Women's Champions League group stage records and stats
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Article summary
After four seasons the group stage will turn into the league phase in 2025/26 and we look at all the stats and records from those historic campaigns.
Article top media content
Article body
- All statistics are for the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage only (2021/22 to 2024/25)
Women's Champions League group stage top scorers (players)
14 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)
13 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)
13 Kadidatou Diani (Lyon)
11 Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona/Arsenal)
11 Pernille Harder (Chelsea/Bayern München)
11 Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg/Barcelona)
10 Valentina Giacinti (Roma)
10 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
9 Signe Bruun (Lyon/Real Madrid)
9 Manuela Giugliano (Roma)
9 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)
9 Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)
9 Tabea Wassmuth/Sellner (Wolfsburg)
8 Caitlin Foord (Arsenal)
8 Cristiana Girelli (Juventus)
7 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)
7 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)
7 Frida Maanum (Arsenal)
7 Lea Schüller (Bayern München)
Women's Champions League group stage most appearances (players), max 24
24 Saki Kumagai (Bayern München/Roma)
24 Sarah Zadrazil (Bayern München)
23 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)
23 Christiane Endler (Lyon)
Women's Champions League group stage most games as head coach (max 24)
24 Sonia Bompastor (Lyon/Chelsea)
20 Alberto Toril (Real Madrid)*
*Most games in charge of single club in group stage
Women's Champions League group stage top scorers by season
2024/25 Pernille Harder (Bayern München) 6
2023/24 Kadidatou Diani (Lyon), Ada Hegerberg (Lyon), Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona) 5
2022/23 Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg) 7
2021/22 Tabea Wassmuth/Sellner (Wolfsburg) 8
Most goals in single Women's Champions League group stage game (player)
4 Cristiana Girelli (Juventus 5-0 Zürich, 15/12/2022)
4 Sveindís Jónsdóttir (Wolfsburg 6-1 Roma, 11/12/2024)
4 Sam Kerr (Chelsea 8-0 Vllaznia, 26/10/2022)
Biggest Women's Champions League group stage wins
Barcelona 9-0 Benfica (19/10/2022)
Slavia Praha 0-9 Lyon (14/11/2023)
Barcelona 9-0 Hammarby (16/10/2024)
Zürich 1-9 Arsenal (21/12/2022)
Chelsea 8-0 Vllaznia (26/10/2022)
Most goals in a Women's Champions League group stage game
10 Zürich 1-9 Arsenal (21/12/2022)
10 St. Pölten 2-8 Wolfsburg (22/12/2022)
Most Women's Champions League group stage goals (club)
106 Barcelona
73 Lyon
66 Chelsea
54 Bayern München
52 Wolfsburg
50 Arsenal
Most Women's Champions League group stage top-two finishes (max 4)
4 Barcelona
4 Lyon
3 Paris Saint-Germain
3 Arsenal
3 Bayern München
3 Chelsea
3 Wolfsburg
Most Women's Champions League group stage first places (max 4)
4 Barcelona
3 Chelsea
3 Lyon
2 Arsenal
2 Paris Saint-Germain
2 Wolfsburg
100% Women's Champions League group stage records
Barcelona (2021/22)
Paris Saint-Germain (2021/22)
Chelsea (2024/25)
Lyon (2024/25)
Biggest Women's Champions League group stage winning points margin
9 Barcelona (2021/22)
9 Lyon (2024/25)
Fewest points to finish in top two in Women's Champions League group stage
9 Arsenal (2021/22)
9 Benfica (2023/24)
9 Wolfsburg (2024/25)
Most points without going through in Women's Champions League group stage
11 Chelsea (2021/22)
Most goals in a Women's Champions League group
29 Barcelona (2022/23)
27 Barcelona (2023/24)
26 Barcelona (2024/25)
25 Lyon (2023/24)
25 Paris Saint-Germain (2021/22)
24 Barcelona (2021/22)
Fewest goals conceded in a Women's Champions League group
0 Paris Saint-Germain (2021/22)
1 Barcelona (2021/22)
1 Chelsea (2022/23)
1 Lyon (2024/25)
Most goals on a single Women's Champions League group stage matchday
40 Matchday 6, 2022/23
38 Matchday 2, 2024/25
36 Matchday 5, 2024/25
35 Matchday 6, 2021/22
34 Matchday 3, 2024/25
33 Matchday 2, 2021/22
33 Matchday 2, 2022/23
33 Matchday 1, 2023/24
32 Matchday 6, 2023/24
30 Matchday 5 2021/22
30 Matchday 5, 2022/23
Matchday includes games in all four groups over two nights.
Most goals in a Women's Champions group on a single matchday
14 2024/25 Matchday 2, Group D
13 2022/23 Matchday 6, Group B
13 2023/24 Matchday 6, Group A
13 2024/25 Matchday 5, Group A
12 2022/23 Matchday 1, Group D
12 2022/23 Matchday 5, Group D
12 2023/24 Matchday 1, Group B
11 2021/22 Matchday 3, Group A
11 2021/22 Matchday 5, Group D
Clubs appearing in the Women's Champions League group stage
4 seasons
Barcelona
Bayern München
Chelsea
Lyon
Real Madrid
3 seasons
Arsenal
Benfica
Juventus
Paris Saint-Germain
Roma
St. Pölten
Wolfsburg
2 seasons
Häcken
Rosengård
Slavia Praha
1 season
Ajax
Brann
Breidablik
Celtic
Eintracht Frankfurt
Galatasaray
Hammarby
HB Køge
Hoffenheim
Manchester City
Paris FC
Servette FCCF
Twente
Vålerenga
Vllaznia
WFC Kharkiv
Zürich
Nations represented: Albania, Austria, Czechia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Iceland. Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, Ukraine