Women's Champions League round 2 ties

Debutants Manchester United will take on two-time finalists Paris Saint-Germain after the UEFA Women's Champions League round 2 draw set 12 ties to be played on 10/11 and 18/19 October, deciding who joins automatic group-stage entrants Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern München and Chelsea.

Round 2 is split into two paths: the champions path (with 14 teams competing for seven group places) and the league path (ten teams competing for five group spots). Both consist of two-legged ties.

The 15 teams progressing from round 1 have joined the clubs beginning at this stage, which include two-time champions and 2022/23 runners-up Wolfsburg, Paris Saint-Germain, another of last season's quarter-finalists in Roma and sole remaining newcomers Man United.

Round 2 ties (10/11 & 18/19 October)

Champions path

Apollon LFC vs Benfica

Zürich vs Ajax

Roma vs FC Vorskla

Valur vs St. Pölten

Slavia Praha (CZE) vs Universitatea Olimpia Cluj (ROU)

Glasgow City (SCO) vs Brann (NOR)

Spartak Subotica (SRB) vs Rosengård (SWE)

League path

BK Häcken (SWE) vs Twente (NED)

Real Madrid (ESP) vs Vålerenga (NOR)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) vs Sparta Praha (CZE)

Paris FC (FRA) vs Wolfsburg (GER)

Manchester United (ENG) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Meet the teams

• Eintracht Frankfurt (who knocked out Juventus in round 1) won four titles under their previous guise of 1. FFC Frankfurt. In 2005/06 they drew 1-1 with Sparta in the second qualifying round, both teams getting through the group.

• The 2022/23 runners-up Wolfsburg are two-time champions. Paris Saint-Germain are twice runners-up.

• Paris Saint-Germain and Roma (on debut) reached last season's quarter-finals. Glasgow City, Häcken, Real Madrid, Slavia Praha, Sparta Praha and Valur have previously made the quarter-finals, while Paris FC (who knocked out Arsenal) got to the 2012/13 semis under the name Juvisy.

• Benfica and Madrid, like Paris Saint-Germain and Wolfsburg, aim to keep up their record of reaching the group stage every season since its 2021/22 introduction (the four automatic entrants already know they will do so). Hoping to return after featuring in last season's group stage, along with Roma, are Rosengård, Slavia Praha, St. Pölten and Zürich. Häcken appeared in the 2021/22 group stage.

• Manchester United are making their debut. Their defender Hannah Blundell scored against Paris Saint-Germain for Chelsea in the 2018/19 quarter-finals.

• Cyprus, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Scotland and Serbia are yet to be represented in the group stage.

Season calendar

Round 2

First leg: 10/11 October

Second leg: 18/19 October

Group stage draw

20 October, Nyon

Group stage

Matchday 1: 14/15 November

Matchday 2: 22/23 November

Matchday 3: 13/14 December

Matchday 4: 20/21 December

Matchday 5: 24/25 January

Matchday 6: 30/31 January

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

6 February, Nyon

Quarter-finals

First leg: 19/20 March

Second leg: 27/28 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 20/21 April

Second leg: 27/28 April

Final (San Mamés, Bilbao)

24, 25 or 26 May tbc