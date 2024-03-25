Barcelona vs Brann Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, line-ups

Barcelona and Brann meet in the UEFA Wonen's Champions League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 28 March at Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Barcelona vs Brann at a glance When: Thursday 28 March (18:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Estadi Johan Cruyff, Sant Joan Despí﻿﻿

What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg

How to follow and watch: Build-up and a live stream from DAZN can be found here

Semi-finals: Winners vs Ajax or Chelsea (20/21 & 27/28 April; Brann or Barcelona at home in first leg)

What do you need to know

Brann, having made the quarter-finals in only their second European season, held Lyon in Bergen in the group stage and came close to another draw against Barcelona before Salma Paraelluelo clinched a 2-1 first-leg win for the holders with a competition-leading sixth goal of the campaign. The home side, and goalkeeper Aurora Mikalsen in particular, made life difficult for for their visitors but now Brann face the task of being the first team to win a competitive match away to Barcelona in more than five years.

Highlights: Brann 1-2 Barcelona

Still, Barcelona needed their stars to come to the fore in Norway, notably opening scorer Caroline Graham Hansen (who now has five goals and five assists in this European campaign) and Aitana Bonmatí, the creator of the winner. Graham Hansen kept up that form in Saturday's 3-0 win at Real Madrid that took them 12 points clear in the Spanish top flight.

Brann's Signe Gaupset and Justine Kielland, respectively 18 and 21, caused Barcelona plenty of first-leg headaches for a team that can only qualify for next season's competition by winning this one, having finished fourth in Norway in 2023. Their weekend game against Vålerenga was moved to give them time to recover and prepare between the two legs of the Barcelona tie.

Form guide

Barcelona

Last six games: WWWWWW

Last match: Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona, 24/03, league

Where they stand: 1st in Liga F, Copa de la Reina final

Brann

Last six games: LLWWDL

Last match: Brann 1-2 Barcelona, 20/03, Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg

Where they stand: 9th in Toppserien

Where to watch Streaming platform DAZN is removing its paywall to the largest portfolio of women's football worldwide, including the UEFA Women's Champions League. This will drive audience growth and provide a new global home for women's football, offering greater access to games, content and the international women's football community. Selected matches are also streamed free on DAZN's YouTube channel throughout the world with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) – where rights include clips and highlights – and China and its territories. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentres and on UEFA.tv for selected UEFA Women's Champions League games, including Barcelona vs Brann, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.

Possible starting line-ups

Barcelona: Cata Coll; Bronze, Paredes, Engen, Batlle; Bonmatí, Walsh, Guijarro; Graham Hansen, Caldentey, Paralluelo

Misses next match if booked: Batlle

Brann: Mikalsen; Stenevik, Østenstad, Tynnilä; Kvamme, Kielland, Haugland, Lund; Engesvik, Gaupset; Crummer

Misses next match if booked: Crummer

Bracket Predictor

View from the camps

Caroline Graham Hansen, Barcelona forward: "I'm happy because I think [the first leg was] a deserved win, even if we should have scored more. Now we have to go back to Barcelona and finish the job there."

Martin Ho, Brann coach: "We have an attitude of not being beaten, a mindset that we don't give up. We're relentless to try and get back into the tie."

Graham Hansen: 'We have to finish the job'