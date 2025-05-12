UEFA Women's Champions League Live football scores & stats
Women's Champions League final referee: Ivana Martinčić

Monday, May 12, 2025

Croatia's Ivana Martinčić will referee the 2025 UEFA Women's Champions League final between Arsenal and Barcelona.

Ivana Martinčić will referee the 2025 final having been the fourth official for the 2024 showpiece in Bilbao
Ivana Martinčić will referee the 2025 final having been the fourth official for the 2024 showpiece in Bilbao UEFA via Getty Images

Croatia's Ivana Martinčić will referee the 2025 UEFA Women's Champions League final between Arsenal and Barcelona, to be played at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal on Saturday 24 May. The game will kick off at 18:00 CET (17:00 local time).

Final lowdown

An international referee since 2014, Martinčić, 39, will take charge of her first UEFA Women's Champions League final having fulfilled the role of fourth official at last year's decider between Lyon and Barcelona in Bilbao.

This season, she has been involved as a match official in three UEFA Women's Champions League matches and has also been selected as a referee for the upcoming UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final tournament.

2025 UEFA Women's Champions League final refereeing team

Referee: Ivana Martinčić (Croatia)﻿
Assistants: Sanja Rođak-Karšić & Maja Petravić (Croatia)
Fourth Official: Ivana Projkovska (North Macedonia)
Reserve AR: Staša Špur (Slovenia)
VAR: Tiago Bruno Lopes Martins (Portugal)
Assistant VAR: Momčilo Marković (Serbia)
VAR Support: Alen Borošak (Slovenia)

UEFA's "Be a Referee!" campaign wants to inspire young people to become a match official. The campaign is part of a wider UEFA programme to support member national associations in their activities to recruit new referees.

