2024/25 Women's Champions League group stage by numbers

1 Scotland and Türkiye were both represented in the group stage for the first time (meaning 18 different associations had produced qualifiers over the four years). Galatasaray, like Hammarby, made it through on their European debut.

4 Barcelona, Bayern München, Chelsea, Lyon and Real Madrid took part in all four seasons of the group stage (Madrid having to get through qualifying each time). Barcelona and Lyon were the only two to make the quarter-finals each time.

6 Pernille Harder finished as group stage top scorer, having made a flying start with a hat-trick for Bayern against Arsenal for half of her eventual six goals.

Harder's hat-trick against Arsenal

9 Lyon ended nine points clear in Group A, equalling the record margin set by Barcelona in 2021/22.

14 Goals in Group D on Matchday 2, the most ever on a single matchday in a group.

16 Arsenal and Lyon are both into a joint record 16th quarter-final.

17 On only her second senior career appearance, Rosanna Ventriglia became the youngest group stage scorer with her Matchday 6 goal for Roma against Galatasaray aged 17 years and four days.

18 Chelsea and Lyon finished on a maximum 18 points, which had only previously been achieved by Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in 2021/22.

22 In qualifying, SFK 2000 Sarajevo participated for the 22nd season in a row. KÍ Klaksvík also took part in their 22nd (non-consecutive) campaign.

24 Saki Kumagai and Sarah Zadrazil were again ever-present in the group stage, meaning they appeared on all 24 matchdays over the four seasons (Zadrazil all for the same club, Bayern). Sonia Bompastor achieved a similar mark as a coach, adding her 18 games over three campaigns with Lyon to her six at Chelsea this season.

47 Of the 48 games in the group stage, 47 were wins and only one a draw (Vålerenga holding Bayern 1-1 with a late equaliser).

The unique draw: Vålerenga 1-1 Bayern

50 Eugénie Le Sommer became the third player to reach 50 goals in UEFA women's competition after Ada Hegerberg (now on 65) and Anja Mittag (51). Le Sommer is also one game away from being the third player to 100 appearances after Wendie Renard (122) and Alex Popp (103, having reached 100 during this season's group stage).

68.5 Barcelona's average possession percentage per game, improving on last season's mark of 61.8; they also again finished top for passing accuracy (90.5%) and completed passes (4,523).

184 Total goals in the highest-scoring group stage of the four seasons.

507 In the course of the group stage, Lyon became the first team past 500 UEFA women's club goals (the next best tally being Arsenal's 333). The second leg of the quarter-finals will be Lyon's 150th European game; earlier this season Wolfsburg became only the third team past 100 (after OL and the Gunners).

897,082 Total attendance for the 192 matches over the four seasons of the group stage including 221,249 in 2024/25, the third straight year it has topped 200,000.

