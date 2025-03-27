Barcelona 6-1 Wolfsburg (agg: 10-2): Irresistible holders ease into semi-finals

The reigning champions did not blink, Barcelona building on a substantial first-leg lead against Wolfsburg to surge into the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals.

Stung by a first-ever domestic defeat against Real Madrid at the weekend, Pere Romeu's side scored with the first meaningful chance of the game on ten minutes and rarely relinquished control thereafter.

Key moments 10': Paralluelo strikes Barcelona opener

20': No7 gets her second from Brugts' pull-back

41': Brugts powers in third from range

62': Substitute Pina strikes stylish fourth

72': Beerensteyn profits from confusion to reply

77': Pina moves top of the scorers' ranking with free-kick

90+1': Mapi Léon hits another beauty from a dead ball

Match in brief: Barça too cool to handle

Three goals up from the first leg, Barcelona did not hold back. They hemmed in Wolfsburg from the off, and Aitana Bonmatí fed the unmarked Salma Paralluelo to fire a tenth-minute opener low across Anneke Borbe.

Esmee Brugts' then laid the ball back for Paralluelo to register with a first-time shot ten minutes later, and Dutch international Brugts added her side's third with half-time approaching, the 21-year-old's low strike finding the net from outside the box.

As it happened: Barcelona 6-1 Wolfsburg

Barcelona seemed happy to contain Wolfsburg after the interval, but Clàudia Pina injected new verve, striking her side's fourth (and her sixth of the campaign) from the edge of the box within three minutes of coming off the bench.

The visitors received unexpected consolation on 72 minutes, Lineth Beerensteyn flicking the ball into the unguarded net after a long ball forward prompted a communication breakdown in the Barcelona defence.

However, there was a reminder of how exceptional Barcelona soon after, Pina spinning a free-kick in off the inside of the post. Her seventh goal of the campaign moved the No9 top of the Women's Champions League scorers rankings for the season. Mapi Léon then produced an even more spectacular set piece to make it 6-1 in added time.

Salma Paralluelo puts away Barcelona's first of the night AFP via Getty Images

Visa Player of the Match: Salma Paralluelo(Barcelona)

"An impressive and outstanding performance from the Barcelona forward, especially in the first half. She showed great versatility, outstanding pace, great positioning and was clinical in front of goal."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Graham Hunter, match reporter

Job done for the reigning champions with a strong, confident and fluent performance. While the aggregate scoreline is commanding for Barcelona, at least Wolfsburg pressed in the second leg, followed a good tactical idea and worked Pere Romeu's team. On to the semi-finals for the holders.

Barcelona celebrate reaching the semi-finals Getty Images

Reaction

Salma Paralluelo, Barcelona forward: "We are very happy; we came out very focused, as if it were still 0-0 on aggregate. My first goal came because Aitana is an incredible player. She always gives her all for the team and it's a pleasure to play with her – especially when she gives me assists like that. Now we're in the semi-finals, it's important to keep pushing together. We're a team with great ambition and we want to reach the top."

Claudia Pina, Barcelona forward: "My team-mates put on a great show and when you're on the bench watching and enjoying how they're performing, you also see where spaces are going to open up. There were openings in that space just in front of midfield and behind the striker, where I'm often asked to work. Alexia [Putellas] and María León gave me some really good service [for my first goal] and when my first touch is good, it helps with confidence. We're really happy with how we played and what we've achieved."

Pere Romeu, Barcelona coach: "People will think this game was easy playing this well is easy. The scoreline [suggests] that, but it wasn't and it isn't. Winning 10-2 against a team with very good players is anything but simple. What made me happiest is that after the 4-1 first-leg win, the players still wanted to stick to the gameplan and understood that we needed to have more possession. We were very effective."

Esmee Brugts, Barcelona defender: "I'm happy playing at the back because this allows me to contribute in more ways – doing my job but also moving forward to try to produce goals and assists. We were fully aware that Wolfsburg would come out and press us much more and much higher than the first game. They're very good at it."

Tommy Stroot, Wolfsburg coach: "We had different plans in the first and second legs. In the first, we were very compact and Barcelona found good solutions for that. Today, we were a bit more active, but Barcelona found solutions for that too. In that respect, it shows how far the club has come and what work we have ahead of us to continue competing in the Champions League at this level."

Sveindís Jónsdóttir, Wolfsburg forward: "We didn't play the first leg like we wanted to, so we knew this would be hard. I'm really proud of the team. We gave everything and tried everything we could, but Barcelona were really good. Having great individuals and a good team ethic is something special. They have strong characters, get through the press and play really good football."

Clàudia Pina celebrates her seventh goal of the campaign with a knee slide UEFA via Getty Images

Key stats

These teams have now met eight times, securing four wins each. Barcelona have won nine of their last 11 Women’s Champions League matches against German teams (L2), including their last six at home.

Barcelona have won their last seven quarter-final ties (and indeed their last 17 two-legged Women's Champions League ties), since exiting against Lyon at this stage in 2017/18.

The holders are now on a seven-game European winning streak; they have lost only two of their last 26 Women's Champions League matches (W22 D2).

Wolfsburg have now lost three consecutive Women’s Champions League matches for the first time in their history.

Line-ups

Barcelona: Cata Coll; Jana, Paredes (Engen 46), María León, Brugts (Rolfö 70); Aitana, Patri (Schertenleib 70), Alexia; Vicky, Pajor (Pina 59), Paralluelo (Pujols 86)

Wolfsburg: Borbe; Wilms, Dijkstra, Hegering (Peddemors 46), Linder (Wedemeyer 59); Jónsdóttir (Beerensteyn 70), Minge, Lattwein, Blomqvist; Popp (Huth 59), Endemann (Brand 78)