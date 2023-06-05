2022/23 Women's Champions League Team of the Season
Monday, June 5, 2023
Article summary
UEFA's Technical Observer panel has selected its 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League Team of the Season.
Article body
Goalkeeper
Merle Frohms (Wolfsburg)
Defenders
Lucy Bronze (Barcelona)
Irene Paredes (Barcelona)
Mapi León (Barcelona)
Katie McCabe (Arsenal)
Midfielders
Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona) - Player of the Season
Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg) - Young Player of the Season
Patri Guijarro (Barcelona)
Forwards
Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)
Alex Popp (Wolfsburg)
Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg)