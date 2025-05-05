Women's Champions League final, Arsenal vs Barcelona: Beginners' guide

Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon stages the 2025 UEFA Women's Champions League final, with Arsenal facing Barcelona for the title.

Women's Champions League final: Key info

When and where is the Women's Champions League final?

The final will kick off at 18:00 CET (17:00 local time) on Saturday 24 May at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon. It will be the second final in the Portuguese capital; in 2014 at Estádio do Restelo, Wolfsburg recovered from going 2-0 down at half-time to two Marta goals to retain the title with a 4-3 win against Swedish debutants Tyresö.

The 50,000-plus capacity home of Sporting CP opened in 2003 ahead of men's UEFA EURO 2004 in Portugal, replacing another stadium of the same name. It hosted a semi-final of that tournament, among other games, and was the venue for the UEFA Cup decider the following year.

The final: Arsenal vs Barcelona

Barcelona's first two European fixtures came in the 2012/13 round of 32 against Arsenal, and few eyebrows were raised by the Gunners' comfortable 3-0 away and 4-0 home wins; the London side were 2006/07 champions and regulars in the latter stages while the Spanish contenders had relatively little pedigree.

That has changed significantly in the time since; the 2025 final will be Barcelona's 100th European fixture, and their sixth decider, as they seek a fourth title and third in a row. Their two comfortable wins against Arsenal in the 2021/22 group stage underlined the Blaugrana's rise to European prominence, and dominance.

Arsenal's only previous final was that 2006/07 1-0 aggregate win against Umeå, a club whose reputation in the women's game then was equivalent to Barcelona now. The Gunners have been consistent performers ever since the inaugural UEFA Women's Cup in 2001/02, and have made 16 quarter-finals and eight semis, but having fallen just short so often, their stunning comeback away at Lyon has given them the long-awaited second shot at glory.

Barcelona, though, have looked as good as ever this season, at least since the 2-0 loss at Manchester City on Matchday 1. They have streamrollered all opposition since, including City in their return fixture, to top their group, and dominated Arsenal's London rivals Chelsea in the semis. That is a good omen for Barcelona, since they also beat Chelsea in the last four on their way to victory in 2022/23 and 2023/24.

How do I get ticketing information?

How can I watch the Women's Champions League final?

Matches in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League are broadcast live and free on streaming platform DAZN and their YouTube channel throughout the world with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where rights sit with beIN MENA, and China and its territories.

Any YouTube stream is also embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentre and on UEFA.tv, with highlights to follow at midnight CET after the game.

How has the season worked?

For the fourth and last time under this format, there was a 16-team home-and-away group stage. In all, 71 clubs took part from 50 nations.

From 2025/26 there will be a new system including an expanded 18-club league phase, while a second competition, the knockout UEFA Women's Europa Cup, will launch.

Is there VAR in the Women's Champions League final?

There has been VAR in the final since 2020, and from 2021/22 that was expanded to the whole knockout phase. Semi-automated offside and goal-line technology will also be in use.

The teams

Arsenal

• Arsenal have been among Europe's leading forces since reaching the inaugural quarter-finals in 2001/02; they got to that stage for the 16th time this season, a record they share with Lyon. This is only their second final after that 2007 victory, but since Renée Slegers took over early this season have looked worthy of any of the great Gunners sides of the past, and their second-leg comebacks against Häcken (in round 2 under Jonas Eidevall), Real Madrid and Lyon are certainly in the tradition of Arsenal refusing to know when they are beaten.

Barcelona

• Having grown in stature over the previous decade, Barcelona beat Chelsea 4-0 in the 2021 final in Gothenburg for Spain's first title, two years on from losing 4-1 in Budapest to Lyon, who in 2022 beat Barcelona 3-1 in Turin. The following year Barça were champions again, coming back from two down at half-time to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in Eindhoven and overtaking Lyon to top the UEFA rankings for the first time before avenging those two OL losses by winning 2-0 in Bilbao last year. Barcelona have now reached a fifth consecutive final, equalling Lyon's record, and sixth in seven years.

Country record

Arsenal

• From the inaugural 2001/02 season with Arsenal and then with Fulham, Everton, Birmingham City, Bristol Academy (now Bristol City), Chelsea and Manchester City, England have produced more different quarter-finalists than any other nation, with the aggregate of 30 appearances topped only by Germany and France. However, this is only the third season that England has produced a finalist, though their in-depth strength is underlined by their rise up the UEFA women's association ranking.

