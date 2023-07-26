UEFA Champions League group stage draw: Where is it, when is it, who is involved?

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage draw takes place on Thursday 31 August.

Which teams are in the group stage draw?

The draw will feature 32 teams – the 26 automatic qualifiers listed below, as well as the six play-off round winners set to be confirmed on 30 August. The clubs will be split into four seeding pots, to be confirmed on the morning of the draw.

ENG: Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle

ESP: Atlético, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla

GER: Bayern, Dortmund, Leipzig, Union Berlin

ITA: Inter, Lazio, Milan, Napoli

FRA: Lens, Paris

POR: Benfica, Porto

NED: Feyenoord

AUT: Salzburg

SCO: Celtic

SRB: Crvena zvezda

UKR: Shakhtar Donetsk

When is the Champions League group stage draw?

The draw ceremony will begin at 18:00 CET on Thursday 31 August.

How does the group stage draw work?

The 32 teams will be split into four seeding pots. Pot 1 will consist of the holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and six domestic champions. Pots 2 to 4 will be determined by the club coefficient rankings.

No team can play a side from their own association. Pairings and any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.

Where is the Champions League draw?

After three years away, the draw returns to the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

How can I watch the draw?

The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com.

What happens after the draw?

Fixtures will be confirmed after the draw, with the top two teams in each group advancing to the round of 16. The third-placed sides in each group transfer to the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs, where they will face the UEFA Europa League group runners-up for places in the last 16.

What are the Champions League group stage dates?

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

What else happens during the draw ceremony?

The 2022/23 UEFA Men's Player of the Year, UEFA Women's Player of the Year, UEFA Men's Coach of the Year and UEFA Women's Coach of the Year awards will also be presented during the group stage draw ceremony.

The 2023 UEFA President's Award will be presented by UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.