What to look out for in the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage

The 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League group stage kicks off on Tuesday and Wednesday. We look at the groups and the opening fixtures.

Familiar start for holders

If Barcelona were looking for good omens as they seek to become only the fourth club after Umeå, Lyon and Wolfsburg to successfully defend their title, the draw certainly provided one. Although they were not placed in Group D, the section which has produced both this competition's winners under the current format (OL in 2021/22 and Barça themselves last season), their Group A rivals look very familiar. Last season, Barça tackled Benfica, Rosengård and Bayern en route to the trophy – and now they face the first two of those sides plus another German contender in Frankfurt.

Barcelona vs Benfica: Oshoala's long-range stunner

As in 2022/23, Barcelona begin at home to Benfica, and even if the holders do not repeat the 9-0 scoreline from last term, they will again look to again put down a marker, with their squad now packed with freshly minted FIFA Women's World Cup winners. The summer also brought new signings in Ona Batlle and Esmee Brugts, while Alexia Putellas is back after missing almost all of last season, having returned at the end of the 3-2 comeback defeat of Wolfsburg in the final.

Like Barcelona, Benfica, are one of seven clubs to have appeared in all three group stages of this competition, and they will take heart from having beaten Rosengård at home and away last season, when they also gave Bayern some tough games. While the Lisbon side have lost their top scorer for the last four seasons – Arsenal-bound forward Cloé Lacasse – the threat posed by Kika Nazareth and Jéssica Silva has some tipping Benfica to become Portugal's first quarter-finalists.

Germany and Sweden have been traditional forces in this competition from the very start, particularly the club previously known as 1. FFC Frankfurt, who won the inaugural 2001/02 edition and three more subsequent titles. This is Frankfurt's group stage bow and they will be keen to get off to a good start away to Rosengård, who have had a difficult year in the Damallsvenskan and ended up without a point against Barcelona and Benfica (and Bayern) last season. In their previous guise as Malmö FF, they fell to Frankfurt in the 2003/04 semi-finals.

Squads confirmed

Lyon in unpredictable group

Then holders Lyon were brought back down to Earth on Matchday 1 year ago as they lost 5-1 to Arsenal, a club-record home defeat. They ultimately pipped Juventus to second place despite two draws with the Turin side, but they then fell to Chelsea on penalties in the quarter-finals, despite Ada Hegerberg returning from injury.

After a busy summer in which Kadidiatou Diani arrived from Paris Saint-Germain and Haitian prodigy Melchie Dumornay made her previously agreed move from Reims, Lyon now face a group which appears more straightforward – albeit one not lacking pitfalls. First opponents Slavia can certainly cause a stir: OL's quarter-final victims in 2015/16, they are a team who﻿ proved tough to break down last season, drawing 0-0 at Wolfsburg among other performances in which goalkeeper Olivie Lukášová was hugely impressive.

Watch Hegerberg strike vs Slavia Praha

However, Slavia ended up finishing behind St. Pölten, who might well have been challengers to qualify themselves had they not seen a 2-0 lead with 15 minutes to go evaporate into a 4-3 home defeat by Roma on Matchday 2.

As for Brann, they are the only club in this round not to have previously reached the last 16 in any format. The first Norwegian side to contest the group stage, their qualifying strolls past Anderlecht and Glasgow City suggest they could well be the nearest challengers to Lyon. Brann midfielder Andrine Hegerberg has said she aims to recover from injury in time for the two meetings with OL, and sister Ada, in December.

Nowhere to hide in Group C

Last year, Paris Saint-Germain had to come through a group including Chelsea and Real Madrid, and in round 2 this season they were paired with Manchester United. But if they thought the reward for eliminating the debutant Red Devils would be a little luck in the draw, they instead find themselves up against Bayern, Roma and Ajax.

Like Paris, Bayern and Roma both made the quarter-finals last season, while Ajax are the first Dutch team to contest the group stage, having sealed their spot by eliminating Zürich 8-0 on aggregate, a tie that featured five goals by Romée Leuchter.

Ajax came close to pipping Arsenal in round 2 last term, and it says everything about their ambition that they are playing all their home group matches at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. Paris will be the first visitors on Matchday 1, fresh from ousting United despite the sudden pre-tie replacement of coach Gérard Prêcheur with son Jocelyn, the French side enjoying fine displays from Lieke Martens and on-loan Tabitha Chawinga.

Watch Roma signing Kumagai's 2020 final goal for Lyon

Bayern, meanwhile, earned their place as German champions, and that bye was made to look even more invaluable by Wolfsburg's qualifying exit. The Frauen-Bundesliga side bolstered their squad in the summer by signing Chelsea pair Magdalena Eriksson and Pernille Harder, although the Denmark forward has been out recently with an ankle injury.

Lastly, Roma ran Wolfsburg close in their group last season on the way to reaching the quarter-finals on their debut. They went on to clinch their first Italian league title, and some experienced additions to their ranks – including Saki Kumagai from Bayern – suggest ever-growing ambition.

Can Paris FC add to victims?

Although the other French capital club were involved in that mammoth tie against Man United, the qualifying headlines undoubtedly belonged to Paris FC, who knocked out Arsenal on penalties in round 1 before getting past Wolfsburg in round 2 – two clubs who﻿ had never failed to reach at least the quarter-finals in 26 ﻿previous European campaigns combined. Now up against another London opponent in Chelsea and a further big name in Real Madrid, PFC face a real challenge if they themselves want to make the last eight, as they did twice in their previous guise as FCF Juvisy-Essonne, but they look up to it, not least with Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie capturing more headlines following her World Cup displays.

2022/23 highlights: Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea

Chelsea pushed Barcelona close in the semi-finals last term, and with Emma Hayes bringing in the likes of Catarina Macario, Mia Fishel, Ashley Lawrence and Sjoeke Nüsken, adding to a squad including Sam Kerr, Lauren James and fit-again Fran Kirby, they look contenders again – despite losing Eriksson and Harder. Last season, they finished above Madrid in their group, but Chelsea travel to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano on Matchday 1 knowing they sometimes rode their luck during the 1-1 draw there in December. And that was before a Spain team packed with Madrid stars pipped an England side not lacking in Chelsea talent in August's World Cup final.

Making up the group – and the first visitors to Paris – are Häcken, who found it tough at this stage two years ago but came through a tricky round 2 tie with Twente before only missing out on the 2023 Damallsvenskan ﻿title behind Hammarby on goal difference (at least ensuring a European return next season to the same league path they made it through this time). When Häcken were known as Göteborg FC and PFC were still Juvisy, the pair met in the 2012/13 quarter-finals, the French side winning both legs and 4-1 on aggregate.

