Women's Champions League top scorer: Clàudia Pina finishes out in front

Barcelona forward Clàudia Pina finished as the top scorer in the 2024/25 UEFA Women's Champions League with a total of ten goals.

After registering five times in the group stage, Pina came off the bench to add to her tally with a low strike and a pinpoint free-kick in her side's 6-1 quarter-final second-leg win against Wolfsburg.

The Spanish international played the role of super-sub again in the first leg of Barça's semi-final against Chelsea, scoring twice and earning a starting berth for the return game – in which she also struck. Pina was unable to find the net once more in the final against Arsenal, however.

Pina's closest pursuers were an Arsenal pair who also featured in Lisbon: Alessia Russo and Mariona Caldentey, who each managed seven goals. The duo both found the net to help their side overcome a 2-1 first-leg defeat against Lyon in the semis, the Gunners triumphing 4-1 in France.

A group of four players notched six goals apiece, among them Barça finalist Ewa Pajor. Lyon forwards Melchie Dumornay and Kadidiatou Diani lost out to Arsenal and Pernille Harder's Bayern were knocked out by OL in the last eight.

Top Scorer standings

2024/25 Women's Champions League top scorers (group stage onwards)

10 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)

7 Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)

7 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

6 Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon) ﻿

6 Melchie Dumornay (Lyon)

6 Pernille Harder (Bayern München)

6 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

Most assists in the 2024/25 Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)

5 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

5 Patri Guijarro (Barcelona)

4 Signe Bruun (Real Madrid)

4 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)

4 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

4 Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)

4 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Most goals and assists combined in the 2024/25 Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)

11 ﻿Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)

10 Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)

9 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

9 Signe Bruun (Real Madrid)

9 Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)

8 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

8 Melchie Dumornay (Lyon)

8 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

2024/25 Women's Champions League stats

2024/25 Women's Champions League top scorers including qualifying

10 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)

9 Kayleigh van Dooren (Twente)

8 Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)

8 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

7 Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg)

7 Caitlin Foord (Arsenal)

Women's Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2023/24: Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon) 8﻿

2022/23: Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg) 9

2021/22: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) 11

Women's Champions League/UEFA Women's Cup top scorers by season (including qualifying)

2023/24: Marie Alidou (Benfica), Romée Leuchter (Ajax) 9

2022/23: Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg) 9

2021/22: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) 11

2020/21: Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea) 6

2019/20: Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Emueje Ogbiagbevha (Minsk), Berglind Thorvaldsdóttir (Breidablik) 10

2018/19: Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg) 8

2017/18: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 15

2016/17: Zsanett Jakabfi (Wolfsburg), Vivianne Miedema (Bayern) 8

2015/16: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 13

2014/15: Célia Šašić (Frankfurt) 14

2013/14: Milena Nikolić (ŽFK Spartak) 11

2012/13: Laura Rus (Apollon Limassol) 11

2011/12: Camille Abily, Eugénie Le Sommer (both Lyon) 9

2010/11: Inka Grings (Duisburg) 13

2009/10: Vanessa Bürki (Bayern) 11

2008/09: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 14

2007/08: Vira Dyatel (Kharkiv), Patrizia Panico (Bardolino Verona), Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 9

2006/07: Julie Fleeting (Arsenal) 9

2005/06: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 11

2004/05: Conny Pohlers (Turbine Potsdam) 14

2003/04: Maria Gstöttner (Neulengbach) 11

2002/03: Hanna Ljungberg (Umeå) 10

2001/02: Gabriela Enache (Codru Anenii Noi) 12

Last updated 24 May 2025