Women's Champions League round 1: Arsenal, Ajax, Benfica through to finals, Sporting CP defeat Frankfurt, Rosenborg beat Atlético
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Rosenborg surprised Atlético and Sporting CP ousted Frankfurt as they reached Saturday's round 1 finals along with the likes of Arsenal, Ajax and Benfica.
The 2024/25 UEFA Women's Champions League season has kicked off with Wednesday's round 1 semi-finals setting up Saturday's 15 deciders.
Two of last season's quarter-finalists progressed by defeating tournament debutants, Ajax having to come from behind before beating Kolos Kovalivka in extra time, and Benfica seeing off Nordsjælland. Having got past newcomers, Benfica now take on SFK 2000 Sarajevo, entering for a joint-record 22nd time – along with the club they knocked out, KÍ Klaksvík.
Arsenal, who lost in a round 1 final to Paris FC last year, made a winning start as they defeated Rangers 6-0 with four goals by Caitlin Foord and a debut for Mariona Caldentey, who signed after helping Barcelona to her and their third European title last season. Kim Little's penalty was her 43rd goal in the competition, taking her up to joint sixth all-time. Rosenborg knocked out Atlético de Madrid on penalties and now face Arsenal.
Having last season fallen in the group stage to Benfica, four-time champions Eintracht Frankfurt lost their round 1 semi-final against Sporting CP, who also join the likes of Paris FC, St. Pölten, Fiorentina, Celtic and debutant pair Farul Constanța and Galatasaray in Saturday's finals.
Round 1 is one of two rounds before the 16-team group stage, which starts in October. It is split into two paths: the champions path and the league path. In both paths, round 1 consists of two stages, each of one-off knockout matches played in single-venue mini-tournaments with semi-finals on Wednesday and finals/third-place play-offs on Saturday.
The winners of each final (11 in champions path, four in league path) will progress to round 2, which will decide the 12 teams joining holders Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern and Chelsea in the group stage. The round 2 draw is at 13:00 CET on Monday.
All times CET
Round 1 ties
League path:
- Sixteen teams entered at this stage: the runners-up from the associations ranked seventh to 16th and the third-placed teams from the associations ranked first to sixth.
- They are competing in four knockout mini-tournaments of four clubs each.
- The winners of the four finals will progress to round 2, into which six teams have direct entry (Paris Saint-Germain, Wolfsburg, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Juventus and Häcken). Five group stage places will be on offer in round 2.
Group 1 (hosts: Brøndby)
Wednesday 4 September:
Saturday 7 September:
Final
Ajax vs Fiorentina (16:00)
Third-place match
Brøndby vs Kolos Kovalivka (12:00)
Semi-finals
Ajax 4-1 Kolos Kovalivka (aet)
Brøndby 0-1 Fiorentina
Group 2 (hosts: Linköping)
Saturday 7 September:
Final
Paris FC vs Sparta Praha (18:00)
Third-place match
Linköping vs First Vienna (13:00)
Wednesday 4 September:
Semi-finals
Paris FC 9-0 First Vienna
Sparta Praha 3-1 Linköping (aet)
Group 3 (hosts: Arsenal)
Saturday 7 September:
Final
Arsenal vs Rosenborg (20:30)
Third-place match
Atlético de Madrid vs Rangers (13:00)
Wednesday 4 September:
Semi-finals
Atlético de Madrid 2-2 Rosenborg (aet, 2-3 pens)
Arsenal 6-0 Rangers
Group 4 (hosts: Breidablik)
Saturday 7 September:
Final
Breidablik vs Sporting CP (19:00)
Third-place match
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Minsk (14:00)
Wednesday 4 September:
Semi-finals
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Sporting CP
FC Minsk 1-6 Breidablik
Enter in round 2
Paris Saint-Germain
Wolfsburg
Real Madrid
Manchester City
Juventus
Häcken
Champions path:
- A total of 43 teams entered at this stage: the champions of the associations ranked eighth and below.
- They are competing in 11 single-venue knockout mini-tournaments: ten with four teams and one with three teams.
- The winners of the 11 finals will progress to round 2, into which three teams have direct entry (Slavia Praha, Roma and Hammarby). Seven group stage places will be on offer in round 2.
