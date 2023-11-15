Women's Champions League round-up: Ajax, Häcken star as Roma deny Bayern and Madrid hold Chelsea

Ajax made an excellent UEFA Women's Champions League group stage debut with victory against Paris Saint-Germain on a night when Roma came back from two down to draw with Bayern München, Chelsea were denied maximum points at Real Madrid and Häcken won at Paris FC.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action.

Results



Click on any scoreline to look back at all the action as it happened and watch highlights from midnight where you are.

Group C

Highlights: Ajax 2-0 Paris

Ajax produced a stunning performance as they became the first Dutch side to play in the group stage of this competition, defeating the two-time runners-up at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. Tiny Hoekstra seized on a deflection to fire in the 34th-minute opener from an acute angle.

Captain Sherida Spitse added a second with a penalty during first-half added time after Ashleigh Weerden had been impeded. The visitors had most of the play in the second period but, just as last season at home to Chelsea, started the group stage with a loss.

Highlights: Bayern 2-2 Roma

Manuela Giugliano levelled in added time as Roma fought back from two down. Bayern had previously won all six home group games, beating eventual champions Lyon in 2021/22 and Barcelona in 2022/23, and looked on course once Jovana Damnjanović poked in after Glódís Viggósdóttir flicked on a Linda Dallmann free-kick. Just before half-time Katharina Naschenweng's effort went in via two deflections, the last crucially off Elena Linari.

Roma, quarter-finalists on debut last season, pulled one back on 58 minutes as Giugliano slotted through Evelyne Viens to score for her fifth club game running. Giugliano then secured a point in the first minute of added time, scoring at the second attempt after Maria-Luisa Grohs parried her first attempt.

23 November: Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern, Roma vs Ajax

Download the Women's Champions League app

Group D

Highlights: Real Madrid 2-2 Chelsea

Olga Carmona's double, including a late penalty leveller, secured a share of the spoils in this topsy-turvy encounter. Spain's 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final goalscorer against England broke the deadlock with a deflected strike ten minutes in, only for Chelsea to begin to dominate.

Niamh Charles headed the visitors level just before half-time and with 16 minutes left provided a cross that Sam Kerr rose to meet and become the first player with ten career Women's Champions League group stage goals. However, five minutes later Athenea del Castillo was brought down and Olga converted from the spot. Lauren James hit the crossbar late on for Chelsea but for the second group stage running they came away from Madrid with a draw.

Highlights: Paris FC 1-2 Häcken

Resolute Häcken withstood a late surge from their French hosts to open the group with maximum points. Häcken, pipped to the Swedish title last Saturday on goal difference, went ahead on 29 minutes when Rosa Kafiji fired home confidently.

Another 20-year-old, Anna Sandberg, made it two from a tight angle 11 minutes after half-time. Paris, who knocked out former champions Arsenal and Wolfsburg to make this group stage, pulled one back soon after with a penalty from Julie Dufour, who had also been denied a first-half equaliser by Jennifer Falk's full-stretch fingertip save.

23 November: Häcken vs Real Madrid, Chelsea vs Paris FC