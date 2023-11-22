Women's Champions League round-up: Brann, Lyon, Barcelona win again

Brann, Lyon and Barcelona all picked up second UEFA Women's Champions League group wins on Wednesday while Benfica got off the mark.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action.

Results



Group A

Highlights: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-3 Barcelona

Salma Paralluelo's double and Mariona Caldentey's strike helped the holders overturn a half-time deficit and avoid a third straight defeat in Germany. Laura Freigang's close-range header just before the break put the four-time champions in front, and gave them hope of matching the feat of Bayern in last year's group stage and Wolfsburg in the second leg of the 2021/22 semis.

But Barcelona, who recovered from two down to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in last season's final, took just three minutes after the interval to draw level tonight via Paralluelo's enterprising finish. Just before the hour mark Mariona Caldentey pounced following a corner for her 100th Barcelona goal and shortly afterwards Paralluelo swept in her second to ensure the reigning champions moved three points clear.

Highlights: Benfica 1-0 Rosengård

Kika Nazareth's clinical finish earned Benfica their first points, moving them level with Frankfurt. She drilled in the 52nd-minute winner shortly after Rosengård goalkeeper Angel Musaka had tipped Marie Alidou's strike behind.

Benfica No1 Lena Pauels made two late saves in quick succession, bravely thwarting Mai Kadowaki and Bea Sprung from close range. Rosengård, yet to get off the mark, now face a double-header with Barcelona while Benfica have two potentially decisive encounters against Frankfurt in their bid to be Portugal's first quarter-finalists.

13 December: Rosengård vs Barcelona, Benfica vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Group B

Highlights: Lyon 2-0 St. Pölten

Lyon eased to their second win in the group even if their dominance did not produce nine goals like last week at Slavia. Daniëlle van de Donk headed in Selma Bacha's fourth-minute cross and the eight-time winners continued to press throughout.

Early in the second half, Ada Hegerberg's shot was turned into her own net by the luckess Leonarda Balog. Visiting goalkeeper Carina Schlüter made a superb save to tip Hegerberg's header against the crossbar six minutes later but St. Pölten remain without a point.

Highlights: Brann 1-0 Slavia Praha

Having won at St. Pölten on their debut in the last 16 of this competition, Brann tasted victory again in the first group stage game to be played in Norway. Haleigh Stackpole and Martina Šurnovská tested the excellent Aurora Mikalsen in the Brann goal, but the home side were in command throughout.

They pressed their advantage after 21 minutes when Larissa Crummer glanced in Amalie Eikeland's ball from close range. Brann then controlled possession in the rain to earn a second win even without testing Olivie Lukášová a huge amount. Brann now have a six-point cushion over Slavia and St. Pölten ahead of their December double-header with Lyon.

13 December: St. Pölten vs Slavia Praha, Lyon vs Brann