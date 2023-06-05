Lena Oberdorf named 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League Young Player of the Season

UEFA's Technical Observer panel has named Lena Oberdorf as the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League Young Player of the Season.

The 21-year-old holding midfielder showed once again why she is billed as one of the finest emerging talents in the game during Wolfsburg's run to the final. Although she finished on the losing side in Eindhoven, Oberdorf's pressing and defensive work helped her team surge into a 2-0 lead before Barcelona's second-half comeback.

The Germany international receives this award a year after being named UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Young Player of the Tournament, having also finished a runner-up in that competition. Oberdorf bounced back impressively with the She-Wolves this term, amassing 50 ball recoveries and 38 tackles in eight Women's Champions League games, while also providing an assist.

After Saturday's final, she was singled out by coach Tommy Stroot as a reason for optimism at the German club: "We have players like Lena Oberdorf and others, young players taking their steps forward here and becoming world class at Wolfsburg." Oberdorf follows on from the inaugural winner of the award last season, Selma Bacha of Lyon.