Women's Champions League: What to watch out for on Matchday 5

Holders Barcelona and eight-time winners Lyon have already booked their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final spots and more teams could join them on Wednesday and Thursday as the fifth set of matches are played. We preview the action.

Who is through, who can join them?

Going to the wire

Group C involving Ajax, Bayern, Paris Saint-Germain and Roma was highly anticipated before kick-off, and four games in, which two teams will progress is barely any clearer than prior to Matchday 1. Ajax were outsiders but hold the lead, however they are only three points clear of bottom team Roma, who led the way after coming back from two down to hold Bayern 2-2 and then defeating the Dutch champions 3-0 on Matchday 2, but fell to fourth following two losses against Paris, who leapt from the last to second.

Paris and Ajax face off at Parc des Princes with the visitors knowing that victory would take them to a first quarter-final, and the home side also potentially able to advance with victory should Roma also defeat Bayern. Defeat ends Roma's hopes and a Bayern loss would also leave them eliminated should Paris win. The way this group has unfolded so far, however, suggests much will be in doubt going into, and probably late on in, Matchday 6.

Showdown in Sweden

Paris FC, like their city rivals were without a point after two games but came roaring back with two victories in December, beating Real Madrid home and away to surprisingly end the hopes of the Spanish club. That lifted PFC to within a point of Häcken, the group outsiders who began by winning in Paris and beating Madrid, then drawing 0-0 at Chelsea before a 3-1 home loss to the English champions.

Chelsea are top and a home win against Madrid would book early progress as they adjust to life without the injured Sam Kerr. But the greatest intrigue is in Sweden where Häcken know a second defeat of Paris would leave them in their first quarter-final since 2012/13, when they were still known as Göteborg FC.

Oddly enough, they lost that tie to Juvisy, the club now known as Paris FC, for who that was also their most recent last-eight experience. And while the home defeat against Häcken was in a spell of several disappointing performances for PFC, of late they have started to look more like the team that stunned Arsenal and Wolfsburg in qualifying, much meaner in defence and the evergreen Gaëtane Thiney in the goals.

Benfica eye history

By the time Benfica set up their first women's section at the end of 2017, FFC Frankfurt had already won four European titles. At that point getting to the round of 32 was the limit of Portuguese ambition in this tournament and the idea that one of their clubs would even be competitive with a German team was fanciful.

But Benfica this week stand to win at eliminated Rosengård, from pipping the now Eintracht Frankfurt to the quarter-finals, and such has been the rapidity of the Lisbon Eagles' rise, it would not count as a big upset. They needed an added-time penalty save by their German goalkeeper Lena Pauels for the 1-1 draw at Frankfurt that kept Benfica clear in second, three points ahead and with a head-to-head advantage, but the way they have shrugged off the departure of prolific Cloé Lacasse to Arsenal has been hugely impressive.

One key reason for that has been Kika Nazareth continued rise, so her absence from the last two group games with an ankle injury is a blow for Benfica. However they still are in a commanding position, not least as Benfica will be through regardless if Frankfurt fail to become only the second team after Chelsea in the 2020s to avoid an away defeat at Barcelona.

Brann on the brink

Norway have much more of a pedigree in this competition than Portugal, but at the start of the season Brann were not necessarily among many people's expected quarter-finalists when the season began in September, especially as they were having a mixed year domestically. But they comfortably won tricky qualifiers against Anderlecht and Glasgow City, and then, as the only team in the group stage making their bow among the last 16 in any format, Brann defeated experienced campaigners St. Pölten and Slavia.

In December they then showed they could live with record eight-time champions Lyon, performing well in a 3-1 away loss then becoming the first team ever to avoid defeat after falling two down to Olympique Lyonnais Féminin in a dramatic 2-2 home draw, teenage sensation Signe Gaupset levelling in added time to warm the crowd in snowy Bergen.

That means that avoiding defeat at Slavia would send Brann to the last eight even before the subsequent visit of St. Pölten. Slavia, three-time quarter-finalists between 2015/16 and 2018/19, beat St. Pölten 1-0 in their postponed Matchday 4 game last Thursday to go to within three points of Brann. The Czech side need victory to stay in contention, and a win by two goals or more would be even more valuable to go ahead of Brann on head-to-head record having lost 1-0 in Norway in November.

Briefing notes

For the teams going through, first place still matters as it comes with seeding in the quarter-final draw and a guaranteed home second leg. Barcelona will win Group A should they beat Frankfurt or Benfica do not defeat Rosengård, while Lyon seal Group B with victory at eliminated St. Pölten, or if Brann do not pick up more points than OL.

Chelsea also could seal top spot in Group D on Wednesday, should they beat Madrid and Häcken draw with PFC.