Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Barcelona's wealth of attacking options against Chelsea

Barcelona reached their fifth consecutive UEFA Women's Champions League final on Sunday thanks to an 8-2 aggregate victory against Chelsea in the semi-finals.

Leading 4-1 after the first leg in Spain, Pere Romeu's side produced another devastating attacking performance to repeat that scoreline in the return match in London. The Spanish side will now meet Arsenal in the Lisbon final on 24 May.

Although there were many superb individual performances in the game, Aitana Bonmatí was key to Barcelona's excellent attacking play. The 27-year-old opened the scoring with a fine individual goal after 25 minutes, before contributing to her side's second and third goals, all before half-time. Her overall performance earned her the Player of the Match award.

"She struck an outstanding technical solo goal to change the game, opening the scoring and settling the tie," explained UEFA Technical Observer and Norway coach Gemma Grainger. "She always wanted the ball to link play and her leadership was visible as she helped Barcelona manage the game and dictate the rhythm."

The match as it happened

Bonmatí's solo strike settles the tie

Aitana Bonmatí opened the scoring at Stamford Bridge UEFA via Getty Images

Barcelona's opening goal demonstrated Bonmatí's many talents. First was her clever movement to create and exploit space during build-up play, followed by her physical capability to move quickly and efficiently with the ball, before she showcased her ruthless finishing to end the move.

"The first goal in this game was key," explained Grainger. "Whenever games are tight, she steps forward, and I felt that the goal was a real statement from her. To take the ball from inside her own half and then cover the length of the pitch to score just shows her incredible abilities.

"During the build-up, she shows the understanding of making a first movement to create the space and a second movement to then exploit the space she has left to receive a pass," added Grainger. "After that, travelling with a ball at speed and finishing from the wide angle with precision at the end of a long run is outstanding technical execution."

Pajor's clever movement in the box helps add second

Ewa Pajor scored Barcelona's second goal in London UEFA via Getty Images

It was not only Bonmatí who caused problems for Chelsea's back line, as fellow Barcelona attackers Ewa Pajor, Clàudia Pina and Caroline Graham Hansen also contributed. For the visitors' second goal, this attacking trio all combined with Bonmatí to create and finish an excellent attacking move.

"The world's best players only need one moment to hurt the opposition, and they are mostly clinical when these chances come," said Grainger. "With Barcelona, they don't just have Bonmatí but all the other attacking threats as well. For the second goal, we see how Graham [Hansen] gets an opportunity on the right of the attack and delivers a great cross for Pajor to finish."

During the move, Pina – who was instrumental in Barcelona's first-leg victory – once again showed her ability to connect and link play at the top of the pitch, as well as her physical ability to hold off the attentions of Lucy Bronze and Sjoeke Nüsken.

With the ball played wide to Graham Hansen, who wins her 1v1 duel against the full-back, Pajor demonstrates excellent timing and movement to step across Millie Bright and score first-time.

Pina shows composure during build-up and finish

Clàudia Pina buries Barcelona's third goal UEFA via Getty Images

Barcelona's third goal underlined how the Spanish side are comfortable in remaining patient in possession. Receiving the ball on the edge of her own penalty area, Pina takes a number of small touches to draw four Chelsea players towards her. Recognising the pressure on her team-mate, Bonmatí creates a passing angle to receive and drive forward.

"The most impressive part of Bonmatí's play is her mentality to work physically," said Grainger. "She understands the importance of working hard both in and out of possession. For the third goal, it is only a small movement when Pina has the ball in her own half, but Bonmatí can then receive and drive forward."

Coaching considerations: How to develop agility like Bonmatí

"Bonmatí has a real ability to use her body and balance to her advantage," said Grainger. "She has incredible agility, balance and coordination. Any coaches working with players should help develop these types of physical attributes both with and without the ball."

Linked to this, Grainger believes coaches can use both opposed and unopposed practices, utilising different numbers of players, to help develop some of the technical abilities showcased by the Barcelona attacker.

"Players must be encouraged to work on their technical execution with both feet and using different surfaces of the foot," she added. "This can be done in opposed practices where there is pressure, but also in isolated practices. Playing in small-sided 4v4 games where the pressure can be different is also a useful coaching tool, as are underloaded and overloaded practices that encourage players to make decisions."