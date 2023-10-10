Women's Champions League round 2: Malard strikes for Man United, Frankfurt cruise, Paris FC-Wolfsburg thriller

UEFA Women's Champions League debutants Manchester United held two-time finalists Paris Saint-Germain while Alex Popp earned Wolfsburg a draw at Paris FC as the opening UEFA Women's Champions League round 2 first legs were played on Tuesday.

While Man United came from behind to finish 1-1, and Popp's goals gave Wolfsburg a 3-3 result, Eintracht Frankfurt and St. Pölten secured comfortable wins.

The remaining eight opening legs are on Wednesday, with last season's quarter-finalists Roma beginning their bid to return to the group stage against Ukraine's Vorskla and the likes of Benfica, Real Madrid, Rosengård, Slavia Praha and Zürich also in action.

All the second legs are on Wednesday 18 October, including Paris Saint-Germain welcoming Man United to Parc des Princes. The 12 round 2 winners join holders Barcelona, Bayern München, Chelsea and record eight-time champions Lyon in the group stage draw on Friday 20 October, with the first matches on 14 and 15 November.

Who is in the Women's Champions League group stage? The holders and the champions of the three highest-ranked associations (France, Germany and Spain) enter in the group stage. As Barcelona are both title holders and champions of Spain, the champions of the fourth-ranked association (England) also enter in the group stage. Barcelona (ESP, holders), Lyon (FRA), Bayern München (GER), Chelsea (ENG) They will be joined by the 12 winners of the round 2 ties, seven coming through the champions path (for domestic champions) and five from the league path (for domestic runners-up and third-placed teams).

Round 2 ties

Tuesday 10 October

Manchester United 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

United came from behind on their debut to get a draw against the two-time finalists, thanks to a headed equaliser from substitute Melvine Malard four minutes into her first European appearance for the club she joined this summer from Lyon, with who she won the Women's Champions League in 2022. Paris led early in the second half through Tabitha Chawinga, the first Malawian to score in UEFA competition, on a night when she was already becoming the only player from her nation to take part in the Women's Champions League.

Tabitha Chawinga celebrates her historic goal for Paris Saint-Germain Manchester United via Getty Images

Paris FC 3-3 Wolfsburg

In their round 1 final, Paris FC knocked out former champions Arsenal on penalties after a 3-3 draw in which they led twice. It was a similar story today against two-time winners Wolfsburg (minus the shoot-out) as the home side were ahead 2-1 and 3-2 in a thrilling first half, but Popp equalised both times for the 2023 runners-up on the 15th anniversary of her European debut for Duisburg against Neftekhimik.

Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 Sparta Praha

The four-time champions look set for their debut in the three-year-old group stage as Laura Freigang hit a hat-trick against the former quarter-finalists, who ended with ten players and need a big turnaround in Prague to avoid a third straight round 2 exit.

Frankfurt beat Sparta Praha 5-0 with a hat-trick from Laura Freigang (No10) Eintracht Frankfurt

Valur 0-4 St. Pölten

Last season St. Pölten needed a goal deep in extra time at KuPS Kuopio to earn a group-stage debut, but they look well-placed for a more comfortable progress next week in Austria, with 17-year-old Valentina Mädl scoring twice in their win away to former quarter-finalists Valur (who regardless of the second-leg result will be back next season after clinching their third straight Icelandic title).

Wednesday 11 October

Roma vs Vorskla (14:30)

Apollon vs Benfica (15:00)

Spartak Subotica vs Rosengård (15:00)

Slavia Praha vs Universitatea Olimpia Cluj (18:00)

Häcken vs Twente (18:30)

Zürich vs Ajax (20:00)

Real Madrid vs Vålerenga (20:00)

Glasgow City vs Brann (20:35)

Wolfsburg's goals on the road to the 2023 final

Wednesday 18 October

Vorskla vs Roma (14:30)

Universitatea Olimpia Cluj vs Sparta Praha (17:00)

Rosengård vs Spartak Subotica (18:00)

Sparta Praha vs Eintracht Frankfurt (18:30, first leg 0-5)

Wolfsburg vs Paris FC (18:45, first leg 3-3)

Ajax vs Zürich (19:00)

St. Pölten vs Valur (19:00, first leg 4-0)

Brann vs Glasgow City (19:00)

Twente vs Häcken (19:00)

Vålerenga vs Real Madrid (19:30)

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United (20:00, first leg 1-1)

Benfica vs Apollon (20:30)

All times CET

Women's Champions League top ten goals of 2022/23

Meet the teams

• Häcken, Man United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Roma, Rosengård, Slavia Praha, Sparta Praha and Wolfsburg are beginning their campaigns in round 2, while the other 15 contenders came through round 1 in September.

• Eintracht Frankfurt (who knocked out Juventus in round 1) won four titles under their previous guise of 1. FFC Frankfurt. In 2005/06 they drew 1-1 with Sparta in the second qualifying round, both teams getting through the group.

• The 2022/23 runners-up Wolfsburg are two-time champions. Paris Saint-Germain are twice runners-up.

• Paris Saint-Germain and Roma (on debut) reached last season's quarter-finals. Glasgow City, Häcken, Madrid, Slavia, Sparta and Valur have previously made the quarter-finals, while Paris FC (who knocked out Arsenal in this season's round 1) got to the 2012/13 semis under the name Juvisy.

• Benfica and Madrid, like Paris Saint-Germain and Wolfsburg, aim to keep up their record of reaching the group stage every season since its 2021/22 introduction; the four automatic entrants already know they will do so. Also hoping to return after featuring in last season's group stage, along with Roma, are Rosengård, Slavia, St. Pölten and Zürich. Häcken appeared in the 2021/22 group stage.

• Man United are making their debut. Their defender Hannah Blundell scored against Paris Saint-Germain for Chelsea in the 2018/19 quarter-finals.

• Cyprus, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Scotland and Serbia are yet to be represented in the group stage.

Women's Champions League great saves of the season

Which tie is in which path?

Champions path

Apollon LFC vs Benfica

Zürich vs Ajax

Roma vs FC Vorskla

Valur vs St. Pölten

Slavia Praha vs Universitatea Olimpia Cluj

Glasgow City vs Brann

Spartak Subotica vs Rosengård

League path

Häcken vs Twente

Real Madrid vs Vålerenga

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Sparta Praha

Paris FC vs Wolfsburg

Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain

Season calendar

Round 2

First leg: 10/11 October

Second leg: 18 October

Group stage draw

20 October, Nyon

Group stage

Matchday 1: 14/15 November

Matchday 2: 22/23 November

Matchday 3: 13/14 December

Matchday 4: 20/21 December

Matchday 5: 24/25 January

Matchday 6: 30/31 January

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

6 February, Nyon

Quarter-finals

First leg: 19/20 March

Second leg: 27/28 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 20/21 April

Second leg: 27/28 April

Final (San Mamés, Bilbao)

25 May