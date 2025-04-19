Arsenal 1-2 Lyon: Melchie Dumornay winner earns Lyon advantage

Lyon will defend a 2-1 UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final lead at OL Stadium next Sunday after Melchie Dumornay's late winner at Arsenal.

Mariona Caldentey had levelled the first-leg score from the spot to cancel out Kadidiatou Diani's early opener, but Dumornay capped a fine display with a goal that leaves Lyon in sight of a 12th final since 2010.

Key moments 17': Diani scores for Lyon

29': Dumornay hits crossbar from distance

45+1: Russo heads onto bar

78': Mariona equalises from the spot

82' Dumornay restores Lyon advantage

Match in brief: Dumornay delight

While Alessia Russo was fit to start for Arsenal after a recent injury, a foot problem left Wendie Renard on the bench for what would have been her 500th Lyon appearance, Alice Sombath taking her place. But Lyon, coached by former Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro, pressed early and Daniëlle van de Donk came close to striking against her former side after pouncing a rebound from Manuela Zinsberger, in goal for Arsenal with Daphne van Domselaar injured.

Lyon did take the lead on 17 minutes, Diani played through by Ellie Carpenter on the right, cutting in and beating Zinsberger with an angled shot. Kim Little also had to clear a goalbound Selma Bacha header, but just before the half-hour Frida Maanum turned the ball just wide after Beth Mead nodded across goal.

OL did not let up and Dumornay had a drive from distance that hit the bar with Zinsberger beaten. Just before half-time the other crossbar was rattled as a Russo header hit the woodwork.

As it happened: Arsenal 1-2 Lyon

Arsenal started the second half brightly and Lyon goalkeeper Christiane Endler denied Caitlin Foord from close range before Damaris Egurrola blocked Russo's follow-up. The home pressure continued, with Endler keeping Arsenal at bay, but she conceded a penalty for a foul on Leah Williamson and Mariona dinked in the spot-kick to the delight of most the 40,045 crowd.

However, just four minutes later Lyon went back in front after a superb passing move, substitute Amel Majri playing Dumornay through to beat two defenders and chip past Zinsberger.

Visa Player of the Match: Melchie Dumornay (Lyon)

Lyon's Melchie Dumornay was Player of the Match against Arsenal UEFA

"She was a constant threat in possession with her movement between the lines and her ability to run behind at pace. There was a strong rotational understanding in the front three and good timing of movement for combinations at speed. Her aggressive pressing was part of Lyon's front line and it was a great clinical finish for her goal."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Faye Hackwell, match reporter

The team with a glittering record in this competition are on track to reach a 12th final at the halfway stage of this semi-final. Both sides had chances, but Lyon took advantage of theirs when it mattered. Arsenal will have faith they can pull off another dramatic comeback, having turned around first-leg deficits against Häcken and Real Madrid, as well as Bayern in their group, already this campaign. But it will be far from easy for them in next week's second leg; with last season's final defeat to Barcelona still raw in Lyon minds, the French side look hungry to regain the title.

Kadidiatou Diani puts Lyon in front AMA/Getty Images

Reaction

Renée Slegers, Arsenal coach: "We knew it was going to be a hard game for us. Lyon are a difficult team to beat, they have a lot of quality up front and when they get the opportunity to attack fast from open play or counterattacks, they do that really well. You could see that with the two goals they scored against us today.

"There was a phase when we were really strong, when we played our game and we were dominating and working really hard to get a goal. That was a strong phase for us, and we should have scored more. It's always a vulnerable moment for both teams when there's just been a goal, so it's hard [to take] because we worked so hard to get that goal. We were happy with that, so it was disappointing."

Joe Montmurro, Lyon coach: "It's a stage of the competition when it's all about results, and that's the only way you're going to get through. You have to find a way and suffer – sometimes the football isn't the best, but we have a strong team of characters who have the ability to find a way in these special moments.

"Everyone was fantastic today, both in the defensive phase and when we had the ball. We needed to suffer a bit and we had to find a way, but it's a collective thing, and we're lucky to have a front three who are powerful and able to find opportunities."

Alessia Russo, Arsenal forward: "We dominated in spells. We wanted to create more and finish more of our chances, but we've got lots to take from this game going into next Sunday's second leg.

"It was tough, that's what happens when you come up against top, top teams. We'll reflect and find areas to improve on, and keep pushing."

Melchie Dumornay, Visa Player of the Match and Lyon forward: "We are all happy to win the game at their stadium. Now, we have to focus on the second game because we've only done half the job, and we'll try our best when we play at home.

"It was my second semi-final, and I'm really happy to score in that moment to help my team."

Daniëlle van de Donk, Lyon midfielder: "Everyone is saying it was a good performance, but I think they had a lot of opportunities and we could have scored earlier, especially myself. But I'm happy with the win, and we'll hopefully take some confidence out of this game for the next game.

"It's very important [to take a lead into the second leg] as mentality-wise, it's nicer to go into a game like that ahead. But at the same time, it's just another 'final'. So, it's 0-0 in your head and you've just got to give it your all, and make sure you win it."

Key stats

Diani has brought up at least six goals in a Champions League season for the third year running (including qualifying in 2022/23 for Paris Saint-Germain).

Mariona also got her sixth goal of the competition proper this season, her seventh including qualifying.

Both Diani and Dumornay also scored in Lyon's 3-2 semi-final first-leg win against Paris Saint-Germain last season.

Lyon are in a record 14th semi-final and have just twice gone out in this round; Arsenal are in the last four for the eighth time but have only made the decider once.

Lyon remain unbeaten in semi-final first legs and Arsenal are still yet to win one.

Mariona Caldentey briefly put Arsenal level AFP via Getty Images

Line-ups

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Fox, Williamson, Catley, McCabe; Little, Maanum (Blackstenius 63), Mariona; Mead (Kelly 63), Russo (Pelova 83), Foord (Wälti 84)

Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Gilles, Sombath, Bacha (Svava 90+3); Heaps, Egurrola, Van de Donk (Majri 67); Diani (Becho 90+3), Dumornay, Chawinga (Hegerberg 79)