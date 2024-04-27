Chelsea 0-2 Barcelona (agg: 1-2): Holders overturn first-leg loss against ten-player Blues

Barcelona are through to the UEFA Women's Champions League final for the fourth season running after overturning a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Key moments 25' Bonmatí levels tie with aid of deflection

59' Buchanan receives second yellow card

75' Rolfö converts penalty after foul on Bonmatí

Match in brief: Barça too strong for Blues

Erin Cuthbert's sublime first-leg strike at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys gave the Blues a lead to cling onto, but the visitors were quickly out of the blocks. The early pressure told after 25 minutes when Patri Guijarro sent in Aitana Bonmatí and the midfielder's angled shot deflected off the sliding Kadeisha Buchanan and beyond Hannah Hampton.

Bonmatí fires in the opener Getty Images

Chelsea responded well, with Cata Coll called upon to tip one dipping Catarina Macario effort around the post. The heavens opened after the interval and with the rains the hosts' charge was dampened. Just before the hour Buchanan was shown a second yellow card in the space of five minutes, leaving them with ten players.

Barcelona pressed home the advantage, and 15 minutes from time it told after Bonmatí was adjudged to have been fouled in the area. Fridolina Rolfö coolly slotted the Catalan visitors ahead and, despite a grandstand finale, the hosts were unable to find a response.

As it happened: Chelsea 0-2 Barcelona (agg: 1-2)

Visa Player of the Match: Aitana Bonmatí

"She scored the goal that levelled the tie, won the penalty that sealed it. Bonmatí's overall impact was huge, both in and out of possession, and right across the pitch. She dictated Barcelona rhythm in possession, made dangerous runs in behind and her counter press underlined her industry."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Paul Saffer, match reporter

In the end, the extra player advantage told. Barcelona stayed true to their philosophy, and Bonmatí especially showed her brilliance as they withstood all the Chelsea players (and crowd) could throw at them. A fourth straight final and who would bet against a second title in a row for Barcelona? And what a story for Rolfö who missed so much of the season injured, now the semi-final hero!

Fridolina Rolfö leads celebrations at full time UEFA via Getty Images

Reaction

Jonatan Giráldez, Barcelona coach: "It is an important victory today. We deserved the victory, we were better than Chelsea, we put on an amazing performance with the ball, mentally we were strong. I am very happy as that is very difficult, yet another final, it’s amazing. We had a good game, when you are playing away it is very important to control the game, it can be crazy when you are playing against so many [fans]. We did a good job today."

Aitana Bonmatí, Barcelona midfielder: "I am proud of my team. We have got to another final. It wasn’t easy but we made it! We don’t always win by a lot of goals, and we knew Chelsea were a tough team. It’s normal we have fewer chances than normal and we had to take chances we had – that’s what we did today."

Lucy Bronze, Barcelona defender: "Chelsea made it really difficult. They had so much intensity. Even with ten players they really pushed us, but moments of quality shone through for us and we’re through to another final."

Emma Hayes, Chelsea manager: "We were on top of the game at that moment [before Buchanan's red card], we’d hit the post moments before that. It’s a cruel way to lose. First of all we lost Mayra Ramírez – a big focal point for us. That was already difficult for us, players had to fill in roles. But I always say you have to be perfect, and you need a little bit of luck."

Key stats

Barcelona are the first team to lose the first leg of a semi-final at home in this competition and reach the decider since both Frankfurt and Turbine Potsdam did it in 2005/06.

Barcelona are only the second club to reach four successive finals after Lyon, who managed five between 2016 and 2020.

Bonmatí's goal was her 21st in the competition for Barcelona, equalling the club record of team-mate Alexia Putellas.

Barcelona have not failed to score in successive Women's Champions League games in eight years.

Barcelona are aiming to become only the fourth side to defend their Women's Champions League title in the final.

Line-ups

The Barcelona starting XI UEFA via Getty Images

Chelsea: Hampton; Carter, Buchanan, Charles; Cuthbert, Leupolz (Beever-Jones 76), Nüsken; Rytting Kaneryd (Périsset 84), Lawrence (Bright 84); James (Kirby 84), Macario (Reiten 63)

Barcelona: Catalina Coll; Engen, Irene Paredes, Batlle (Mariona Caldentey 67); Bronze, Bonmatí (Putellas 90), Walsh, Patri Guijarro, Rolfö; Graham Hansen (Clàudia Pina 86), Paralluelo