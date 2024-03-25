Chelsea vs Ajax Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, possible line-ups
Monday, March 25, 2024
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg between Chelsea and Ajax.
Chelsea and Ajax meet in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday 27 March at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea vs Ajax at a glance
When: Wednesday 27 March (21:00CET kick-off)
Where: Stamford Bridge, London
What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg
Semi-finals: Winners vs Brann or Barcelona (20/21 & 27/28 April; Chelsea or Ajax at home in second leg)
What do you need to know
A Dutch women's record crowd of 35,997 was sent home largely disappointed last Tuesday as Chelsea came away from Johan Cruijff ArenA with a 3-0 win courtesy of a Lauren James goal and two by Sjoeke Nüsken. Chelsea have now won the first leg of all five of their Women's Champions League quarter-finals, and proceeded to go through from the previous four ties.
Ajax missed captain Sherida Spitse from defence in the first leg through suspension and although she can play at Stamford Bridge, 16-year-old midfielder Lily Yohannes, who again impressed against Chelsea, is now banned. Romée Leuchter, who earlier this month became Ajax's all-time leading scorer, signalled her intent on Saturday with a hat-trick against Zwolle as they closed the gap to Twente to four points.
The only other previous Dutch quarter-finalists, Saestum, lost both legs of their tie in 2006/07, and Ajax will hope to at least avoid that fate even if a comeback to make the semis would easily eclipse even their group stage heroics, which were based largely on three home wins.
Form guide
Chelsea
Last six games: WWWWWW
Last match: West Ham 0-2 Chelsea, 24/03, league
Where they stand: 1st in FA Women's Super League, FA Cup semi-finals, League Cup final
Ajax
Last six games: WLWWWW
Last match: Ajax 3-2 Zwolle, 23/03, league
Where they stand: 2nd in Vrouwen Eredivisie, Dutch Cup semi-finals
Possible starting line-ups
Chelsea: Hampton, Périsset, Carter, Buchanan, Charles; Leupolz, Cuthbert; Rytting Kaneryd, Nüsken, Reiten; James
Misses next match if booked: none
Ajax: Van Eijk; Kardinaal, Spitse, De Sanders, De Klonia; Noordam, Van Gool, Van de Velde; Grant, Leuchter, T Hoekstra
Suspended: Yohannes
Misses next match if booked: Grant, Noordam
View from the camps
Emma Hayes, Chelsea manager: "I was happy [with the first leg] but it’s still only half-time. I want the crowd to come out and support us, we have an amazing team and I want a bigger crowd than we have had in the Champions League ... so far."
Suzanne Bakker, Ajax coach: "We realise there is a big gap, but we will do everything we can to turn the game and as we say in the Netherlands, the ball is round."
Where is the 2024 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao will stage the 2024 Women's Champions League final at 18:00 CET on Saturday 25 May.
The 50,000-plus capacity home of Bilbao's Athletic Club was built on the site of the old San Mamés, replacing the 100-year-old arena of the same name in 2013. Athletic Club women's team have played several games in the new stadium, attracting 48,121 fans for a 2019 cup tie against Atlético de Madrid, at the time a Spanish record.