Wolfsburg vs Barcelona Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, possible line-ups
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg between Wolfsburg and Barcelona.
Wolfsburg and Barcelona meet in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 19 March at VfL Wolfsburg Arena.
Wolfsburg vs Barcelona at a glance
When: Wednesday 19 March (18:45 CET kick-off)
Where: VfL Wolfsburg Arena, Wolfsburg
What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up can be found here
Second leg: Thursday 27 March (18:45 CET kick-off), Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona
What do you need to know?
The last occasion two-time champions Wolfsburg and holders Barcelona met was the dramatic 2023 final in Eindhoven when the German side led at half-time only to lose 3-2, the winner scored by their former player Fridolina Rolfö. The previous season a world record 91,648 crowd at the Camp Nou watched Barcelona win the first leg of their semi-final 5-1, meaning they could afford a 2-0 defeat away to Wolfsburg, who had knocked out the Blaugrana in the 2019/20 last four and 2013/14 quarter-finals.
In 2014 Wolfsburg won their second title in Lisbon, where the final is again this season, but to get there they have to end Barcelona's hopes of a third title in a row (and fifth consecutive final). Wolfsburg did show their grit when recovering from losing their first two group games to make up a six-point gap on Roma. Barcelona themselves were beaten on Matchday 1 at Manchester City but were to score 26 goals in the five straight wins that clinched first place.
Rolfö is not the only former Wolfsburg player in Barcelona's squad as herself, Caroline Graham Hansen and Ingrid Engen were joined in the summer by 2023 final goalscorer Ewa Pajor, who has proved every bit as prolific for her new club as in her nine seasons in Germany. Wolfsburg, who have former Barcelona striker Ariana Arias on their books, are well aware of what a deadly combination Pajor and Graham Hansen are. Since the winter break Anneke Borbe has taken over from Merle Frohms as Wolfsburg's No1 goalkeeper while Caitlin Dijkstra was signed too late to play in the group stage.
Form guide
Wolfsburg
Last six games: WWLDWW
Last match: Leipzig 0-2 Wolfsburg, 08/03, Frauen Bundesliga
Next match: Bayern vs Wolfsburg, 14/03, Frauen Bundesliga
Where they stand: 3rd in Frauen Bundesliga
Barcelona
Last six games: WWWWWW
Last match: Barcelona 4-1 Valencia, 09/03, Liga F
Next match: Real Madrid vs Barcelona (agg 0-5), 12/03, Copa de la Reina semi-final second leg
Where they stand: 1st in Liga F, Copa de la Reina final
Where to watch
Matches in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League will be broadcast live and free on streaming platform DAZN throughout the world with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where rights sit with beIN MENA, and China and its territories.
Selected matches are also streamed free on DAZN's YouTube channel. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentres and on UEFA.tv for selected UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.
Squad changes
Wolfsburg
In: TBC
Out: TBC
Barcelona
In: TBC
Out: TBC
Possible starting line-ups
Wolfsburg: Borbe; Dijkstra, Minge, Hegering; Wilms, Huth, Lattwein, Brand, Linder; Popp, Beerensteyn
Barcelona: Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Mapi León, Rolfö; Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmatí, Nazareth; Graham Hansen, Pajor, Pina
View from the camps
Pere Romeu, Barcelona coach: "[Wolfsburg are] an established team, with many players who have been together for years. They are well capable of direct play, can attack the area well and can run down the wings."
More to follow.
Where is the 2025 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon will stage the 2025 UEFA Women's Champions League final on Saturday 24 May.
The home of Sporting CP opened in 2003 ahead of UEFA EURO 2004 in Portugal, replacing another stadium of the same name. It hosted a semi-final of that tournament, among other games, and was the venue for the UEFA Cup decider the following year.
The 2025 final will be the second Women's Champions League showpiece to be held in Lisbon after 2014, when Estádio do Restelo staged Wolfsburg's 4-3 win against Tyresö.