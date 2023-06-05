UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2022/23 Women's Champions League Team of the Season

Monday, June 5, 2023

UEFA's Technical Observer panel has selected its 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League Team of the Season.

Goalkeeper

Merle Frohms (Wolfsburg)

Defenders

Lucy Bronze (Barcelona)

Irene Paredes (Barcelona)

Mapi León (Barcelona)

Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Player of the Season: Aitana Bonmatí

Midfielders

Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona) - Player of the Season

Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg) - Young Player of the Season

Patri Guijarro (Barcelona)

Young Player of the Season: Lena Oberdorf

Forwards

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

Alex Popp (Wolfsburg)

Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg)

Top ten goals of the season

