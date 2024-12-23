Nina Matejić, Alba Cerrato, Frida Maanum, Caroline Graham Hansen: Who was the women's top scorer in 2024?

Nina Matejić, who does not turn 20 until February, finished as the leading scorer across all UEFA women's competitions in 2024 thanks to her continued prolific form for Serbia and Crvena Zvezda.

Matejić's eye for goal has been widely known since her senior international breakthrough just after her 16th birthday in 2021, and the following year she was joint top scorer in UEFA women's competition thanks to her tally of nine for Serbia in Women's Under-17 and U19 EURO qualifying matches. She doubled that haul in 2024 with 18 not just in WU19 EURO games, but also including senior Women's EURO qualifying and the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Who was the top scorer in all women's UEFA competitions in 2024 (club and country)? 18 Nina Matejić (Crvena Zvezda, Serbia U19 & Serbia) 15 Alba Cerrato (Spain U17 & U19) 13 Frida Maanum (Arsenal & Norway) 12 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona & Norway)

10 Laura Berry (Scotland U17 & U19)

10 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona & Spain)

10 Kadidatou Diani (Lyon & France)

10 Anastasia Kovaleva (Dinamo-BSUPC, Belarus U17 & U19)

10 Tessa Wullaert (Belgium) 9 Kamila Dubcová (St. Pölten & Czechia)

9 Lara Prašnikar (Slovenia)

9 Lea Schüller (Bayern München & Germany)

9 Kayleigh van Dooren (Twente) 8 Sveindís Jónsdóttir (Wolfsburg & Iceland)

8 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain & France)

8 Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona, Arsenal & Spain)

8 Ewa Pajor (Barcelona & Poland)

8 Alessia Russo (Arsenal & England)

8 Celia Segura (Spain U17 & U19)

8 Filippa Sjöström (Sweden U17)

Only teams for which a player scored in UEFA competition are indicated. Teams listed are senior sides unless otherwise indicated. FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup qualifying goals are not included.

Of Matejić's 18 goals, ten came in her last WU19 EURO campaign including five in qualifying round 2 as Serbia reached the finals. Once there, for her first career final tournament, Matejić struck in all three of Serbia's games including a stunning solo effort against England (named best goal of the finals) and a hat-trick against hosts Lithuania as she was crowned top scorer on five. Her career total of 22 in WU19 EURO matches is fourth best of all time.

Matejić leads WU19 EURO top five goals

Already well established in Serbia's senior team, Matejić scored in the EURO qualifying group stage against Slovakia, then three more times across two legs in the play-off round 1 tie with Bosnia and Herzrgovina. And making her Women's Champions League bow for Crvena Zvezda, the 19-year-old got a goal in the round 1 semi-final loss to Anderlecht before hitting a hat-trick in the third-place match victory against Breznica. Outside of UEFA competition, Matejić is already on double figures for the season in the Serbian league.

Three goals behind Matejić is Alba Cerrato, whose tally of 15 includes 13 strikes in Spain's run to WU17 EURO glory – the most by a player in a single UEFA women's competition in 2024. Seven goals arrived in the final tournament in Sweden, as the Sevilla forward not only finished as top scorer but was also named Player of the Tournament.

Alba Cerrato aids Spain triumph

Two goals further back was the top scorer across UEFA's senior women's competitions Frida Maanum, who notched seven times in helping Norway to UEFA Women's EURO 2025; plus two more in a UEFA Women's Nations League promotion-relegation play-off against Croatia, and four for Arsenal in the UEFA Women's Champions League. Maanum's Norway team-mate Caroline Graham Hansen was one further behind, with seven for Champions League holders Barcelona and five for her country.

Both were eclipsed in terms of individual competition hauls, as Kayleigh van Dooren scored nine in Twente's Champions League run and Lara Prašnikar netted the same number for Slovenia in the Women's European Qualifiers. Aitana Bonmatí got two in helping Spain win the inaugural UEFA Women's Nations League Finals in February.