Aitana Bonmatí named 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League Player of the Season

UEFA's Technical Observer panel has named Aitana Bonmatí as the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League Player of the Season.

The versatile, technically gifted midfielder follows on from the inaugural winner of the award last term, Barcelona club-mate Alexia Putellas. Often used in a more advanced role this season due to Putellas's injury absence, Bonmatí ended a triumphant campaign for her team with five goals and a competition-best eight assists, giving her a total of 13 goal contributions – more than any other player.

Player of the Match in Barcelona's 2021 final win against Chelsea, Bonmatí produced another thrilling performance in Saturday's 3-2 victory in the Eindhoven decider against Wolfsburg. The 25-year-old played a key role in both of Barça's first two goals as they rallied from 2-0 down at the break to restore parity within five minutes of the restart, including the cross for Patri Guijarro's equaliser.

Bonmatí on 'special' Barcelona final win

"Nobody could have imagined we would win another Champions League after coming back from being 2-0 down," she said. "It's a very difficult thing to do, but this team has that warrior spirit, and they didn't give up until the 97th minute. It came down to our mental strength because recovering from 2-0 down is difficult – even more so in a final."