Barcelona

• Spain had never had a finalist before Barcelona in 2019. Thanks in no small part to the Blaugrana, Spain are now cemented in the top three of the UEFA women's association ranking, with Real Madrid also making their second quarter-final this season.

Road to Lisbon

Arsenal

• Arsenal fell in round 1 of qualifying last year and began there again – meaning they have already played a competition single-season record 14 games. Rangers and Rosenborg were seen off in the round 1 mini-tournament at Borehamwood before Arsenal began a campaign of comebacks, recovering from losing the round 2 first leg to Häcken, topping their group on 15 points despite a 5-2 defeat at Bayern on Matchday 1, overturning a 2-0 away loss to oust Real Madrid in the last eight, then going through with a brilliant 4-1 success at Lyon despite having been beaten 2-1 at home the weekend before.

Barcelona

• Barcelona's title defence began with a rare defeat, 2-0 at Manchester City. Their response was to go on a free-scoring, ten-game winning streak that ensured they finished above City on head-to-head record in their group and convincingly eliminated both Wolfsburg (10-2 on aggregate) and, for the third semi-final running, Chelsea, winning 4-1 in both legs. Their goal tally of 44 is threatening Wolfsburg's single-season record of 45 in 2013/14.

Star forward

Arsenal

• England's regular supersub hero at UEFA Women's EURO 2022, Alessia Russo joined Arsenal in 2023 from Manchester United and was among the goals last season, but has stepped up a gear in 2024/25. She has eight in this season's competition including qualifying, not least two in the memorable comeback against Real Madrid, developing real understandings with Lionesses colleague Beth Mead, as well as Caitlin Foord and, since her January arrival, Chloe Kelly.

Barcelona

• Barcelona's star power is unmatched but their attack is even more feared this season thanks to the arrival of goal machine Ewa Pajor from Wolfsburg. The Poland forward had never passed 30 in a season before 2023/24, but is well beyond that mark already for Barcelona.

Midfield maestra

Arsenal

• Kim Little remains a familiar presence in the middle but alongside her this season has been someone more associated with a left-sided attacking role, Mariona Caldentey. The Spanish international arrived at Arsenal fresh from consecutive Champions League triumphs with Barcelona and was an immediate success for the Gunners with her full range of technical abilities and goalscoring – not least from the penalty spot.

Barcelona

• Aitana Bonmatí has been monopolising individual awards in recent years and there is little to add about her brilliance in all areas of the game, alongside a resurgent Alexia Putellas – who, like Little, played in the first Barcelona-Arsenal encounter in 2012. Patri Guijarro is the midfield stalwart with Ingrid Engen also able to step up after Keira Walsh's January departure.

Stalwart stopper

Arsenal

• Leah Williamson and Steph Catley (moved from full-back by Renée Slegers) are the preferred centre-back partnership, and Emily Fox has been a big success at right-back, but perhaps the spirit of the defence, and maybe the whole team, is Katie McCabe on the left. The Republic of Ireland captain plays with her heart on her sleeve, as well as providing the attacking thrust of a converted winger.

Barcelona

• Irene Paredes performs with typical assurance alongside Mapi León – Engen again another candidate – with several options at full-back.

The goalkeeper

Arsenal

• Daphne van Domselaar is the usual No1 choice but her ankle injury on Netherlands duty meant in the semi-final first leg Austria keeper Manuela Zinsberger stepped up. Van Domselaar returned for the second leg as Arsenal progressed to the final.

Barcelona

• Cata Coll shot to prominence during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, when she was promoted to a starting berth for Spain and ended up helping them to victory. Similarly, she took over from Sandra Paños between the posts as 2023/24 unfolded and is now the established No1.

The coaches



Arsenal

• Former assistant Renée Slegers stepped up early in the season after Jonas Eidevall resigned and has Arsenal playing with attacking vigour. The former Netherlands international spent much of her playing career in Sweden and it was there she developed as a coach before two years at the helm of Rosengård, where she had previously worked with Eidevall and who Slegers followed to Arsenal in 2023.

Barcelona

• Pere Romeu, formerly a youth coach and then women's assistant, was promoted to succeed Jonatan Giráldez after the latter left for Washington Spirit in the summer following two straight Champions League wins. The continuity has served Barcelona well, successive appointments from within ensuring change has not meant instability.