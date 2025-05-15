Renée Slegers on her journey from Arsenal academy player to Women's Champions League finalist coach

The last time Arsenal featured in a UEFA Women's Champions League final back in 2007 (then named the UEFA Women's Cup), Renée Slegers was a fresh-faced 18-year-old midfielder who was just coming to the end of a valuable year spent at the club's academy.

Arsenal vs Barcelona build-up

Fast-forward to the present day and the Dutch tactician is now preparing to lead the Gunners out at another showpiece, in Lisbon against Barcelona, only four months after being permanently appointed as head coach.

Speaking to UEFA, Slegers reflects on a whirlwind and highly successful spell in charge so far, and looks ahead to the formidable challenge posed by reigning champions Barça.

On memories from Arsenal's 2007 glory

I came here at 17-years-old to a new country, a new culture, speaking another language. It was a lot of change, which I think developed me as a human being. The big memories are getting coached by Emma Hayes and Kelly Smith. I learned so much from them, a whole different view on football and English football culture.

For the final I wasn't part of the celebrations, but it must have been enormous for them and, of course, on the staff, we still have Kelly now working for us, so she's been telling us about her memories. It's very inspiring to have her close to us. She connects us and what we're doing at the moment to the history of the club.

All Arsenal's 2024/25 Women's Champions League goals

On her coaching style and influences

I was always calm and composed as a player, even though I do have [a] temper. I think that's the best way to present myself because it creates an environment where everyone can be calm. So that's the role I want to play for the team. What's important is to get engagement from the players and connect with them. That's what makes us strong at the moment.

Sarina Wiegman has been an inspiration for me because I think she had to fight really hard for a coaching position back then. She was fighting for it but still staying very true to herself and authentic in the way she was and in her leadership style.

That inspired me a lot, because the way I was coached as a young footballer, leadership was more authoritarian and instructive, and I was like "That's not me", so I would never [have seen] myself as a coach. But now, in general in society, there's so much more insight on leadership and how you can work together to get the best out of people.

On this season's Women's Champions League campaign

It has not been smooth sailing at all. We've had to come back from a lot of difficult situations, from setbacks, but the persistence of the team and the [fact we] keep on believing, that's been key for us. We've done some magical things and really good things under very high pressure.

The comeback against Real Madrid and the comeback against Lyon away, I think that shows what we're capable of as a team and they are really, really high-level performances. I'm really proud of that. But now, it's about the future and how we need to maintain that and become even better because the opposition is going to get better as well.

On the challenge of Barcelona

We respect them highly as a team. They're all very intelligent players and technically capable, so it's going to be a new challenge. I think it's a challenge that we haven't faced yet in the league nor in the Champions League. We're going to try to replicate as many moments as possible in training and prepare for everything that's going to come.

But when the moment is there, it's going to be so special, so I don't think we can find the exact focus and the charging of it. We see what Barcelona have done in the league and in the Champions League, and they've done it over time as well. But we never go and play a game not believing that we can beat the opposition, otherwise there's no point.

On dreams of lifting the trophy

I know how much it would mean to the club because it's not only about me. I've just stepped in, I've just been a small part of the journey that the club is on. And there's so many people that have been working for such a long time to get the team where they're at now. It's all the facilities, resources, the quality of players, the fan base.

Also going into the player perspective, they work so hard and I think when they grow up as young players that's something they dream of: getting to the highest level. You dream of going to these types of finals, so we're really proud that we've put ourselves in this position.