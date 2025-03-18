Bayern München 0-2 Lyon: Eight-time champions take control despite Maria-Luisa Grohs penalty save

Lyon are well placed to progress from a UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final for the 14th time in 16 attempts after a 2-0 victory at Bayern München.

Tabitha Chawinga opened the scoring, and although the returning Maria-Luisa Grohs saved Lindsey Heaps' penalty just before half-time, Melchie Dumornay struck a second for the eight-time champions.

Key moments 35': Chawinga breaks deadlock for Lyon

45+5': Grohs saves Heaps' penalty

65': Dumornay doubles visitors' lead

Match in brief: Lyon show class

Grohs was named in goal for Bayern, making her first senior competitive appearance since being diagnosed with a malignant tumour in November. The hosts promptly made a bright start and Lea Schüller hit the side netting early on.

Lyon then settled and Dumornay went close midway through the first half. And the French side made the breakthrough in the 35th minute, when a through ball down the left fell to Chawinga, who cut inside, advanced and beat Grohs to get her first European goal for OL.

As it happened: Bayern 0-2 Lyon

Just before half-time, Sarah Zadrazil fouled Ellie Carpenter in the box, earning Lyon a penalty, but Grohs dived left to deny Lindsey Heaps. Shortly after the break, Pernille Harder played through Klara Bühl, who sliced wide.

Christiane Endler had to be alert when Magdalena Eriksson sent an overhead kick on target following a scramble in the box. Straight down the other end, Grohs stuck out a leg to keep out a Kadidiatou Diani effort and, soon after, Heaps shot directly at the Bayern keeper.

But it was 2-0 in the 65th minute as Heaps played the ball across for Dumornay to stroke in. Bayern kept looking for a goal back and Wendie Renard did well to block a shot from Harder to keep Lyon's advantage at two goals.

Visa Player of the Match: Melchie Dumornay (Lyon)

Player of the Match Melchie Dumornay receives her award UEFA via Getty Images

"She had an outstanding game and was very versatile. Bayern's players struggled to catch her; she always on the move with her speed and her finish was clinical."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Anna Sophia Vollmerhausen, match reporter

The visitors get the job done in Munich, setting themselves up well for next week's reverse encounter in Lyon. The eight-time Women's Champions League winners have plenty of experience at this level and took their chances well against an in-form Bayern side that came into the match on an 11-game unbeaten run at home in this competition.

Reaction

Alexander Straus, Bayern coach: "Their first goal came during a period in which we were quite good and we then had a good chance, but we missed it. These are the moments that decide a game like this.

"We need to use these games to grow and it's also a reality check for us. This is the highest level you get and we need to strive, to fight to get there. This is what we're working for. The result today is disappointing, but we need to learn from it and next week we have another chance."

Joe Montemurro, Lyon coach: "We wanted to come away from here with some sort of positive result, but it's not finished. We've got to go back to Lyon and protect the lead and hopefully come away with an opportunity to get to the semi-finals.

"It was a pretty even first half. I don't think we were great, especially in the first 20 to 25 minutes. We couldn't find any rhythm and were making a lot of errors, which was strange. All credit to Bayern, they caused us some problems with some of their movement in midfield."

Maria-Luisa Grohs saves Lindsey Heaps' penalty Future Publishing via Getty Imag

Maria-Luisa Grohs, Bayern goalkeeper: "It feels very special [to return to action]. I'm very happy to be back and super proud of myself and the team, but a little bit disappointed about the result and how it went.

"We showed that we can keep up with them and that we can also keep the ball and dominate in phases of the game. We'll go from there. We've seen that it’s possible to win 2-0 away, so we'll try. Everything's still open for us – we can still do it."

Tabitha Chawinga, Lyon forward: "The performance was good. Our coach told us what we could do tonight and we prepared for almost a week for it. As a team, we'll celebrate the victory. It's just the first leg, so we'll need to prepare again.

"Taking a 2-0 lead into the second leg is good; it's very important. We'll go back home now and look at where we made mistakes and continue on so we can win again."

Key stats

Lyon, like Arsenal earlier tonight, were making a joint-record 16th quarter-final appearance.

Renard became the first player to appear in 25 UEFA women's club competition quarter-final games (one ahead of Emma Byrne). Renard lined up against Byrne in Lyon's first quarter-final tie, against Arsenal, on 14 November 2007.

Joe Montemurro remains unbeaten over 90 minutes in his 25 competitive games in charge of Lyon (W23 D2).

Eugénie Le Sommer came off the bench late on for Lyon to become only the third player to make 100 UEFA women's club competition appearances after Renard and Alex Popp.

Line-ups

Bayern: Grohs; Gwinn, Sembrant (Alara Şehitler 90), Eriksson, Hansen (Simon 72); Zadrazil, Caruso (Lohmann 72); Dallmann (Damnjanović 63), Harder, Bühl; Schüller (Tanikawa 72)

Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Gilles, Renard, Bacha; Marozsán (Hegerberg 71), Heaps, Egurrola; Diani (Le Sommer 88), Dumornay, Chawinga (Majri 71)