Group 1 (hosts: SFK 2000 Sarajevo)
Saturday 7 September:
Final
Benfica vs SFK 2000 Sarajevo (17:00)
Third-place match
KÍ Klaksvík vs Nordsjælland (11:00)
Wednesday 4 September:
Semi-finals
SFK 2000 Sarajevo 3-0 KÍ Klaksvík
Benfica 3-1 Nordsjælland
Group 2 (hosts: Lanchkhuti)
Saturday 7 September:
Final
St. Pölten vs Vllaznia (18:00)
Third-place match
Lanchkhuti vs Neftçi (15:00)
Wednesday 4 September:
Semi-finals
Vllaznia 3-0 Lanchkhuti
St. Pölten 5-0 Neftçi
Group 3 (hosts: Gintra)
Saturday 7 September:
Final
Gintra vs Celtic (17:00)
Third-place match
KuPS Kuopio vs Anenii Noi (11:00)
Wednesday 4 September:
Semi-finals
KuPS Kuopio 1-3 Celtic (aet)
Gintra 5-0 Anenii Noi
Group 4 (hosts: Birkirkara)
Saturday 7 September:
Final
Anderlecht vs Birkirkara (21:15)
Third-place match
Crvena Zvezda vs Breznica (17:45)
Wednesday 4 September:
Semi-finals
Anderlecht 4-1 Crvena Zvezda
Breznica 1-2 Birkirkara (aet)
Group 5 (hosts: Twente)
Saturday 7 September:
Final
Twente vs Valur (18:00)
Third-place match
Ljuboten vs Cardiff City (12:00)
Wednesday 4 September:
Semi-finals
Valur 10-0 Ljuboten
Twente 7-0 Cardiff City
Group 6 (hosts: Apollon LFC)
Saturday 7 September:
Final
Apollon LFC vs Mura (20:30)
Third-place match
Glentoran vs Pyunik (16:00)
Wednesday 4 September:
Semi-finals
Mura 3-2 Glentoran
Apollon LFC 3-0 Pyunik
Group 7 (hosts: Pogoń Szczecin)
Saturday 7 September:
Final
Servette FCCF vs PAOK (20:00)
Third-place match
Qiryat Gat vs Pogoń Szczecin (12:00)
Wednesday 4 September:
Semi-finals
PAOK 2-1 Qiryat Gat (aet)
Servette FCCF 1-0 Pogoń Szczecin
Group 8 (hosts: Racing Union)
Saturday 7 September:
Final
BIIK-Shymkent vs Galatasaray (19:00)
Third-place match
Racing Union vs NSA Sofia (13:00)
Wednesday 4 September:
Semi-finals
BIIK-Shymkent 3-0 NSA Sofia
Racing Union 1-4 Galatasaray
Group 9 (hosts: Osijek)
Saturday 7 September:
Final
Osijek vs Peamount United (17:00)
Third-place match
Dinamo-BSUPC vs Spartak Myjava (11:00)
Wednesday 4 September:
Semi-finals
Dinamo-BSUPC 1-2 Peamount United (aet)
Osijek 2-0 Spartak Myjava
Group 10 (hosts: Ferencváros)
Saturday 7 September:
Final
Vorskla Poltava vs Ferencváros (16:30)
Third-place match
RFS vs Flora (12:00)
Wednesday 4 September:
Semi-finals
Vorskla Poltava 5-0 RFS
Ferencváros 2-1 Flora
Group 11 (hosts: Farul Constanța)
Saturday 7 September:
Final
Vålerenga vs Farul Constanța (14:00)
Wednesday 4 September:
Semi-final
Mitrovica 0-4 Farul Constanța
Enter in round 2:
Slavia Praha
Roma
Hammarby
Club facts
• Semi-final opponents KÍ Klaksvík and Sarajevo both entered for a joint-record 22nd season (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup), and met for the first time. Sarajevo extended their outright record to 22 consecutive appearances. Brøndby, Gintra and Sparta Praha made their 21st entries.
• Eintracht Frankfurt won four titles under their previous guise of 1. FFC Frankfurt.
• Arsenal, who lost to Paris FC in round 1 last year, the first time in 16 entries that they had not reached the quarter-finals, were winners in 2006/07. Rosenborg will be the first Norwegian side they have met in their 112th European game.
• Paris FC beat Arsenal in Linköping, where they are playing a mini-tournament again.
• Ajax and Benfica both went from round 1 to the quarter-finals last season.
• Atlético, Breidablik, Linköping, Sparta Praha and Valur are also past quarter-finalists, while Brøndby, Paris FC (in their previous guise of Juvisy) and Rosenborg (when known as Trondheims-Ørn) have reached the semis.
• Linköping had knocked out Sparta in the old round of 16 in 2010/11 and 2017/18.
• Further clubs involved who were in the group stage last season – along with Ajax and Benfica – are Frankfurt, Paris FC and St. Pölten. Meanwhile, Arsenal, Breidablik, Servette and Vllaznia have previously reached the post-2021/22 group stage.
• Birkirkara also beat Breznica in last season's round 1 semi-finals.
• BIIK also defeated NSA in the 2012/13 qualifying round and the 2005/06 first qualifying round.
• Debutants: Crvena Zvezda, Farul Constanța, First Vienna, Galatasaray, Kolos Kovalivka, Neftçi, Nordsjælland, Pogoń Szczecin and Pyunik.
• Neftçi are the first entrants from Azerbaijan since 2007/08.
• RFS previously entered as SFK Rīga.
Season calendar
Round 1 (one-venue mini-tournaments)
Semi-finals: 4 September
Finals/third-place play-offs: 7 September
Round 2 draw
9 September, Nyon
Round 2
First leg: 18/19 September
Second leg: 25/26 September
Group stage draw
27 September, Nyon
Group stage
Matchday 1: 8/9 October
Matchday 2: 16/17 October
Matchday 3: 12/13 November
Matchday 4: 20/21 November
Matchday 5: 11/12 December
Matchday 6: 17/18 December
Quarter-final & semi-final draw
7 February, Nyon
Quarter-finals
First leg: 18/19 March
Second leg: 26/27 March
Semi-finals
First leg: 19/20 April
Second leg: 26/27 April
Final (Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon)
23, 24 or 25 May tbc