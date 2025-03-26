Women's Champions League top scorer: Clàudia Pina leads the way

Barcelona forward Clàudia Pina leads the way in the race to finish as UEFA Women's Champions League top scorer with seven goals.

After registering five times in the group stage – against Hammarby (two), St. Pölten (two) and Manchester City (one) – Pina came off the bench to add to her tally with a low strike and a pinpoint free-kick in her side's 6-1 quarter-final second-leg win against Wolfsburg.

Following closely behind Pina are Bayern's Pernille Harder and Arsenal's Alessia Russo, who scored four times in the group stage before notching a superb double in her team's comeback victory against Real Madrid in their quarter-final decider. As for Harder, she will be unable to add to her total as Bayern were knocked out by Lyon in the last eight.

A group of four players lie just behind the three frontrunners, including Lyon forward Kadidiatou Diani and Arsenal's Mariona Caldentey. Signe Bruun of Real Madrid and Twente's Kayleigh van Dooren are also on five, though their sides have been eliminated.

Top Scorer: Pernille Harder's six Bayern goals

Top Scorer latest standings

2024/25 Women's Champions League top scorers (group stage onwards)

7 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)



6 Pernille Harder (Bayern München)

6 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

5 Signe Bruun (Real Madrid)﻿

5 Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)

5 Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon) ﻿

5 Kayleigh van Dooren (Twente)

4 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

4 Melchie Dumornay (Lyon)

4 ﻿Sveindís Jónsdóttir (Wolfsburg)

4 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

4 Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg)

Top Scorer: Alessia Russo's six Arsenal goals

Most assists in the 2024/25 Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)

5 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

5 Patri Guijarro (Barcelona)

4 Signe Bruun (Real Madrid)

4 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)

4 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

4 Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)



3 Caitlin Foord (Arsenal)

3 Aoba Fujino (Manchester City)

3 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)

3 Giulia Gwinn (Bayern München)

3 Chloe Kelly (Arsenal)

3 Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

3 Francisca Nazareth (Barcelona)

3 Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg)

3 Alieke Tuin (Twente)

3 Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

3 Lynn Wilms (Wolfsburg)

Most goals and assists combined in the 2024/25 Women's Champions League (group stage onwards)

9 Signe Bruun (Real Madrid)

9 Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)



8 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

8 Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)



7 Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)

7 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)

7 Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg)



6 Klara Bühl (Bayern München)

6 Melchie Dumornay (Lyon)

6 Pernille Harder (Bayern München)

6 Francisca Nazareth (Barcelona)

6 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

6 Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

2024/25 Women's Champions League stats

2024/25 Women's Champions League top scorers including qualifying

9 Kayleigh van Dooren (Twente)

7 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)

7 Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg)

7 Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

6 Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)

6 Caitlin Foord (Arsenal)

6 Pernille Harder (Bayern München)

5 Signe Bruun (Real Madrid)

5 Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon) ﻿

5 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)

5 Andrea Stašková (Galatasaray) ﻿

5 Khadija Shaw (Manchester City)

Women's Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2023/24: Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon) 8﻿

2022/23: Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg) 9

2021/22: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) 11

Women's Champions League/UEFA Women's Cup top scorers by season (including qualifying)

2023/24: Marie Alidou (Benfica), Romée Leuchter (Ajax) 9

2022/23: Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg) 9

2021/22: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) 11

2020/21: Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea) 6

2019/20: Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Emueje Ogbiagbevha (Minsk), Berglind Thorvaldsdóttir (Breidablik) 10

2018/19: Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg) 8

2017/18: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 15

2016/17: Zsanett Jakabfi (Wolfsburg), Vivianne Miedema (Bayern) 8

2015/16: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 13

2014/15: Célia Šašić (Frankfurt) 14

2013/14: Milena Nikolić (ŽFK Spartak) 11

2012/13: Laura Rus (Apollon Limassol) 11

2011/12: Camille Abily, Eugénie Le Sommer (both Lyon) 9

2010/11: Inka Grings (Duisburg) 13

2009/10: Vanessa Bürki (Bayern) 11

2008/09: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 14

2007/08: Vira Dyatel (Kharkiv), Patrizia Panico (Bardolino Verona), Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 9

2006/07: Julie Fleeting (Arsenal) 9

2005/06: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 11

2004/05: Conny Pohlers (Turbine Potsdam) 14

2003/04: Maria Gstöttner (Neulengbach) 11

2002/03: Hanna Ljungberg (Umeå) 10

2001/02: Gabriela Enache (Codru Anenii Noi) 12

Last updated 27 March