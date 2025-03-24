Chelsea vs Manchester City Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, possible starting line-ups

Chelsea and Manchester City meet in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 27 March at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Man City at a glance When: Thursday 27 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stamford Bridge, London

What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg

First leg: 0-2

Semi-finals: Winners vs Barcelona or Wolfsburg (19/20 & 26/27 April; Barcelona or Wolfsburg at home in first leg)

What do you need to know?

Chelsea, who have got through all five of their previous Champions League quarter-finals, must overturn a 2-0 deficit in their home leg to keep up that record, with Manchester City coming to Stamford Bridge after Vivianne Miedema came off the bench to score twice and end Sonia Bompastor's 28-game unbeaten start as Blues coach. It was only City's second fixture under their interim boss Nick Cushing, who returned earlier this month having previously managed the club from 2013 to 2020, leading them to both their previous Champions League semi-finals in 2016/17 and 2017/18.

Cushing's comeback had been four days earlier when City lost 2-1 to Chelsea in the English League Cup final. They met again on Sunday in the Women's Super League, Chelsea coming from behind to win 2-1 with a late Erin Cuthbert goal to stay eight points clear at the top, with City seven off the top three.

Still, City's first-leg win was even more impressive in the absence of the injured Khadija Shaw, Aoba Fujino, Rebecca Knaak, Lauren Hemp and Alex Greenwood, and both Laura Blindkilde Brown and goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita have now joined that list, with Laia Aleixandri and Yui Hasegawa also coming off early on Sunday. Chelsea might note that in the group stage, City opened by beating Barcelona 2-0, then on Matchday 6 lost the away return 3-0 to end up second on head-to-head record. Bompastor, when she won this trophy as Lyon coach in 2021/22, also had to overturn a first-leg deficit in the quarter-finals, losing 2-1 at Juventus before a 3-1 home win.

First-leg highlights: Man City 2-0 Chelsea

Form guide

Chelsea

Last six games: WLWWWW

Last match: Man City 1-2 Chelsea, 23/03, league

Where they stand: 1st in Women's Super League, Women's FA Cup semi-finals, Women's League Cup winners

Man City

Last six games: LWLWWW

Last match: Man City 1-2 Chelsea, 23/03, league

Where they stand: 4th in Women's Super League, Women's FA Cup semi-finals, Women's League Cup runners-up

Possible starting line-ups

Chelsea: Hampton; Bronze, Björn, Bright, Baltimore; Cuthbert, Walsh; Rytting Kaneryd, Macario, James; Ramírez

Man City: Keating; Casparij, Prior, Weinroither, Ouahabi; Roord, Miedema, Park; Kerolin, Fowler, Murphy

View from the camps

Sonia Bompastor, Chelsea coach: "We have a real belief, we are playing at home with our fans and we'll fight until the end. I know we are two goals down but we need to believe that it's possible. I know we have the quality to reverse the situation but we will need to be at our best."

Nick Cushing, Man City interim coach: "We have to attack it. [On Sunday in the league], Wednesday [in the first leg] and the League Cup final, we’ve shown we can create chances, attack them and score goals. A goal for us changes the dynamic, and it does for them.

"We have to believe we can attack them and create chances with Mary Fowler, Viv [Miedema], Kerolin. We’re missing key players but have some exciting attacking players we can use."