg are missing midfielder Lena Lattwein but hope to be able to field Beattie's fellow 2012/13 veteran Alex Popp, who sat out the first leg through injury. Aiming to reach a sixth final, the German side are unbeaten in seven competitive trips to England (and London) in this competition. Above all, they will hope to avoid the quarter-final fate of compatriots Bayern, who travelled to Arsenal 1-0 up but lost 2-0.
Form guide
Arsenal
Last six games (most recent result first): DLWWWL
Last match: Wolfsburg 2-2 Arsenal, 23/04 (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg)
Where they stand: 4th in Women's Super League, League Cup winners
Wolfsburg
Last six games (most recent result first): DWWWDL
Last match: Wolfsburg 2-2 Arsenal, 23/04 (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg)
Where they stand: 2nd in Frauen-Bundesliga, German Cup final
Where to watch
Every game in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League from the group stage onwards is broadcast live in most territories on streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentre and on UEFA.tv for all UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.
Possible line-ups
Arsenal: Zinsberger; Maritz, Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Rafaelle; Maanum, Wälti, Catley; Pelova, Blackstenius, McCabe
Wolfsburg: Frohms; Wilms, Hendrich, Janssen, Rauch; Oberdorf, Roord; Popp, Huth, Jónsdóttir; Pajor
View from the camps
Jonas Eidevall, Arsenal coach: "We love playing in front of our supporters. I think we have a very good chance of selling out. We need everyone to help support the team and give us those extra inches. Together, we can make it possible to once again take Arsenal to a Champions League final. That's our dream.”
Tommy Stroot, Wolfsburg coach: "Having our fans behind us always helps and is definitely a factor. But we don't want to be reliant on that. We're up against Arsenal, in London, and want to make sure that we reach the final."
Jen Beattie, Arsenal defender: "We've absolutely loved every game we've played at [Arsenal Stadium]. There's 45,000-plus sold so far and the atmosphere's been incredible. Even the away fans that travelled [in the first leg were] unbelievable, especially hearing them towards the end of the game. I've no doubt they'll be unbelievable again for us."
Where is the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
Eindhoven's PSV Stadium will stage the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final at 16:00 CET on Saturday 3 June.
First opened in 1910, the 35,000-capacity PSV Stadium has a long history of hosting major matches, including the UEFA Cup finals of 1978 (second leg) and 2006, the second leg of the 1988 UEFA Super Cup and three games at UEFA EURO 2000.
On 6 April 2018, 30,238 fans at the home of PSV Eindhoven watched the Netherlands beat Northern Ireland on the way to the FIFA Women's World Cup, a record crowd for any UEFA-organised women's qualifier. On 1 June 2019, a then Dutch-record women's football attendance of 30,640 saw the Netherlands face Australia in a friendly at the stadium.