Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Clàudia Pina's second-half double gives Barcelona dominant lead over Chelsea in semi-final first leg

Barcelona will travel to Chelsea for the second leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final with a commanding 4-1 advantage. The convincing first-leg scoreline owed much to Barcelona substitute Clàudia Pina, who scored twice and assisted once following her introduction in the 66th minute. Pina's telling second-half contribution saw the 23-year-old awarded the Player of the Match.

"It is unusual that you become Player of the Match when you enter the game on 66 minutes but, in a game of small margins, Pina made the difference," explained UEFA Technical Observer Anna Signeul. "She turned the game to Barcelona's advantage with her determination, clever movement and great finishing skills."

Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Pina's impact in build and finish

Pina's important introduction

Pina had only been on the pitch for four minutes when the attacker doubled Pere Romeu's side's advantage in the tie by making the scoreline 2-0. After a clever Barcelona move released Ona Batlle down the right of their attack, Pina was quick to reach the penalty area before moving across Chelsea defender Lucy Bronze to finish first time from Batlle's delivery.

"Pina reads situations very well, is quick to understand what is happening during attacks and also has the ability to make that run into the front post," explains Signeul. "For her first goal, her run takes her in front of the goalkeeper and into the right place to finish. She's so quick coming into that area and sticks her foot in there before the defender and the goalkeeper."

Signeul went on to praise the attacker's decisiveness in the penalty box as well as her timing of movement. "She showed the decisiveness that goalscorers have. They are so determined to score that goal. It also showed her ability to get the timing right and arrive at the right moment."

Not only did the substitute cleverly finish Barcelona's impressive attacking move but she also made an important contribution at the start of the move. In the clip above, we see Pina move deep into her own half to help connect the play. Receiving with pressure from behind, the forward uses a clever first touch before switching the play and allowing her side to progress up the field.

"When she came into the game she showed so much energy," noted Signeul. "She showed she wanted the ball and is involved in the build-up to her first goal. This energy and desire to have the ball is one of her big strengths. She is seldom on the pitch without being noticed. Also, it's not just with her voice, it's actually with her movements. When she is accelerating or making quick movements it gets attention from her team-mates and shows she wants the ball."

Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Pina and Putellas combination

Pina and Putellas combine to give Barcelona convincing victory

With the game entering its final moments and Barcelona 3-1 ahead, the Spanish side could have easily rested on their advantage. Instead, Pina's attacking attitude and clever combination play with team-mate Alexia Putellas allowed the current holders of the Women's Champions League to add further to the scoreline.

Pina showed patience around the penalty area to draw a defender towards her before playing into the run of Putellas, who produces a back-heel flick back allowing Pina to finish. "It's the end of the game and Pina is in a wide area, but instead of keeping it there she looks to combine with Alexia and get into the penalty box and get another goal," explains Signeul. "Pina could just easily go back and keep the ball but instead her attitude takes her forward and they win the game 4-1."

Coaching considerations: How Pina's body language and clear movements bring her success

Pina's second-half performance highlighted how the attacker uses clever movement and body language to communicate effectively with her team-mates on the pitch. "Pina is successful because she has conviction in her movements, clear body language on the pitch and a belief she can make the difference. She also has great technique in tight spaces and high speed," explains Signeul.

Combination play using the body language of team-mates can be worked on in realistic training practices, explains Signeul. "Train as you want to play is a common belief but to do it is harder and requires 100% focus and effort in training. Learning to know your team-mates and their strengths is vital for fast combinations and accuracy in the execution. This comes from the training ground and starts with communication and building relationships on the pitch."