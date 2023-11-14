Women's Champions League round-up: Barcelona, Lyon start in style

UEFA Women's Champions League holders Barcelona and record eight-time winners Lyon kicked off the group stage in free-scoring style on Tuesday while there were opening away victories for Eintracht Frankfurt and Brann.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action.

Results

Group A

Highlights: Barcelona 5-0 Benfica

Barcelona now have 36 goals from seven perfect home wins in Women's Champions League group games after opening their title defence with a comprehensive victory. Alexia Putellas, who missed much of last season's successful campaign injured, got the first two, heading the opener and touching home Esmee Brugts's effort, before going off at half-time.

Aitana Bonmatí had made it three prior to the break and on 52 minutes got her second after a clever pass from Caroline Graham Hansen, creator of several goals, including the spectacular fifth from Asisat Oshoala. With her first touch after being brought off the bench on the hour mark, Oshoala produced a close-range overhead kick, having also struck a memorable goal when Barcelona beat Benfica in the group stage last season.

Highlights: Rosengård 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Four-time champions Frankfurt came back from Sweden with all three points after Tanja Pawollek and Barbara Dunst struck for victory on their debut in the group stage. Frankfurt were on top from the off and captain Pawollek's swerving effort on 25 minutes was just out of Angel Mukasa's reach, clipping the post on its way in.

The lead was doubled with six minutes left when Dunst, who scored a round 2 second-leg hat-trick at Sparta Praha, produced a calm close-range finish late on. Rosengård captain Olivia Schough pounced in added time to reduce arrears but the home team, who had previously hit the bar through Hanna Andersson, could not force an equaliser.

22 November: Benfica vs Rosengård, Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona

Group B

Highlights: Slavia Praha 0-9 Lyon

Lyon equalled the biggest group-stage win with an impressive showing in Prague. It was 5-0 within 24 minutes thanks to goals from Sara Däbritz, Daniëlle van de Donk, Vanessa Gilles, Eugénie Le Sommer and Kadidiatou Diani, who headed another just before the break.

Le Sommer's goal was her 48th in this competition, making her third equal all time, but Ada Hegerberg topped that with a penalty on the hour that made her the first player to 60 in UEFA women's club football. Substitute Amel Majri and Gilles added to the tally.

Highlights: St. Pölten 1-2 Brann

The first Norwegian side to reach the post-2021 group stage, Brann marked their debut appearance in the last 16 under any format with victory at St. Pölten. Rachel Engesvik gave the visitors the lead from close range not long before the hour but soon after Mária Mikolajová's stunning long-range effort drew the Austrian champions level.

However, Brann defender Natasha Anasi, who suffered serious injury not long after joining from Breidablik in January and has only just come back, arrived from the bench to head the winner with 11 minutes left.

22 November: Lyon vs St. Pölten , Brann vs Slavia Praha