Women's Champions League group stage records and stats

Thursday, December 19, 2024

After four seasons the group stage will turn into the league phase in 2025/26 and we look at all the stats and records from those historic campaigns.

Bayern's Sarah Zadrazil (right) uniquely played on all 24 group stage matchdays for the same club
Bayern's Sarah Zadrazil (right) uniquely played on all 24 group stage matchdays for the same club AFP via Getty Images
  • All statistics are for the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage only (2021/22 to 2024/25)

Women's Champions League group stage top scorers (players)

14 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)
13 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)
13 Kadidatou Diani (Lyon)
11 Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona/Arsenal)
11 Pernille Harder (Chelsea/Bayern München)
11 Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg/Barcelona)
10 Valentina Giacinti (Roma)
10 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
9 Signe Bruun (Lyon/Real Madrid)
9 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)
9 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)
9 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)
9 Tabea Wassmuth/Sellner (Wolfsburg)
8 Caitlin Foord (Arsenal)
8 Cristiana Girelli (Juventus)
7 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)
7 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)
7 Frida Maanum (Arsenal)
7 Lea Schüller (Bayern München)

Watch Sam Kerr in Champions League action

Women's Champions League group stage most appearances (players), max 24

24 Saki Kumagai (Bayern München/Roma)
24 Sarah Zadrazil (Bayern München)
23 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)
23 Christiane Endler (Lyon)

Women's Champions League group stage most games as head coach (max 24)

24 Sonia Bompastor (Lyon/Chelsea)
20 Alberto Toril (Real Madrid)*
*Most games in charge of single club in group stage

Women's Champions League group stage top scorers by season

2024/25 Pernille Harder (Bayern München) 6
2023/24 Kadidatou Diani (Lyon), Ada Hegerberg (Lyon), Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona) 5
2022/23 Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg) 7
2021/22 Tabea Wassmuth/Sellner (Wolfsburg) 8

Most goals in single Women's Champions League group stage game (player)

4 Cristiana Girelli (Juventus 5-0 Zürich, 15/12/2022)
4 Sveindís Jónsdóttir (Wolfsburg 6-1 Roma, 11/12/2024)
4 Sam Kerr (Chelsea 8-0 Vllaznia, 26/10/2022)

Jónsdóttir hits four against Roma

Biggest Women's Champions League group stage wins

Barcelona 9-0 Benfica (19/10/2022)
Slavia Praha 0-9 Lyon (14/11/2023)
Barcelona 9-0 Hammarby (16/10/2024)
Zürich 1-9 Arsenal (21/12/2022)
Chelsea 8-0 Vllaznia (26/10/2022)

Most goals in a Women's Champions League group stage game

10 Zürich 1-9 Arsenal (21/12/2022)
10 St. Pölten 2-8 Wolfsburg (22/12/2022)

Most Women's Champions League group stage goals (club)

106 Barcelona
73 Lyon
66 Chelsea
54 Bayern München
52 Wolfsburg
50 Arsenal

Most Women's Champions League group stage top-two finishes (max 4)

4 Barcelona
4 Lyon
3 Paris Saint-Germain
3 Arsenal
3 Bayern München
3 Chelsea
3 Wolfsburg

Most Women's Champions League group stage first places (max 4)

4 Barcelona
3 Chelsea
3 Lyon
2 Arsenal
2﻿ Paris Saint-Germain
2 Wolfsburg

100% Women's Champions League group stage records

Barcelona (2021/22)
Paris Saint-Germain (2021/22)
Chelsea (2024/25)
Lyon (2024/25)

Biggest Women's Champions League group stage winning points margin

9 Barcelona (2021/22)
9 Lyon (2024/25)

Fewest points to finish in top two in Women's Champions League group stage

9 Arsenal (2021/22)
9 Benfica (2023/24)
9 Wolfsburg (2024/25)

Most points without going through in Women's Champions League group stage

11 Chelsea (2021/22)

Most goals in a Women's Champions League group

29 Barcelona (2022/23)
27 Barcelona (2023/24)
26 Barcelona (2024/25)
25 Lyon (2023/24)
25 Paris Saint-Germain (2021/22)
24 Barcelona (2021/22)

Barcelona's record 29 group stage goals in 2022/23

Fewest goals conceded in a Women's Champions League group

0 Paris Saint-Germain (2021/22)
1 Barcelona (2021/22)
1 Chelsea (2022/23)
1 Lyon (2024/25)

Most goals on a single Women's Champions League group stage matchday

40 Matchday 6, 2022/23
38 Matchday 2, 2024/25
36 Matchday 5, 2024/25
35 Matchday 6, 2021/22
34 Matchday 3, 2024/25
33 Matchday 2, 2021/22
33 Matchday 2, 2022/23
33 Matchday 1, 2023/24
32 Matchday 6, 2023/24
30 Matchday 5 2021/22
30 Matchday 5, 2022/23

Matchday includes games in all four groups over two nights.

Most goals in a Women's Champions group on a single matchday

14 2024/25 Matchday 2, Group D
13 2022/23 Matchday 6, Group B
13 2023/24 Matchday 6, Group A
13 2024/25 Matchday 5, Group A
12 2022/23 Matchday 1, Group D
12 2022/23 Matchday 5, Group D
12 2023/24 Matchday 1, Group B
11 2021/22 Matchday 3, Group A
11 2021/22 Matchday 5, Group D

Clubs appearing in the Women's Champions League group stage

4 seasons

Barcelona
Bayern München
Chelsea
Lyon
Real Madrid

3 seasons

Arsenal
Benfica
Juventus
Paris Saint-Germain
Roma
St. Pölten
Wolfsburg

2 seasons

Häcken
Rosengård
Slavia Praha

1 season

Ajax
Brann
Breidablik
Celtic
Eintracht Frankfurt
Galatasaray
Hammarby
HB Køge
Hoffenheim
Manchester City
Paris FC
Servette FCCF
Twente
Vålerenga
Vllaznia
WFC Kharkiv
Zürich

Nations represented: Albania, Austria, Czechia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Iceland. Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, Ukraine

