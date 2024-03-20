Brann 1-2 Barcelona: Holders seal narrow first-leg win

Goals from Caroline Graham Hansen and Salma Paralluelo helped Barcelona avoid a shock result away to the competition's surprise package Brann.

Key moments 9': Graham Hansen adds finish to corner routine

39': Kvamme levels from tight angle

45+2': Irene Paredes powers effort against bar

72': Salma Paralluelo fires in after neat turn



Match in brief: Barcelona take slender lead

The reigning champions, appearing in the last eight of this competition for a ninth successive season, piled on the pressure from the start, with Mariona Caldentey forcing an early save from Aurora Mikalsen.

From the resulting corner, the visitors took the lead. Norwegian international Caroline Graham Hansen played a couple of one-twos to work the ball into the area before her deflected effort spun past the unfortunate Mikalsen.

But debutant quarter-finalists Brann, who recovered from a two-goal deficit to hold eight-time champions Lyon at home in the group stage, fought back with Justine Kielland testing Catalina Coll and Signe Gaupset almost pulling off an audacious long-range lob.

However, Barcelona began to wrestle back control of the contest and looked the more likely to add to their tally. Lucy Bronze, Graham Hansen, Salma Paralluelo, Aitana Bonmatí and Mariona Caldentey were all denied by the busy Brann keeper in a seven-minute spell with half-time approaching.

Brann skipper Cecilie Kvamme turns in the hosts' equaliser NTB/AFP via Getty Images

But it was the hosts who carved out the second goal of the match against the run of play. Teenager Gaupset's surging run down the left flank enabled her to pick out Kielland just inside the area, and it was the 21-year-old's low cross that evaded everyone, sitting up nicely for home captain Cecilie Kvamme to turn the ball into the net from a tricky angle.

The Blaugrana almost restored their advantage just before the half-time whistle, but Irene Paredes' powerful volley after a searching free-kick cannoned off the crossbar.

Barça were unable to replicate their intensity in front of goal after the interval, with Graham Hansen's low strike flashing across the face of goal 20 minutes after the restart.

However, as so often the case in the competition this season, Jonatan Giráldez's side found a breakthrough thanks to a piece of magic from Salma Paralluelo. A clever turn in the box, after collecting Aitana Bonmatí's cut-back, allowed the 20-year-old a sight of goal and she somehow squeezed her low shot just inside the upright to restore their advantage.

Salma Paralluelo accepts the acclaim from her team-mates UEFA via Getty Images

Aitana Bonmatí almost hit a spectacular third in added time, but her curling strike was tipped onto the frame of the goal by the impressive Mikalsen, whose showing may prove crucial in the return leg.

As it happened: Brann 1-2 Barcelona

Visa Player of the Match: Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

"She was involved in both goals and created the most chances for her side. Her goal involvements were vital in this contest, with the first coming from her intelligent short-corner routine."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Alexandra Jonson, match reporter

It was an impressive defensive display from Brann, who almost managed another remarkable result in this competition. However, in the end, Barcelona's constant pressure became too much and the reigning champions proved to be just too good once again. The Norwegian outfit should be more than proud of their performance. Not many teams manage to produce this type of display against Barça.

Reaction

Aurora Mikalsen, Brann goalkeeper: "We knew that Barcelona were going to have a lot of the ball and that we would be defending, so a key for us was to be competitive, even in a low block, which I think we did well at times. They are a great team that we need to show respect to, but at the same time, we needed to be brave on the ball – which I don’t think we were today. We really wanted the equaliser, but in the end we didn't have much left to give – we'd given it our all."

Caroline Graham Hansen, VISA Player of the Match: "We played very well as a team. I should have helped the team more by scoring my chances, so it’s a bit bittersweet. In the end though, I’m happy because I think it’s a deserved win, even if we should have scored more. Now we have to go back to Barcelona and finish the job there."

Ingrid Syrstad Engen, Barcelona defender: "We have to be happy with the result. It's the quarter-final of the Champions League. We were expecting Brann to be competitive and also to lay low, as they did. It made it hard for us to score as many goals as we wanted, and maybe should have done. But it's a good result to take home with us."

Key stats

Graham Hansen's opener took her to five goals in this season's competition and 25 in all competitions overall.

The Blaugrana have only failed to score in one of their last 38 matches in this tournament.

Brann have found the net in all 15 of their UEFA Women's Champions League encounters to date.

Salma Paralluelo's goal put her clear at the top of the race to be leading scorer in this season's competition, with six goals.

Line-ups

Brann: Mikalsen; Stenevik, Østenstad, Tynnilä (Ritter 79); Kvamme, Kielland (Renmark 78), Haugland, Lund; Engesvik (Eikeland 56), Gaupset (Svendheim 86); Crummer (Aahjem 79)

Barcelona: Catalina Coll; Bronze, Irene Paredes, Syrstad Engen, Ona Batlle (Rolfö 73); Aitana Bonmatí, Walsh, Patri Guijarro (Alexia Putellas 73); Graham Hansen (Vicky López 89), Mariona Caldentey (Clàudia Pina 80), Salma Paralluelo (Brugts 89)