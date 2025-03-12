Wolfsburg vs Barcelona Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, possible line-ups

Wolfsburg and Barcelona meet in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 19 March at VfL Wolfsburg Arena.

Wolfsburg vs Barcelona at a glance When: Wednesday 19 March (18:45 CET kick-off)

Where: VfL Wolfsburg Arena, Wolfsburg﻿

What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg

Second leg: Thursday 27 March (18:45 CET kick-off), Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona

What do you need to know?

The last occasion two-time champions Wolfsburg and holders Barcelona met was the dramatic 2023 final in Eindhoven when the German side led at half-time only to lose 3-2, the winner scored by their former player Fridolina Rolfö. The previous season a world record 91,648 crowd at the Camp Nou watched Barcelona win the first leg of their semi-final 5-1, meaning they could afford a 2-0 defeat away to Wolfsburg, who had knocked out the Blaugrana in the 2019/20 last four and 2013/14 quarter-finals.

In 2014 Wolfsburg won their second title in Lisbon, where the final is again this season, but to get there they have to end Barcelona's hopes of a third title in a row (and fifth consecutive final). Wolfsburg did show their grit when recovering from losing their first two group games to make up a six-point gap on Roma. Barcelona themselves were beaten on Matchday 1 at Manchester City but were to score 26 goals in the five straight wins that clinched first place.

Rolfö is not the only former Wolfsburg player in Barcelona's squad as herself, Caroline Graham Hansen and Ingrid Engen were joined in the summer by 2023 final goalscorer Ewa Pajor, who has proved every bit as prolific for her new club as in her nine seasons in Germany. Wolfsburg, who have former Barcelona striker Ariana Arias on their books, are well aware of what a deadly combination Pajor and Graham Hansen are. Since the winter break Anneke Borbe has taken over from Merle Frohms as Wolfsburg's No1 goalkeeper while Caitlin Dijkstra was signed too late to play in the group stage.

Meet the quarter-finalists

2023 final highlights: Barcelona 3-2 Wolfsburg

Form guide

Wolfsburg

Last six games: WWLDWW

Last match: Leipzig 0-2 Wolfsburg, 08/03, Frauen Bundesliga

Next match: Bayern vs Wolfsburg, 14/03, Frauen Bundesliga﻿

Where they stand: 3rd in Frauen Bundesliga

Barcelona

Last six games: WWWWWW

Last match: Barcelona 4-1 Valencia, 09/03, Liga F

Next match: Real Madrid vs Barcelona (agg 0-5), 12/03, Copa de la Reina semi-final second leg

Where they stand: 1st in Liga F, Copa de la Reina final

Squad changes

Wolfsburg

Barcelona

2021/22 semi-final first-leg highlights: Wolfsburg 2-0 Barcelona

Possible starting line-ups

Wolfsburg: Borbe; Dijkstra, Minge, Hegering; Wilms, Huth, Lattwein, Brand, Linder; Popp, Beerensteyn

Barcelona: Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Mapi León, Rolfö; Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmatí, Nazareth; Graham Hansen, Pajor, Pina

View from the camps

Pere Romeu, Barcelona coach: "[Wolfsburg are] an established team, with many players who have been together for years. They are well capable of direct play, can attack the area well and can run down the wings."

More to follow.