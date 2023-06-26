UEFA Women's Champions League technical talking points

UEFA's Technical Observers have put together their key takeaways from the UEFA Women's Champions League season – including a propensity for both wide and central attacking play – in advance of the full report.

Crossing

Women's Champions League final highlights: Barcelona 3-2 Wolfsburg

Deliveries from wide areas remain the most fertile source of goals. However, the 2022/23 season emphasised a move away from the traditional high cross into the box, coinciding with the relative scarcity of strikers with aerial power (Wolfsburg's Alex Popp and Chelsea's Sam Kerr are two rare exceptions). Instead, cutbacks accounted for 50% of goals stemming from wide areas, and driven crosses a further 12%.

The final illustrated this approach: Popp's header was courtesy of an in-swinging cross from the left; a low cross by Caroline Graham Hansen set up Barcelona's first goal; and another inswinging delivery (this time left-footed from the right) by Aitana Bonmatí resulted in their equaliser. None of the deliveries were from the 'traditional' area in the vicinity of the touchline.

Key stats 50% of goals from crosses were attributed to cutbacks

23% of goals came from fast attacks, 11% from counterattacks

93% of goals in the group stage came from first-touch finishes

Pressing

Chelsea's goals en route to the semi-finals

Direct attacking moves of five passes or fewer accounted for almost one-quarter of open-play goals this season, with high regains the origin of many of them. The collective high press was a major weapon in the armouries of top teams such as Lyon, Paris, Barcelona and Arsenal, while Chelsea made more sporadic use of the high press.

Like the German clubs and Roma, the Blues sometimes preferred to press in a midfield block – as illustrated during their semi-final against Barcelona – to give themselves space to counterattack at pace. Pressing mechanisms when opponents play out from the goalkeeper have become more sophisticated, while counter-pressing after ball losses in the attacking third was a common denominator among the top teams, who reaped dividends from fast regains in high areas.

Central routes

Women's Champions League top ten goals of the season

Although overloads in wide areas are often the key to unlocking defensive blocks, teams are increasingly mixing their wing play with attacks focused on more central routes, which accounted for about one-third of the season's open-play goals. "Defensive structures among the top teams have become more courageous, in terms of holding high lines and accepting higher levels of risk," commented Technical Observer Joe Montemurro.

Teams looked to exploit this with penetrating passes through central areas into the space behind the back line – aptly demonstrated by Chelsea. They were unafraid to directly supply forward Kerr, who can operate on the shoulders of centre-backs and offer second-ball options to shadow striker Guro Reiten.

Read more here!