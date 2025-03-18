Real Madrid 2-0 Arsenal: Linda Caicedo and Athenea del Castillo leave Gunners with tough task

Real Madrid boosted their hopes of reaching a first UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final after giving themselves a 2-0 lead to defend at Arsenal next week.

Linda Caicedo scored midway through the first half and, despite plenty of Arsenal pressure, Madrid doubled their lead late on through substitute Athenea del Castillo.

In rainy conditions, Arsenal had the first big chance on 19 minutes when Alessia Russo sent Stina Blackstenius clear, only to be denied by Misa. That save proved even more valuable three minutes later when Signe Bruun's ball found the run of Linda Caicedo, who advanced into the box and slotted past Manuela Zinsberger.

Madrid pushed for a second and Katie McCabe made a vital intervention to prevent Filippa Angeldahl shooting. At the other end, Beth Mead shot just wide from distance in first-half added time.

As it happened: Madrid 2-0 Arsenal

Arsenal introduced Chloe Kelly and Caitlin Foord in a half-time attacking reshuffle, but Caicedo was sent clear again early in the second period, only for Emily Fox to put in a crucial tackle. Just past the hour, Madrid lost Melanie Leupolz to injury, meaning a Champions League debut for 16-year-old Irune Dorado.

María Méndez denied Kelly as she raced onto a Russo ball and, at the other end, former Arsenal midfielder Caroline Weir tested Zinsberger from distance. The Gunners pushed hard in the closing stages but, with seven minutes to go, Madrid substitute Athenea let fly from just outside the box and doubled their advantage.

Visa Player of the Match: Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

"Scoring the first goal and being a constant threat in the game with her speed and individual skills, she was a major contributor to Real Madrid winning the game."

Guillermo Honrubia, match reporter

In a demanding contest, Madrid made the most of their chances and will travel to London with a two-goal lead. Alberto Toril's side made the most of a tight first half by deploying Bruun well and relying on the tireless midfield work of Sandie Toletti, Angeldahl and Leupolz. Arsenal reacted at half-time with substitutions which almost paid off with a sustained spell of pressure in Las Blancas' penalty area, but Madrid held firm, and sub Athenea made sure of their first knockout stage victory with a powerful effort late on.

Reaction

Alberto Toril, Real Madrid coach: "The match had two very different parts. In the first, we were very good, and in the second, we suffered. I'm very happy with the work we did. We played a great match. Being able to play in the quarter-finals and beat an opponent like this tells us that we are on the right track. This is a prestigious victory. But it's only the first part. Now it's time to enjoy the victory."

"Our plan was clear: put a lot of midfielders inside and load the game there. We had some good moments breaking and coming out quickly. And Bruun allowed us to play long. In general, we were good, taking advantage of the chances and defending when we had to defend."

Renée Slegers, Arsenal coach: "It was an even game where we had more chances. But they defended very well and created more one-on-one situations. We always have to look at the details where we can improve and analyse everything. We all believe we can do different things in the second leg.

"It was the details that made the difference. The game was more even than the result indicates. There is a part of our game that we can be happy with, but there is another part that we can't be."

Signe Bruun, Real Madrid forward: "It's a great result and a great win. We had to stick together and work as a team. We are very happy with the scoreline, but there is another game to go and now we have to focus on it.

"With a 1-0 lead, it's the other team that has to score; that's why maybe we defended a bit more at that moment. But, in football, sometimes you have to defend with the ball or without it. Matches can change very quickly, but the result is great for us."

Kim Little, Arsenal captain: "We are disappointed with our defeat today. Now we are sad, but we have to recover so that the second leg will be different. We adapted better to the game in the second half. We created some good chances – but, in the second leg, we will have to create even more and play good football. That's what we need as a team for the second leg."

Key stats

Madrid got their first win in a quarter-final after losing both legs of their previous tie at this stage to Barcelona in 2021/22.

Linda Caicedo scored her fourth Champions League goal of the season, having opened her account on Matchday 1 away to Arsenal's London rivals Chelsea.

Arsenal led the corner count 10-0.

Arsenal are playing in their 16th quarter-final, a record they continue to share with Lyon.

The last team to lose an away quarter-final first leg were Arsenal, 1-0 at Bayern in 2022/23 – and the Gunners ended up winning the second leg 2-0.

Line-ups

Real Madrid: Misa; Sheila García, Lakrar, María Méndez, Olga Carmona; Toletti, Leupolz (Irune Dorado 63), Angeldahl; Linda Caicedo (Athenea 74), Weir (Antonia 87); Bruun (Feller 74)

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Fox, Williamson, Catley, McCabe; Little, Cooney-Cross (Wälti 69); Mead (Kelly 46), Russo (Hurtig 85), Mariona (Maanum 85); Blackstenius (Foord 46)