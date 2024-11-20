Women's Champions League highlights, round-up: Chelsea, Lyon, Madrid through

The first teams through to the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals are now known after Chelsea and Real Madrid wrapped up qualification from Group B and Lyon produced a late blitz to overcome Roma.

UEFA.com rounds up all of Wednesday's action.

Download the Women's Champions League app

Click on any scoreline to look back at all the action as it happened.

Group A

Wolfsburg 5-0 Galatasaray

Highlights: Wolfsburg 5-0 Galatasaray

The German side are back in the thick of the qualification hunt after a second 5-0 win in two weeks against Galatasaray, who are now eliminated. Alexandra Popp was the standout player for the hosts, scoring three times and setting up the other two goals.

Popp struck twice in the opening 15 minutes before Janina Minge's stunning drive made it 3-0 at the interval. Late headers from Popp and substitute Lena Lattwein gave the scoreline an emphatic look, a fitting one too given Wolfsburg racked up 50 goal attempts across the game – their 100th in the Women's Champions League.

Lyon 4-1 Roma

Highlights: Lyon 4-1 Roma

Lyon booked their quarter-final place in style thanks to a stunning late turnaround. Substitute Kadidiatou Diani hit a quickfire double in the space of three minutes to turn the game around after Roma sub Giulia Dragoni's emphatic 74th-minute finish had put the visitors ahead.

With the hosts in the ascendancy, Diani then turned creator for her fellow substitute Eugénie Le Sommer to add a powerful third, before skipper Wendie Renard rounded off the scoring in added time with a glancing header from Sofie Svava's inswinging corner.

11 December: Wolfsburg vs Roma, Galatasaray vs Lyon

Group B

Twente 2-3 Real Madrid

Highlights: Twente 2-3 Real Madrid

Madrid completed a comeback victory to book a quarter-final spot. Twente took the lead when Jaimy Ravensbergen prodded in from Alieke Tuin's curling free-kick, but Linda Caicedo lofted in from close range to level just before half-time, and the Colombian international picked out Signe Bruun expertly with just under 20 minutes remaining for the Danish international to edge the visitors in front.

Substitute Alba Redondo extended Madrid's advantage via a precise finish in added time, before Sophie Te Brake cut the deficit with a powerful strike just before the final whistle.

Chelsea 3-0 Celtic

Highlights: Chelsea 3-0 Celtic

Sonia Bompastor's winning streak continued as Chelsea secured a quarter-final berth with two games to spare. Their two first-half goals came from short corners, with Lucy Bronze's volley giving the hosts an early lead before Wieke Kaptein doubled Chelsea's advantage from a leaping header. Ève Périsset converted a penalty in added time to wrap up the victory.

The result means Celtic cannot progress to the last eight, but the group stage debutants will taken plenty of positives from a strong defensive performance against the English champions.

11 December: Celtic vs Real Madrid, Chelsea vs Twente

Thursday's fixtures

Group C

Vålerenga vs Bayern (18:45), Arsenal vs Juventus (21:00)

Group D

Hammarby vs Man City (18:45), St. Pölten vs Barcelona (21:00)